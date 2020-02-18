 Skip to content
(CNN)   Have no fear, America. The charge against the coronavirus is being lead by that bastion of modern epidemiology - Nebraska. No, seriously   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Infectious disease, Medicine, Health care, Personal protective equipment, Dr. Rick Sacra, art facility, positive test, special 10-bed biocontainment unit  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
dtjew9b6f6zyn.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And fortunately, we have competent people in charge of the fed- ... oh, wait ...

Never mind.

(._.)
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
UNMC is a good school though
 
blodyholy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Over here in Eastern Iowa love to give sh*t to Nebraska for their flat land (and football team) between here and the Rockies, but I will not give them sh*t for the Nebraska Medical Center, and what they do. They helped my S.O. recover from cancer, and for that I thank them.

I wish nothing but the best for those transported there to recover from COVID-19.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Over here in Eastern Iowa WE love to give sh*t to Nebraska for their flat land (and football team) between here and the Rockies, but I will not give them sh*t for the Nebraska Medical Center, and what they do. They helped my S.O. recover from cancer, and for that I thank them.

I wish nothing but the best for those transported there to recover from COVID-19.


Gah. Preview, man. Use it.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
led
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's a quarantine site unto itself.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm ok with this.

They are not near a major population center.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

no1curr: UNMC is a good school though



I have no reasons to criticize The University of Nebraska, but I have to post this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's a quarantine site unto itself.


meat0918: I'm ok with this.

They are not near a major population center.


I don't know why these were voted funny.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They have studied containment and safe treatment of dangerous diseases for decades. They're world leading specialists in this field.

This is literally "We need our best guy on this...so let's put our best guy on this" levels of smart. When we had a couple of Ebola cases in US Citizens, this is where they were sent to.

Plus, UNMC as a whole is a top tier med school.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: no1curr: UNMC is a good school though


I have no reasons to criticize The University of Nebraska, but I have to post this:

[Fark user image 607x451]


lmao
 
jjorsett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wow, who would have thought that a bunch of flyover-state, sister-marrying, stump-toothed hicks could do something like engage in the practice of present-day medicine and science.
 
wearetheworld
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Over here in Eastern Iowa love to give sh*t to Nebraska for their flat land (and football team) between here and the Rockies, but I will not give them sh*t for the Nebraska Medical Center, and what they do. They helped my S.O. recover from cancer, and for that I thank them.

I wish nothing but the best for those transported there to recover from COVID-19.


Today I learned that Iowa makes fun of Nebraska for being flat and for having a bad football team.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They brought those Ebola patients there a few years ago if I recall.  I think Monsanto needs new deadly virus strains for their hybrid corn varietals.
 
tmyk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Wow, who would have thought that a bunch of flyover-state, sister-marrying, stump-toothed hicks could do something like engage in the practice of present-day medicine and science.


Contrary to what you may believe and spew, not everyone in the flyover states is an inbred yokel.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"It's what we train and exercise for every quarter," said Shelly Schwedhelm. Schwedhelm is the UNMC/Nebraska Medical Executive Director of Emergency Management and Biopreparedness who has clinical oversight of the quarantine and biocontainment units.


.....do people love her Schweddy balls?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wearetheworld: blodyholy: Over here in Eastern Iowa love to give sh*t to Nebraska for their flat land (and football team) between here and the Rockies, but I will not give them sh*t for the Nebraska Medical Center, and what they do. They helped my S.O. recover from cancer, and for that I thank them.

I wish nothing but the best for those transported there to recover from COVID-19.

Today I learned that Iowa makes fun of Nebraska for being flat and for having a bad football team.


But also efficient with medical practice ammirite? UNMC and the U of I are both ranked in the top 25 medical schools in the country.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tmyk: jjorsett: Wow, who would have thought that a bunch of flyover-state, sister-marrying, stump-toothed hicks could do something like engage in the practice of present-day medicine and science.

Contrary to what you may believe and spew, not everyone in the flyover states is an inbred yokel.


I'm sure it's a joke, profile says they're from... California?  OK, probably not joking.
 
