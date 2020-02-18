 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Los Angeles 2)   Celebrity therapist, a former Playboy model, whose specialty was helping clients end and escape violent relationships before it's too late...well, since you're reading this on Fark   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
14
    More: Sad, Los Angeles, Dr. Amie Harwick, Los Angeles Police Department, Murder, Domestic violence, Neighborhoods in Los Angeles, California, early Saturday morning, Ballona Creek  
•       •       •

932 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2020 at 7:29 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
According to the LAPD, Harwick had "recently expressed fear about a former boyfriend" and had previously filed a restraining order against that person. The order had expired, and Harwick had seen the ex-boyfriend two weeks earlier.

Sigh. This is obscene.

People, if a man OR woman will strike you once, that other shoe is gonna drop sooner or later.
 
1funguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yup.
Not judging, but why do people think this is acceptable to do OR tolerate?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

1funguy: Yup.
Not judging, but why do people think this is acceptable to do OR tolerate?


What exactly do you mean? Most people are not providing be abuse or murder. Judge away.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: According to the LAPD, Harwick had "recently expressed fear about a former boyfriend" and had previously filed a restraining order against that person. The order had expired, and Harwick had seen the ex-boyfriend two weeks earlier.

Sigh. This is obscene.

People, if a man OR woman will strike you once, that other shoe is gonna drop sooner or later.


But Bad Boys are ooh so good.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She seems to have been in Jeopardy!
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I hope Drew Carey is ok
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

the_cnidarian: I hope Drew Carey is ok


He canceled this week's recordings of The Price is Right.
 
Arlinsope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Help me help you! Oh wait...


Maybe we don't need to incentivize doctors of any capacity to profit from other people's struggles in life. Maybe I'm wrong.
 
namatad [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Arlinsope: Help me help you! Oh wait...


Maybe we don't need to incentivize doctors of any capacity to profit from other people's struggles in life. Maybe I'm wrong.


wait what?
Are you saying that therapy is bad?
 
kindms
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: According to the LAPD, Harwick had "recently expressed fear about a former boyfriend" and had previously filed a restraining order against that person. The order had expired, and Harwick had seen the ex-boyfriend two weeks earlier.

Sigh. This is obscene.

People, if a man OR woman will strike you once, that other shoe is gonna drop sooner or later.


the video report just says she ran in to him at an event. it didnt mention them hanging out etc just she ran into him, he acted weird and then she was murdered.

didnt seem to suggest they reconciled in anyway
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds like he thought he could stay with her for a while, maybe longer if he do.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Sounds like he thought he could stay with her for a while, maybe longer if he do.


Whatchu gonna do?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

namatad: Arlinsope: Help me help you! Oh wait...


Maybe we don't need to incentivize doctors of any capacity to profit from other people's struggles in life. Maybe I'm wrong.

wait what?
Are you saying that therapy is bad?


Sounded more like "doctors should work for free."
 
orbister
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

1funguy: Not judging, but why do people think this is acceptable to do OR tolerate?


Beats me. The UK TV industry is currently celebrating the life - cut short by suicide - of a presenter who was facing serious charges of domestic violence. It probably helps that she was a blonde woman, though even after the Jimmy Savile affair I suspect the instinct of TV is to protect its own.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report