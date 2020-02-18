 Skip to content
(NBC News)   A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, bankrupt, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Fail, Bankruptcy, bankruptcy protection, Boy Scouts of America, Scouting, Jury, Debtor, Child abuse, Insolvency  
shower_in_my_socks [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy protection. Facing mounting legal costs from defending itself against lawsuits alleging sexual abuse of boys, the venerable non-profit sought Chapter 11 protection in a court filing early Tuesday.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline made little sense to me so I had to reread it. Then I realized it said "Scout" and not "Scot".
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cman: That headline made little sense to me so I had to reread it. Then I realized it said "Scout" and not "Scot".


Plus it didn't say "drunk"
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
*shakes fist of impotent rage at subby*

Exactly the headline I submitted, aside from putting bankrupt last instead of in order.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll just repeat most of what I posted in a redlit thread about this:

I'm an Eagle Scout. Never saw or experienced anything abusive, but that isn't to say that it hasn't happened. It's terrible that it's come to this, the absolutely worst part being that such abuse ever occurred in the first place, but hopefully this means an end or a great reduction to the problem.

Scouting is a valuable and worthwhile program. It builds resilience in countries and communities, trains future leaders, and helps ensure the survival of our civilizations.

And I'll say in addition:

Ultimately there seems to be this misunderstanding that Scouting is about conformity or Jesus or whatever. That couldn't be further from the truth. Scouting is ultimately about questioning the status quo when necessary and furthering society. Leadership, advancement, and change.

I am an Eagle Scout, but I'm also a Discordian and a secular Satanist. (Satan doesn't really exist, that's just silly).

And I would like to point out that the tenets of The Satanic Temple are almost, but not quite entirely, in line with The Boy Scout Law.
 
BlackCloudofDespair [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hmmm, instead of worrying about some perceived threat from gays in the boy scouts they should  have been focused on keeping the actual threat of paedophiles out of BSA. And just a reminder that POTUS is the honorary president of the BSA.  So he now has another bankruptcy on his record. So much winning!!!
 
faisal [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In hindsight it seems we should have been prepared for this.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
mmm
 
drxym
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

faisal: In hindsight it seems we should have been prepared for this.


If only there were fewer scout leaders focusing their sight on the scout's hinds.
 
Report