 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   The Earl of Dumpsville (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Awkward, David Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley, Earl of Snowdon, Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon, Sun Online news team, Queen's nephew, David Armstrong-Jones, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom  
•       •       •

891 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2020 at 6:28 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For every beautiful princess, there is some guy sick of her beefing in the shower and heeling it down the drain.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up on "I'm A Non-Entity Get Me Out Of Here!"
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What ever happened to the old tradition of chopping off their head?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He obviously has a problem but I'm sure he'll lick it some day.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the eternal words of Faith No More, We Care a Lot
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently she laughed at "The Crown's"  depiction of his parents and he was pissed off.


/Made that up.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd assume that is some royalty got sick of their spouse, that they would keep the marriage together, and just have affairs.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: For every beautiful princess, there is some guy sick of her beefing in the shower and heeling it down the drain.


Or in this case, prince. He's the one born into the royal family.
 
orbister
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Priapetic: What ever happened to the old tradition of chopping off their head?


He isn't Jewish.
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: He obviously has a problem but I'm sure he'll lick it some day.


Wrong thread.  Maybe.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just get rid of the royal family.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jtown: bighairyguy: He obviously has a problem but I'm sure he'll lick it some day.

Wrong thread.  Maybe.


Yes, sorry.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report