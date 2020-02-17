 Skip to content
(ESPN)   Ryan Newman rushed to hospital after fiery crash late in Daytona 500. He is in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries   (espn.com) divider line
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Isn't that the purpose of professional car racing?
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Something something "Trump"....."Wall".... "Mexicans"
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You had me worried there  I wacky parsed that as Paul Newman. Not "guy I've never heard of" . Whoo. Dodged that care bullet.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


/glad it's not worse
 
the1hatman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
After seeing that crash live and then again in slow motion, I'm just happy he isn't just a memory after today.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

optikeye: You had me worried there  I wacky parsed that as Paul Newman. Not "guy I've never heard of" . Whoo. Dodged that care bullet.


I've got some bad news for you...
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Article about crash has no video of the crash but does include video of a guy talking about the crash. smh.

Here is video of the crash https://www.youtube.com/watch?v​=eu_C4U​hfAy4

/earning my merit badge for good deeds
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Newman was in the lead before he got bumped.  Made Hamlin's fist pumping kind of suck.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hope this doesn't change his plans for doing the next Toy Story movie soundtrack.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Randy Newman "He Gives Us All His Love" (1971)
Youtube P_t8KBUUjZE
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

the1hatman: After seeing that crash live and then again in slow motion, I'm just happy he isn't just a memory after today.


When the car flipped it took a direct hit on the driver-side frame above the door sill.  He could still have a serious closed head brain injury.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There should be a news flash headline everyday when a racecar driver doesn't get seriously injured or die in a wreck. It just baffles me that they can do what they do while keeping this even somewhat rare.
 
the1hatman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: the1hatman: After seeing that crash live and then again in slow motion, I'm just happy he isn't just a memory after today.

When the car flipped it took a direct hit on the driver-side frame above the door sill.  He could still have a serious closed head brain injury.


That would actually be considered life threatening though. Regardless, I'm just happy to hear I didn't watch someone die on live TV tonight.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Didn't I see the scum trump there yesterday? What's it doing today?
 
Gonz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bill_Wick's_Friend: Here is video of the crash


Jesus. That honestly should have killed him.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

My concern levels are going straight through the roof and I might just breeze through mano-pause
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gonz: Bill_Wick's_Friend: Here is video of the crash

Jesus. That honestly should have killed him.


in the race thread when the wreck happened i typed "he's dead" then thought better of it and changed it to "that's bad".

very happy i was wrong about his status.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
oof, just replayed it on the news.  doesn't get any less painful to watch
 
solobarik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is the salad dressing OK?
 
