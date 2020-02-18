 Skip to content
(NHK World (Japan))   Coronavirus crisis in Japan enters "new phase," as new cases can't be traced to Wuhan and preventive treatment doesn't seem to be preventing infections. Summon Gamera?   (www3.nhk.or.jp)
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow... 500 cases. Included the 454 from the cruise ship, of course, but hey, why get in the way of a good panic?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President Japan...
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DOOOOOOOOOOOLOLOLOLOLOOOOOOMMED!!!
 
poodebunker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like the political ads, I'm getting tired of hearing about it already.
I'm not cold hearted, but a giving in to panic isn't something I'm known for. (Except for the recent closure of my favorite taco place :( ).
Enough though. Nothing new to hear, see, or believe. Just like all the way too numerous "I approve this message" bs.
Ima go finish my glass of wine.
I stopped drinking corona this week. What? Wine sounded better.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Wow... 500 cases. Included the 454 from the cruise ship, of course, but hey, why get in the way of a good panic?


China had 500 or so identified cases less than a month ago.  Now we are up to over 70,000 and the disease has not really spread out of China yet.  An abundance of caution is not the same as a panic.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont think Earth is lucky enough to have this kill a significant amount of humans.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What strikes me is that a member of the Prime Minister's detail has it.  What are the odds?  It's been discussed that he may have acquired it in Davis.  Again, what are the odds.  I notice that of the 14 diamond princess patients, 13 went to a state of the art quarentine facility while one was rushed to a biocontainment facility.

Something is up.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: I dont think Earth is lucky enough to have this kill a significant amount of humans.


Especially since It was Giant Meteor's turn.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: What strikes me is that a member of the Prime Minister's detail has it.  What are the odds?  It's been discussed that he may have acquired it in Davis.  Again, what are the odds.  I notice that of the 14 diamond princess patients, 13 went to a state of the art quarentine facility while one was rushed to a biocontainment facility.

Something is up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

poodebunker: Like the political ads, I'm getting tired of hearing about it already.
I'm not cold hearted, but a giving in to panic isn't something I'm known for. (Except for the recent closure of my favorite taco place :( ).
Enough though. Nothing new to hear, see, or believe. Just like all the way too numerous "I approve this message" bs.
Ima go finish my glass of wine.
I stopped drinking corona this week. What? Wine sounded better.


you sound panicked
 
adamatari
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Honestly I expect this is not gonna be stopped. 2 week incubation, mild cases look like a bad cold. Let's just keep dreaming this is going to stop. Hopefully it's just milder for most people or turns out to be milder than expected.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: What strikes me is that a member of the Prime Minister's detail has it.  What are the odds?  It's been discussed that he may have acquired it in Davis.  Again, what are the odds.  I notice that of the 14 diamond princess patients, 13 went to a state of the art quarentine facility while one was rushed to a biocontainment facility.

Something is up.


I don't suppose you feel like clarifying what the hell you were talking about in the other thread when you said "I'd say that if you cull every mammalian pet in a city of 12 million you've made yourself some enemies." ? Were you implying such a cull had happened in Wuhan? Something else?
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh yea... coronavirus
 
