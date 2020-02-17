 Skip to content
(News 5 Cleveland)   News: Child calls 911. Fark: Because her parents cut off her cell phone. Asinine: "Child" is 36 years old   (news5cleveland.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
farking Generation Z
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Is she mentally handicapped? That's very possible.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
She aint bad looking

I'd hit it

And pay for her cell service, too
 
munko [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cman: She aint bad looking

I'd hit it

And pay for her cell service, too


I'm glad we have someone to take one for the team.  she's got a creepy, almost 1000 yard stare-thing going on.   She might be a witch.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

munko: cman: She aint bad looking

I'd hit it

And pay for her cell service, too

I'm glad we have someone to take one for the team.  she's got a creepy, almost 1000 yard stare-thing going on.   She might be a witch.


That's just a mug shot

This is her gesicht when she doesnt look like shiat

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


scontent-dfw5-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If her cellphone was cut-off, how'd she call 911?
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: If her cellphone was cut-off, how'd she call 911?


Emergency calls can still be made when cell service is terminated
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cman: Emergency calls can still be made when cell service is terminated


Obviously, the parents didn't cut it off thoroughly enough.

Next time, use a hammer.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: If her cellphone was cut-off, how'd she call 911?


you don't have a cell phone, do you?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Creepy Lurker Guy: If her cellphone was cut-off, how'd she call 911?

you don't have a cell phone, do you?


Well you couldn't use a scissors to cut a cellphone...


1000 Degree Scissors Cutting an iPhone, 2017 / قطع الايفون بالمقص الحار
Youtube wcoCjVBvMBU

Or would you?
 
Daneowner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Is she mentally handicapped? That's very possible.


Google search shows she is a realtor for KW.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
36 y.o. child is right.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: cretinbob: Creepy Lurker Guy: If her cellphone was cut-off, how'd she call 911?

you don't have a cell phone, do you?

Well you couldn't use a scissors to cut a cellphone...


[YouTube video: 1000 Degree Scissors Cutting an iPhone, 2017 / قطع الايفون بالمقص الحار]
Or would you?


Time travel?

Will It Blend? iPhone X
Youtube KWqw5SpITg8


Probably time travel.
 
Trik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like a typical millennial.
 
KANE47
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
36 and still at home with parents?

get her the fark out. and while your at it get her outta Ohio.  she's caused them enough trouble there.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Daneowner: WTFDYW: Is she mentally handicapped? That's very possible.

Google search shows she is a realtor for KW.


...aaand here comes a nice fat pitch right down the middle of the plate...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is this one of those they spent years treating her like a princess and when they got tired of it she reacted the way she raised her?
 
