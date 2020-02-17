 Skip to content
(Wave3 Louisville)   Woman claims man kidnapped her, forced her to watch 'Roots' to 'understand her racism'   (wave3.com) divider line
53
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
That's not a bad idea. Well, except for the kidnapping part.
 
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

cretinbob: That's not a bad idea. Well, except for the kidnapping part.


I see you don't understand what a free society is.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
images.gawker.comView Full Size
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Needs 'Wheaton' tag
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
[ItaintrightbutIunderstand.ChrisRock.j​pg]
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
[Yourenothelping.jpg]
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Was it a sista, or a white crack ho he picked up off the strip?

Not that it matters. But the people who do this kind of shiat don't seem to understand the difference between a minor infraction of the law and a full blow felony that gets you years in prison. And upon release they go on to do the exact same stupid shiat again over and over again, victimizing people until they are caught once again.

Of course, nowadays we have to empty out the prisons because reasons.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Same thing happened to me the other week. A black man kidnapped me, forced me to watch all three seasons of "What's Happening" so I'd understand the plight of urban blacks. Very eye opening experience.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Ghastly: Same thing happened to me the other week. A black man kidnapped me, forced me to watch all three seasons of "What's Happening" so I'd understand the plight of urban blacks. Very eye opening experience.


I had a similar experience. I was kidnapped and forced to watch the whole of Jersey Shore in order to be given a better understanding of sexually transmitted diseases.
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Ghastly: Same thing happened to me the other week. A black man kidnapped me, forced me to watch all three seasons of "What's Happening" so I'd understand the plight of urban blacks. Very eye opening experience.


Did he at least get you high?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

posting preemptively bc this thread is going to be a disaster.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ghastly: Same thing happened to me the other week. A black man kidnapped me, forced me to watch all three seasons of "What's Happening" so I'd understand the plight of urban blacks. Very eye opening experience.


For me it was Good Times.  Damn, since JJ is still funny..
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Ghastly: Same thing happened to me the other week. A black man kidnapped me, forced me to watch all three seasons of "What's Happening" so I'd understand the plight of urban blacks. Very eye opening experience.

For me it was Good Times.  Damn, since JJ is still funny..


Jefferson's, here.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's nothing. A man kidnapped me last week and forced me to watch the entire run of "Full House" until I realized all the kids were fathered by Dave Coulier and Dave Coulier was really the most talented actor and Dave Coulier the true star of the show.

I'm pretty sure my kidnapper was Dave Coulier.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Jake Havechek: Ghastly: Same thing happened to me the other week. A black man kidnapped me, forced me to watch all three seasons of "What's Happening" so I'd understand the plight of urban blacks. Very eye opening experience.

For me it was Good Times.  Damn, since JJ is still funny..

Jefferson's, here.


Why the hell was I forced to watch the PJs?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
otherideas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Jake Havechek: Ghastly: Same thing happened to me the other week. A black man kidnapped me, forced me to watch all three seasons of "What's Happening" so I'd understand the plight of urban blacks. Very eye opening experience.

For me it was Good Times.  Damn, since JJ is still funny..

Jefferson's, here.


Cosby show for me. I was kinda in and out during the marathon, honestly.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordZorch: cretinbob: That's not a bad idea. Well, except for the kidnapping part.

I see you don't understand what a free society is.


You're no fun.
 
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Creative thinking!
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: Same thing happened to me the other week. A black man kidnapped me, forced me to watch all three seasons of "What's Happening" so I'd understand the plight of urban blacks. Very eye opening experience.


If you weren't so racist you would have asked to see "what's happening now?"
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Jake Havechek: Ghastly: Same thing happened to me the other week. A black man kidnapped me, forced me to watch all three seasons of "What's Happening" so I'd understand the plight of urban blacks. Very eye opening experience.

For me it was Good Times.  Damn, since JJ is still funny..

Jefferson's, here.


Holly Crap!  Kidnapped and Tortured!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 500x377]
posting preemptively bc this thread is going to be a disaster.


Translation:  Just in case someone says something I don't agree with, I'm going to be the first person to say everyone on fark is racist.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a bit hard to believe...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was kidnapped by a robot and forced to watch Knight Rider to understand my algorithmic bias.
 
hi13760
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
So a black guy commits a crime forcing a women to watch a show about racism, tells her (he would)"kill her and spread her body parts across Interstate 380 on the way to Chicago" and the rest of Fark is " oh my god, white people are so racist!"
 
RyogaM
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

hi13760: So a black guy commits a crime forcing a women to watch a show about racism, tells her (he would)"kill her and spread her body parts across Interstate 380 on the way to Chicago" and the rest of Fark is " oh my god, white people are so racist!"


What thread you reading, cause it ain't this one.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Taylor Mental:  "....But the people who do this kind of shiat don't seem to understand the difference between a minor infraction of the law and a full blown felony that gets you years in prison.


Hillary?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude the Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: That's nothing. A man kidnapped me last week and forced me to watch the entire run of "Full House" until I realized all the kids were fathered by Dave Coulier and Dave Coulier was really the most talented actor and Dave Coulier the true star of the show.

I'm pretty sure my kidnapper was Dave Coulier.


Well, you oughta know.
 
Hankie Fest
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I once dated a guy from Fargo that convinced me to watch Fargo with him to understand his people.
He said that movie's not exaggeration or hyperbole. That's really them.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But, other than the whole death threats and kidnapping thing, did she like the series?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wish the Liberty Mutual goddess would kidnap me and force me to watch How Stella Got Her Groove Back.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyogaM
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You've got to admit, kidnapping someone and threatening their life if they don't do what you demand really will give them an understanding of what slavery is all about.
 
Eravior
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pfft! Got that all beat. I was kidnapped and forced to watch the Japanese Spiderman show in order to teach me that Neptune's naturally occurring chocolate supply is dangerously rustic.

Honest Trailers - Japanese Spider-Man (Supaidāman)
Youtube d5NCSx5HF8c
 
Insain2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Too bad he doesn't know that Roots wasn't real.......it was filled w/lies 1/2 truths and worst of all plagiarized.

Truth was that warring tribes had prisoners and how do you rid your kingdom of mouths you don't wanna feed and you are not Cannibals??

Sell em to the highest bidder.....then come back and kill the king's that sold you the slaves in the first place.

France, England, China, Japan and more countries did the same to Whites and others drop em off where there's work.


Too bad we can't do that to some folks today.....drop em off elsewheres there is work.

I'd have a few of em but nowadays most are to lazy/drunk or drugged out  to do anything for less than $10,000 a month.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Gazette reports Noye is charged with first-degree harassment and false imprisonment.

Is there some reason why kidnapping isn't the appropriate charge here?
 
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: LordZorch: cretinbob: That's not a bad idea. Well, except for the kidnapping part.

I see you don't understand what a free society is.

You're no fun.


I say we discuss this commentary over a few drinks at a Las Vega strip club.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RyogaM: hi13760: So a black guy commits a crime forcing a women to watch a show about racism, tells her (he would)"kill her and spread her body parts across Interstate 380 on the way to Chicago" and the rest of Fark is " oh my god, white people are so racist!"

What thread you reading, cause it ain't this one.


When you fancy yourself a victim, you see your victimization every where.
 
Shryke
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My kidnap movie was I'm Gonna Get You Sucka.

Followed up my Sophie's Choice. And I was all, like, whaaaa? And my kidnapper was like, oh shiat that's the wrong tape, but I was like already 30 minutes in, and OMG such a powerful movie, so we like cried all night and shiat.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Chinese guy did that to me and forced me to watch all the portrayals of Asians on TV over the years.  It made me even more racist.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
C'mon people could have been worse, he could have forced her to watch reruns of Community or God forbid ... the Grammy's.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LordZorch: cretinbob: That's not a bad idea. Well, except for the kidnapping part.

I see you don't understand what a free society is.


Well, since one of those doesn't exist, I'd say no one does.
 
MissVangie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why did he pick the 1977 version of Roots though? That is what I need to know.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: I once dated a guy from Fargo that convinced me to watch Fargo with him to understand his people.
He said that movie's not exaggeration or hyperbole. That's really them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The charges would have been a worse if he had chosen to show her "Roots 2: Electric Boogaloo"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Krush Groove never gets the appreciation it deserves.
 
skinink
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So to fight society's racist perceptions of black men, a black guy kidnapped the first woman he saw (possibly a white woman) and took her home. Dude, it's Black History Month. Stop farking our shiat up!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This thread has made for some interesting farkies.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I just watched a show, ummm, Roots, maybe you've heard of it?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IlGreven
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Taylor Mental: Of course, nowadays we have to empty out the prisons because reasons.


...what country are you from? 'Cuz it sure as hell ain't America, land of the incarcerated and the home of the prison-industrial complex...
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hi13760: So a black guy commits a crime forcing a women to watch a show about racism, tells her (he would)"kill her and spread her body parts across Interstate 380 on the way to Chicago" and the rest of Fark is " oh my god, white people are so racist!"


If any of that actually happened, yes.
 
