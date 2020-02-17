 Skip to content
(Bangor Daily News)   When you finally remember that time you took acid with your hubby in the 70s and ended up in Finland   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Finland? That's nothing, I ended up at the edge of the universe and didn't have bus fare to get home! Stupid Ronald McDonald!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moos: Finland? That's nothing, I ended up at the edge of the universe and didn't have bus fare to get home! Stupid Ronald McDonald!


Was your trip to the edge of the universe in one of these?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid. Now she has to trek all the way to Mordor.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No, but things have become progressively more surreal since then.  Richard Nixon?  Ronald Reagan?  GW?  And now Trump?  I'd say the acid is kicking in hard.  After a few more years of this I'll return to 1970, wide-eyed, and say "woah, man, you won't believe the shiat I've seen."
 
omg bbq
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How the hell.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

i ignore u: No, but things have become progressively more surreal since then.  Richard Nixon?  Ronald Reagan?  GW?  And now Trump?  I'd say the acid is kicking in hard.  After a few more years of this I'll return to 1970, wide-eyed, and say "woah, man, you won't believe the shiat I've seen."


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
frostus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

moos: Finland? That's nothing, I ended up at the edge of the universe and didn't have bus fare to get home! Stupid Ronald McDonald!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That was a sweet story, thanks subby!
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

omg bbq: How the hell.


Theft, hippies, travel.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

