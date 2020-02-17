 Skip to content
(KRIS Corpus Christi)   Let's see what's exploding and burning in Texas today. Ooooh, nice tower of fire there   (kristv.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh. It's Texas. Burn it all down.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when your zoning rules are "anything goes!".
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect the Texans will be fine with this.  They are happy as long as they are free from any regulation that might prevent them from burning to death.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. The failed implosion yesterday was more indicative of Texas fail.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Meh. The failed implosion yesterday was more indicative of Texas fail.


That's covered the news here.  I disagree with you.  A Texas sized implosion failure would be on an enormous scale, not just one building that didn't go down.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I noticed that the TV crew strategically set up on the other side of a massive earthen berm to do their reporting.  I assume that they've seen as many crazy Texas explosions as I have.
 
King Something
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: [Fark user image 220x330]


Hey, we're talking Texas Redneck conflagration here, not Nevada Hipster conflagration.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A gas explosion could happen anywhere, just ask San Bruno.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So weird that the state that has the fewest regulations on oil and chemical plants has the most explosions. So weird.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: So weird that the state that has the fewest regulations on oil and chemical plants has the most explosions. So weird.


West, Texas says 'what?'

WEST! TEXAS! SAYS! 'WHAT?'
 
fusillade762
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I saw this on the news earlier and my first thought was "Texas?" before they even announced the state.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MBooda: OkieDookie: [Fark user image 220x330]

Hey, we're talking Texas Redneck conflagration here, not Nevada Hipster conflagration.


That's Big Tex at the Texas Fairgrounds...

/watch MOAR King of the Hill
 
i ignore u
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: A gas explosion could happen anywhere, just ask San Bruno.


True, and many gas pipeline leaks and explosions happen in the middle of nowhere and so don't make the news.  But Houston seems to be particularly prone.  On the other hand Houston has a massive refinery industry and is the terminus of many pipelines, so its pipeline and refinery density is greater than average, so you'd expect there to be more incidents.
 
