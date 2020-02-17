 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Back from the mini-hiatus, Paul's Memory Bank (8PM ET) picks up with 2 hours of songs whose titles begin with "S"   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't look like the connection to the Live365 account is working, so it's on TuneIn only tonight.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yippee!

Hope your skies are blue again.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I DID have a phone interview today which looks rather promising.  Company makes safety systems for automobiles ranging from lane detection and distance measurement to full autonomous cars.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
Aquapope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sussudio begins with an S, but it shouldn't be played.
 
JZDave
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Sussudio begins with an S, but it shouldn't be played.


Same for Shannon.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: I DID have a phone interview today which looks rather promising.  Company makes safety systems for automobiles ranging from lane detection and distance measurement to full autonomous cars.


Interesting, hope you land it.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
ORBITAL - Satan [Live@Glastonbury 2004] HQ
Youtube QcJooeHreGY


Dat 303 at 5:50!   Gives me chills every time.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you're looking for suggestions... Python's 'Sit on my face'
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JZDave: Aquapope: Sussudio begins with an S, but it shouldn't be played.

Same for Shannon.


Smoke on the water, Some kind of wonderful, sister golden hair, Sitting on the dock of the bay, Stand by me and Stumbling in ... come to mind
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gabriel 'Solsbury Hill'

Rush 'Subdivisions'

Thin Lizzy 'Still in love with you'

Camel 'Snow Goose'
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I may take some of these under advisement for next week when I do part 2
 
