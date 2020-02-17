 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   After anti seizure medication used by small children goes up 97,500%, Georgia town sues the drug manufacturer. Subby hopes they win   (wsbtv.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
ei.marketwatch.comView Full Size
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's called the free market....and everyone knows that it's the best market out there.
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's the free market at work. And everybody who has a problem with this is obviously some kind of Communist. In fact, only a Commie would stand between an executive and his bonus.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hate drug companies more than anything. Pure scum.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Mallinckrodt acquired Acthar in August 2014, well after the price increase you reference in 2007 was undertaken by Questcor, the previous owner of Acthar. Under our stewardship, any price adjustments to Acthar have been limited to the mid-single digit percentage range. We want to help ensure patients have access to and can benefit from our therapies. That's why we offer significant discounts to many payers and customers, which the prior owner did not.

Seriously, go fark yourselves!  If it was available for $40ish before then it can be again.  Hell, I'm sure everyone would be thrilled with $100 per vial now.  Stop trying to hide behind the heinous shiat the previous owners did.  You are the current owners, so do the right thing and stop being terrible corporate citizens.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iToad: It's the free market at work. And everybody who has a problem with this is obviously some kind of Communist. In fact, only a Commie would stand between an executive and his bonus.


And any executive that wouldn't murder children for their bonus obviously doesn't deserve one
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wouldn't mind seeing some nationalization of the pharmaceutical industry
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the kind of shiat that makes single payer and/or takeover of PHARMA look so damned attractive.  I wonder if CBD would help with the seizures.  If so, tell that company fark you and make your own meds.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: It's the free market at work. And everybody who has a problem with this is obviously some kind of Communist. In fact, only a Commie would stand between an executive and his bonus.


As a commie, I think we should all be allowed to line up and take a crack at the butthole of the gougers. Legally speaking.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under our stewardship, any price adjustments to Acthar have been limited to the mid-single digit percentage range.

By Acthar's Hammer, what a savings!
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: It's the free market at work. And everybody who has a problem with this is obviously some kind of Communist. In fact, only a Commie would stand between an executive and his bonus.


God. Dammed. Commies.

Not while I still a 'Murican.

I HOPE IT GOES UP 100,000,000%!! WHERE IS YOUR COMMUNISM NOW!?!?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All these schmucks out there dicking around with the lives of people with nothing left to lose are rolling some dangerous dice. Eventually there's gonna be an Archer and no one on the jury is going to vote to convict despite watching the homemade Rampage documentary several times during the trial. In fact, they'll probably request to see the worst parts several times during deliberations with popcorn and pizza before announcing jury nullification of the murder statute.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: iToad: It's the free market at work. And everybody who has a problem with this is obviously some kind of Communist. In fact, only a Commie would stand between an executive and his bonus.

As a commie, I think we should all be allowed to line up and take a crack at the butthole of the gougers. Legally speaking.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark it, just line the executives up in front of their kids and blow their skuls threw their mouths.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some people on the Marietta Square said they hope the city wins.

There are people who DON'T??
 
Boudyro
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
About time for an easy straightforward fix. Whenever a drug company implements a price increase like this their taxes go up by the same percentage.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
On the case.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
