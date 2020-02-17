 Skip to content
Christian Witches Convene Coven, Confer, Conference, Conjure
    Jesus, Christianity, Easter, Witchcraft, Bible, Love, Valerie Love, Magic  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
but do they covefe?
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not to be on the side of this holier-than-thou blogger who thinks this Christian witch is full of sin, but who somehow undoubtedly thinks that the thrice-married adulterer-in-chief is A-OK, but someone who is a "Christian witch" seems to be under a misapprehension of Christianity, witchcraft, or both.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*clicks link*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, aside from the christen witch, the guy writing the article is just a loony
 
fusillade762
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you appreciate the work we are doing to fight the leftist assault on our values

I don't.  Your blog (and your delusional persecution complex) sucks.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

baka-san: Wow, aside from the christen witch, the guy writing the article is just a loony


Something tells me "Activist Mommy" isn't a dude.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dang...the author of the article is surely concerned about Christian witches.

It's almost as though the author thinks Christianity and witchcraft are opposing forces.

/ I blame St. Jerome for not actually being able to read Aramaic

// St. Jerome translated the Bible from Aramaic to Latin. Even though he couldn't actually read Aramaic.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fascinating witches.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The amount of woo-woo in TFA is well past the daily recommended level for most adults.

/If you click on the links for the Christian Magick Convention you'll certainly OD
 
NYCNative
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Activist Mommy?

stoppedreadingthere.jpg
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So they combine two ridiculous things?
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Not to be on the side of this holier-than-thou blogger who thinks this Christian witch is full of sin, but who somehow undoubtedly thinks that the thrice-married adulterer-in-chief is A-OK, but someone who is a "Christian witch" seems to be under a misapprehension of Christianity, witchcraft, or both.


There are plenty of magical traditions based on Christianity. And the Old Testament was originally written in Hebrew and linked to Qaballistic practices through numerology (every Hebrew letter has a corresponding numeric value, with numbers adding up in words and phrases, leading to repeating mathematical patterns).

In addition, 'witch' is derived from the Old English word 'wyck', meaning 'wise one', and used to describe someone, usually a woman, knowledgeable in history, herbology, and medicine.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"How on earth can anyone read even the slightest bit of Scripture and come away with the impression that one can be a Christian and a witch?"

You tell 'em! Trying to evoke supernatural effects by praying specific prophetic language written in an ancient book book is totally different from casting spells because shut up, that's why!

"Activist Mommy"

I know if I was able cast functional spells, I would be looking for one to temporarily give myself a few dozen extra middle fingers to properly react to this person.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But does she weigh the same as a duck?
 
Cormee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is definitely a group of adults that should be taken seriously
 
