Three people murdered in Perris, CA; local efficiency experts named as prime suspects
12
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now thats what I call a professional hit job.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wheretoburysurvivors.gif
 
Walder_Frey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that one of those "white flight" cities?
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Perris? Then I guess the important question is: Is the meth OK?

I'm sure it will be at sad time in at least one local mobilehome community.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walder_Frey: Isn't that one of those "white flight trash" cities?


FTFY.

Unless it's chnged in recent years, which I suppose is always a possibility.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walder_Frey: Isn't that one of those "white flight"


It was 76% "Hispanic or Latino" in the 2010 census.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walder_Frey: Isn't that one of those "white flight" cities?


working class suburb of riverside.

if working class is still a descriptor that is used.

plebes
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We'll always have Perris.
 
nursetim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Since nobody else is going to say it. Great headline subby.
 
Cormee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ferrance has really gone to the dogs
 
