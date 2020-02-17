 Skip to content
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The fast and the furious, and it's legal? Sounds like a way to attract tourists.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stunts in recent months have resulted in several arrests, charges and tickets for reckless driving and fleeing and alluding, the report said.

*Twitch*
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Stunts in recent months have resulted in several arrests, charges and tickets for reckless driving and fleeing and alluding, the report said.

*Twitch*


What are you eluding to?
 
drayno76
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Right after the superb owl a family in an SUV was killed by some racers on the interstate.

I'm willing to consider anything to get these adrenal junkies off the streets with their death wishes.  Safer for them and everyone else of they're off doing it somewhere they can't plow a family of 4 off the road.
 
probesport
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"We on the Lodge Wit It".
Youtube pghtO0Juqpw
 
King Something
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So how long until a trio of Britons "accidentally" draws a giant dingus in the storm drain?
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

drayno76: Right after the superb owl a family in an SUV was killed by some racers on the interstate.

I'm willing to consider anything to get these adrenal junkies off the streets with their death wishes.  Safer for them and everyone else of they're off doing it somewhere they can't plow a family of 4 off the road.


They are called dragstrips and they are already all over the place.
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

drayno76: Right after the superb owl a family in an SUV was killed by some racers on the interstate.

I'm willing to consider anything to get these adrenal junkies off the streets with their death wishes.  Safer for them and everyone else of they're off doing it somewhere they can't plow a family of 4 off the road.


I would support and patronize a place to do fun and stupid stuff, but I doubt this will solve the problem of people racing down the Lodge or 8 Mile.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Problem is that once someone is injured/killed on a police sanctioned event, it'll be shut down.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Stunts in recent months have resulted in several arrests, charges and tickets for reckless driving and fleeing and alluding, the report said.

*Twitch*


They tack on extra charges every time someone mentions the movie franchise during arrest.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

monsatano: Unobtanium: Stunts in recent months have resulted in several arrests, charges and tickets for reckless driving and fleeing and alluding, the report said.

*Twitch*

What are you eluding to?


You guys must be seeing some kind of allusion.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This isn't drag racing, it's burnout exhibition.  Sanctioned exhibition events are held at race tracks all over the country.  Burnout areas are always wider than a two-lane road and are bordered by strong fences, and the cars in the exhibitions quite often leave paint on the fences.  Tire fires are common, and sometimes even mandatory.
 
grinding_journalist [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: drayno76: Right after the superb owl a family in an SUV was killed by some racers on the interstate.

I'm willing to consider anything to get these adrenal junkies off the streets with their death wishes.  Safer for them and everyone else of they're off doing it somewhere they can't plow a family of 4 off the road.

They are called dragstrips and they are already all over the place.


...where you have to pass a safety/tech inspection, pay for admission, and then wait in a line with dozens if not hundreds of other cars to make your pass, wait for your timeslip, wait for them to clean up the track after idiot #27 blew his engine up at the 60' mark and pissed oil and coolant the entire length of the track, repeat. In an 8pm-12M event, you *might* get a half-dozen passes in if things are being run smoothly.

The appeal of doing it illegally should be obvious in this context, especially when nobody ever thinks they'll get hurt, nobody thinks they'll wreck or wreck somebody else, nobody can tell you not to smoke your weed or house that 40oz of malt liquor before doing your thing, and "the cops can't catch all of us."

The issue, as always, is liability. I wish the police chief luck in his efforts to acquire property to host these events where you have to pass a safety/tech inspection, pay for admission, and then wait in a line with dozens if not hundreds of other cars to do doughnuts for 90 seconds, wait for them to clean up the lot after idiot #29 blew his engine up at the 60 second mark and pissed oil and coolant everywhere, repeat. The people who this would attract will see the restrictions that *have* to be put in place for an event like this to be run, and be back out on the streets doing it the way they want to, damn the consequences.

I don't really have a solution, other than making more facilities cheaper and more available to engage in these activities, but "car stuff" by nature, is very costly, if for no other reason than the space requirements, not to mention something like lighting. The lights at my local drag strip and road course cost thousands per hour, just to light the place enough to race.

I will say that in *my* day, we went out to the boondocks with two-lane rural roads that split farmland so we had horizon visibility in all relevant directions, and did it at 3am. this "inconvenience everyone so we can have fun" shiat is idiotic.
 
Insain2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
De-toilet still has plenty of vacant lots they can clean up and pay to use the track........so long as no tax payer (if there's anybody still there to pay the taxes) monies go to this dumb ideal.

Cops just don't wanna put their "Coney Dogs" down long enough to do their jobs!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Man do I miss those kinda dogz!!!!!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm sure Ford or GM has an empty lot to rent out to a fly by night corporation with a million dollar liability bond.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: monsatano: Unobtanium: Stunts in recent months have resulted in several arrests, charges and tickets for reckless driving and fleeing and alluding, the report said.

*Twitch*

What are you eluding to?

You guys must be seeing some kind of allusion.


A Grand Allusion.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I had that album on vinyl
 
