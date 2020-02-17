 Skip to content
(Fox News)   American Airlines employee failed breathalyzer because of Keto diet. Yes, the special kilo of booze Keto diet   (foxnews.com) divider line
    Ketogenic diet, Ethanol, Alcohol, Breathalyzer  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
False-positive breath-alcohol test after a ketogenic diet
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: False-positive breath-alcohol test after a ketogenic diet


Get out of here with all that fake science.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Subby's looking for a defamation suit, eh?
 
bongon247
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: False-positive breath-alcohol test after a ketogenic diet


Ignition interlock device?  For a teetotaler?

Calling bullshiat.
 
adj_m
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just going to casually take a glance at these comments...

IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: False-positive breath-alcohol test after a ketogenic diet


Should ask for a blood test then?
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: False-positive breath-alcohol test after a ketogenic diet


Interesting.  Thanks.  Now to totally ignore this point of this thread, why was a teetotaller driving a car with an alcohol ignition interlock?
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bongon247: Ivo Shandor: False-positive breath-alcohol test after a ketogenic diet

Ignition interlock device?  For a teetotaler?

Calling bullshiat.


damnit
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, was it .05 or .005?

Assuming they mean .05, keto won't in itself cause someone to blow that high.  They had to have been drinking on top of keto.

If it's .005 a glass of regular orange juice would probably do that due to natural fermentation.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ivo Shandor: False-positive breath-alcohol test after a ketogenic diet


now do the one he tested positive for in 2013.
 
Katwang
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Possibly the Ketel One diet?
Report