(Twitter)   This is not your ordinary jetpack   (twitter.com)
28
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
superstevo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
that looks fantastic!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As it went into the far distance I kept waiting for it to burst like a firework.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Holy crap, I want one!
 
nytmare
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And so, with damsels saved and villainy conquered, our hero flies off into the sunset. He's not been seen since.
 
lectos
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I am Oilman, blow up towers in infidel land \m/
 
kb7rky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
OH WOW
 
King Something
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"100% autonomous"

*uses an engine and wings built by people other than the operator
 
tmyk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Video faded out just as it was getting interesting.
 
Cuthbert Allgood
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This made me laugh so much I snorted
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cool.

Now show it landing.
 
egomann
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I am equally interested in the landing. those water-powered hobgoblin boots have taught me that it's usually not graceful.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Crown Prince of Dubai? It seems like there are so many.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A few things:
1. These aren't new.
2. While fun, this shiat would not be at all practical for actual travel. Where do you store it? What happens if it rains? Do you really just want to be sitting int he wind every day on your way to and from work? Where do you store whatever you need for work?
3. Can you imagine trying to regulate this with the issues we have with 2 dimensional travel?
4. As was mentioned, you really need to show the landing as well. Otherwise, for all we know, this guy has to crash into the water there to land.

But...
It's definitely a HUGE step up from the Jetback that we saw for the '84 Olympics.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

baorao: I am equally interested in the landing. those water-powered hobgoblin boots have taught me that it's usually not graceful.


I still want to try those some day. Even if I DO have to crash into the water when I'm done.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I would certainly suffer range anxiety with that thing.
 
tobcc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Isnt the issue with these jetpacks is that you only have minutes of fuel?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sxacho: Holy crap, I want one!


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

/and nano-technology to fix my liver
//seriously, has the pilot been seen since?
///and, some guy did this in London four years ago
 
way south
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Those things are going to be militarized soon enough...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jetpacks and exoskeletons aren't new. The problem is there isn't a power supply that can run them long enough to be feasible. Unless you have the worlds longest extension cord.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It looked like a giant moth.  Kept waiting for the operator of it to start circling a light source.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Uhhh...COBRA?!?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you can land without crashing, be great for some shock troopers. At least in some remote area where just that sight would be intimidating enough.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tobcc: Isnt the issue with these jetpacks is that you only have minutes of fuel?


Yes, and as a result, you go through a LOT of test pilots. But I hear their families are compensated well.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The future starts right now.

and it starts right now!
Youtube puGA2N5pxeI
 
JohnCarter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Lots of smoke...need to check the rings and gaskets, clear up that oil leak
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tmyk: Video faded out just as it was getting interesting.


Yea. I'm guessing he crashed into the bay.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

