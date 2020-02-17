 Skip to content
A parable for your future aviation career... and the entire industry   (wral.com)
    North Carolina, 14-year-old student, Jack Britt High School, Cape Fear Aviation, Fayetteville, North Carolina  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plenty of careers for them in aviation now...

Aviation towing
Aviation maintenance
Aviation insurance adjusting
Aviation CSI (crash scene investigation)
Aviation legal representation

/aviation etc.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tower, Cessna 6834 Delta, turning final. I'll be full stop in the parking lot."
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 14-year-old student, who had his opportunity to fly before the incident, said seeing it made him less likely to pursue his career path as a pilot.

He'll see plenty of car accidents in life but never give up his car.
 
rikdanger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "A 14-year-old student, who had his opportunity to fly before the incident, said seeing it made him less likely to pursue his career path as a pilot."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crew names are being released on the local news...

nationalpostcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Sounds like the Young Eagles Program run by EAA.  Good program.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: A 14-year-old student, who had his opportunity to fly before the incident, said seeing it made him less likely to pursue his career path as a pilot.

He'll see plenty of car accidents in life but never give up his car.


Wimp. He was more at risk last weekend behind the football field with that girl from the other side of the tracks.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lycanth: edmo: A 14-year-old student, who had his opportunity to fly before the incident, said seeing it made him less likely to pursue his career path as a pilot.

He'll see plenty of car accidents in life but never give up his car.

Wimp. He was more at risk last weekend behind the football field with that girl from the other side of the tracks.


Yup. I watched a 767 full of fuel and passengers fly into an office tower at 500 mph.  And did it make me fear flying?  It did not.
 
