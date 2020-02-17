 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   In a protest against the destruction of nature, Extinction Rebellion destroy some nature   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
35
    More: Facepalm, University of Cambridge, Protest, Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman, local Barclays Bank branch, Climate activists, Trinity College, United Kingdom, Extinction Rebellion members  
•       •       •

784 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2020 at 8:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a lawn. In the winter. In England, where lawns originated. It'll grow back.
Turning the soil will probably help it too.

Now go back to your consumeriffic existence. You have exposed this terrible evil, and nothing you do from now on is harmful to anything. .
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naturally.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And there it is folks.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a twist, at least they didn't glue themselves to it.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it has come to this.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫I have concerns, they're multiplying♫
 
Discordulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are very much in the "small harm now to avert large harm later" camp.

It is also the "lol al gore rides jets" regurgitated.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: So it has come to this.


And this is a very fine thing
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, the rare endangered lawn grass may be pushed to the brink of destruction by this wanton act!

/Lawn maintenance and the chemicals and fertilizers necessary to keep them nice and green make lawns a great source of CO2 emissions and pollutants
//Not to mention all the water wasted to maintain them in climates that really aren't suited to them
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't really think Extinction Rebellion is at all effective and as a result I don't really care much for it.

But lawns aren't natural. They're as natural as a wooden house.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A spokeswoman for Barclays Bank confirmed activists carrying wheelbarrows full of mud had spread it across the banking hall of its St Andrew's Street branch.

She added the branch had been kept open and staff ensured customers were safe.

Meanwhile...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yea, sometimes liberals go nuts and do dumb and pointless things like dig up somebody's lawn and carry the sod across town to a bank.

Better than what conservatives do: murder.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Meh.  A manicured lawn is hardly "natural".

Unfortunately, the profoundly deep meaning of the act will likely be lost on the vast majority of those involved.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Discordulator: They are very much in the "small harm now to avert large harm later" camp.


No they aren't.  They want the use of all petroleum products to cease immediately.  That would cause world wide famine.  The amount of misery and death that would result is not a "small harm".
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wingedkat: Meh.  A manicured lawn is hardly "natural".

Unfortunately, the profoundly deep meaning of the act will likely be lost on the vast majority of those involved.


Hmm, I mean those involved in the cleanup. The protesters undoubtedly had a deeply profound message in mind, but it will be entirely lost on those who actually have to deal with the mess.

Not that I know anything about such situations, from either perspective.
 
LewDux
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Discordulator: They are very much in the "small harm now to avert large harm later" camp.

No they aren't.  They want the use of all petroleum products to cease immediately.  That would cause world wide famine.  The amount of misery and death that would result is not a "small harm".


That's it, I'm not voting for them
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They chained themselves to the tree. We'll have to cut down the tree to free them. Can't be helped. That tree is obviously a hazard anyway.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh no. The rich school will have to spend money repairing the lawn. Money that won't go to ripping up actual country side. 

Piss off with the concern trolling subby. Lawns are a huge polluter because we dump all sorts of chemicals onto something that literatty gives us nothing. The only reason why we haven't just let our front and back yard go fallow is because it's against city ordinance. And even then the local DNR wants to bring back local grasses so we're going to sign up for that when we can.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I guess someone has to be the new PETA.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: It's a lawn. In the winter. In England, where lawns originated. It'll grow back.
Turning the soil will probably help it too.

Now go back to your consumeriffic existence. You have exposed this terrible evil, and nothing you do from now on is harmful to anything. .


The totalfark tag next to your name makes this bit of drivel so delicious.
 
rattchett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A lawn is pretty indicative of human stupidity.  Pour poison on it so it's green and basically a home to nothing.  Pour water on it, no matter how unsustainable that may be given that water is precious.  Spy on your neighbor to make sure their lawn isn't too long, weedy, dandelion filled.  Cut it with a machine with no emission controls that spews pollution.

And people will be outraged that these folks have harmed a lawn.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Oh no. The rich school will have to spend money repairing the lawn. Money that won't go to ripping up actual country side. 

Piss off with the concern trolling subby. Lawns are a huge polluter because we dump all sorts of chemicals onto something that literatty gives us nothing. The only reason why we haven't just let our front and back yard go fallow is because it's against city ordinance. And even then the local DNR wants to bring back local grasses so we're going to sign up for that when we can.


Have you tried not using a bunch of chemicals?  That'd probably be pretty effective if you want to reduce or eliminate the use of chemicals on your lawn.
 
LewDux
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Discordulator: They are very much in the "small harm now to avert large harm later" camp.

It is also the "lol al gore rides jets" regurgitated.


Al Gore wants the flow of all water into the oceans to cease immediately.  That would cause world wide flood
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

rattchett: A lawn is pretty indicative of human stupidity.  Pour poison on it so it's green and basically a home to nothing.  Pour water on it, no matter how unsustainable that may be given that water is precious.  Spy on your neighbor to make sure their lawn isn't too long, weedy, dandelion filled.  Cut it with a machine with no emission controls that spews pollution.

And people will be outraged that these folks have harmed a lawn.


There are cities where you can get fined if your lawn is not green enough.  So people have their winter lawn dyed the politically acceptable shade of green in the winter when the grass is somewhat dormant and naturally brown.

I live in California.  Drought is a normal part of life.  When droughts peak, it is illegal to water your lawn.  Smart people replace their water thirsty lawns with something more suitable for the climate.  Rock gardens come to mind.  HOAs have tried to fine the homeowners for not maintaining their lawns properly.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: I guess someone has to be the new PETA.


THAT'S IT.

I was casting around for what they reminded me of, and why I didn't like how they operate much. They're Climate PETA!

They're fighting for a cause that I agree with, but utilise unrealistic demands with no real clear direction apart from "fix climate now" ("stop eating meat now").

And they don't work with bodies to migrate, they just commit annoying petty crime if you don't immediately drop what you're doing and do what they deem is the correct way to do it. When they protest, they're basically doing that wall street protest from a few years back. "What you're doing is bad and you should stop it, so we're just going to hang out around here until you stop being bad"
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

skozlaw: A spokeswoman for Barclays Bank confirmed activists carrying wheelbarrows full of mud had spread it across the banking hall of its St Andrew's Street branch.

She added the branch had been kept open and staff ensured customers were safe.

Meanwhile...

[Fark user image 850x446]

[Fark user image 850x570]

[Fark user image 850x567]

[Fark user image 850x565]

Yea, sometimes liberals go nuts and do dumb and pointless things like dig up somebody's lawn and carry the sod across town to a bank.

Better than what conservatives do: murder.


Stalin, Mao Zedong, Castro, and various other famous progressives beg to differ with you 120 million times.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: skozlaw: A spokeswoman for Barclays Bank confirmed activists carrying wheelbarrows full of mud had spread it across the banking hall of its St Andrew's Street branch.

She added the branch had been kept open and staff ensured customers were safe.

Meanwhile...

[Fark user image 850x446]

[Fark user image 850x570]

[Fark user image 850x567]

[Fark user image 850x565]

Yea, sometimes liberals go nuts and do dumb and pointless things like dig up somebody's lawn and carry the sod across town to a bank.

Better than what conservatives do: murder.

Stalin, Mao Zedong, Castro, and various other famous progressives beg to differ with you 120 million times.


They were Nazis though. Typical revisionist history from the right.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dyhchong: albuquerquehalsey: I guess someone has to be the new PETA.

THAT'S IT.

I was casting around for what they reminded me of, and why I didn't like how they operate much. They're Climate PETA!

They're fighting for a cause that I agree with, but utilise unrealistic demands with no real clear direction apart from "fix climate now" ("stop eating meat now").

And they don't work with bodies to migrate, they just commit annoying petty crime if you don't immediately drop what you're doing and do what they deem is the correct way to do it. When they protest, they're basically doing that wall street protest from a few years back. "What you're doing is bad and you should stop it, so we're just going to hang out around here until you stop being bad"


Why are you using quotation marks to share your false assumptions about other people?

Quotation marks are used to cite another person's actual words. When sharing your own incorrect opinions - as you are doing here - you should simply state your wrong beliefs so that everybody can clearly see how dumb you are.

See, it's simple.

"I am an idiot who believes wrong things", says totally legit account dyhchong ("everyone should click to ignore this account").

That's not right. You didn't actually say any of that. Instead, I should say:

dyhchong is a fake account that says stupid shiat and uses fake quotes to seem legitimate. Everyone should click the link two paragraphs back and ignore that account because it's bullshiat.

See the difference?

I'm sure you'll do better in the future.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Sean VasDeferens: skozlaw: A spokeswoman for Barclays Bank confirmed activists carrying wheelbarrows full of mud had spread it across the banking hall of its St Andrew's Street branch.

She added the branch had been kept open and staff ensured customers were safe.

Meanwhile...

[Fark user image 850x446]

[Fark user image 850x570]

[Fark user image 850x567]

[Fark user image 850x565]

Yea, sometimes liberals go nuts and do dumb and pointless things like dig up somebody's lawn and carry the sod across town to a bank.

Better than what conservatives do: murder.

Stalin, Mao Zedong, Castro, and various other famous progressives beg to differ with you 120 million times.

They were Nazis though. Typical revisionist history from the right.


Typical of Fark. Plenty of laughs, but no one to back their chortles up with data.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Yea, sometimes liberals go nuts and do dumb and pointless things like dig up somebody's lawn and carry the sod across town to a bank.

Better than what conservatives do: murder.


James Hodgkinson's ghost would like to point out something to this dumb poster......
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HeadLever: skozlaw: Yea, sometimes liberals go nuts and do dumb and pointless things like dig up somebody's lawn and carry the sod across town to a bank.

Better than what conservatives do: murder.

James Hodgkinson's ghost would like to point out something to this dumb poster......


No one can back it up with data though.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HeadLever: skozlaw: Yea, sometimes liberals go nuts and do dumb and pointless things like dig up somebody's lawn and carry the sod across town to a bank.

Better than what conservatives do: murder.

James Hodgkinson's ghost would like to point out something to this dumb poster......


By all means, start a tit-for-tat on that point.

I'm sure it will end in your favor.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Sean VasDeferens: skozlaw: A spokeswoman for Barclays Bank confirmed activists carrying wheelbarrows full of mud had spread it across the banking hall of its St Andrew's Street branch.

She added the branch had been kept open and staff ensured customers were safe.

Meanwhile...

[Fark user image 850x446]

[Fark user image 850x570]

[Fark user image 850x567]

[Fark user image 850x565]

Yea, sometimes liberals go nuts and do dumb and pointless things like dig up somebody's lawn and carry the sod across town to a bank.

Better than what conservatives do: murder.

Stalin, Mao Zedong, Castro, and various other famous progressives beg to differ with you 120 million times.

They were Nazis though. Typical revisionist history from the right.


So you're saying that China today is a country of 6 billion Nazis?  You do realize that you need an education, stat?
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: JerryHeisenberg: Sean VasDeferens: skozlaw: A spokeswoman for Barclays Bank confirmed activists carrying wheelbarrows full of mud had spread it across the banking hall of its St Andrew's Street branch.

She added the branch had been kept open and staff ensured customers were safe.

Meanwhile...

[Fark user image 850x446]

[Fark user image 850x570]

[Fark user image 850x567]

[Fark user image 850x565]

Yea, sometimes liberals go nuts and do dumb and pointless things like dig up somebody's lawn and carry the sod across town to a bank.

Better than what conservatives do: murder.

Stalin, Mao Zedong, Castro, and various other famous progressives beg to differ with you 120 million times.

They were Nazis though. Typical revisionist history from the right.

So you're saying that China today is a country of 6 billion Nazis?  You do realize that you need an education, stat?


That's what I thought. Just spouting RW talking points, and no primary sources. Just another Christian waving away all of the scientific data pointing in the opposite direction.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm less "outraged" they were digging up a lawn (although more animals than you might imagine reside in a block of sod, especially in the winter), that at the complete pointlessness of their little escapade. "Lets dig up some dirt to protest the college investing in a bank with ties to the oil industry!" is getting hopelessly opaque.

It's performance art, and not even very good. Dada had its time and place, and it isn't now. If you want to roll around in the dirt, go to a playground.
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That poor grass didn't ask for any of this. :c

/I've always struggled with the weird hierarchy of plants societies seem to have, with some favorable and to be protected (like that tree), and others to be destroyed (like that lawn)
//Yes, I know lawns are generally not great for ecology, but it isn't the grasses' fault :/
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report