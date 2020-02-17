 Skip to content
(CNN)   Finally, something new for country singers to sing about   (cnn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Besides their truck breaking down, their dog dying, and their girl leaving them?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
More like an ESPN baseball series. Coming this fall, "Sliding into Home".
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about someone's self driving car leaving them.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fracking?
 
Social Justice Warlock [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Country singers? I'm sure subs meant the blues...

Dewey Cox - Cut My Brother in Half
Youtube CqwlLLm87xU
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Please, no more turrible country covers of Fleetwood Mac songs.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Besides their truck breaking down, their dog dying, and their girl leaving them?


Well, it's not like country music can adapt to the times. I can't see the Grand Ol Oprey awarding hits for "Lurleen left me (cuz mah cybertruck ran out of juice)", "She's a Tinder Girl in a Farmers Only Town", or "My Marriage is Down to 2 Bars".
 
knbwhite
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Please, no more turrible country covers of Fleetwood Mac songs.


There are others?
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kdawg7736: Besides their truck breaking down, their dog dying, and their girl leaving them?


With a big enough landslide, all three could happen at once.
 
Report