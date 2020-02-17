 Skip to content
(Daytona Beach News-Journal)   Fark-ready headline: "Florida man gets naked to escape DeLand store; ribeyes fall out of his pants." Florida tag falling over itself to get to this one   (news-journalonline.com) divider line
uttertosh
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Look, subby, 'livin the dream' just ain't as easy as it looks, yo!
 
King Something
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Does he live in a van down by DeRiver?
 
litmik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Man there's all kinds of Florida in this article. My favorite is "struck in the testicle with a prong of the  Taser." I don't even want to think about how much that had to hurt.
 
CABridges
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Short was taken to the hospital after it was discovered that a Taser prong struck him in the genitals, a report states."
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

litmik: Man there's all kinds of Florida in this article. My favorite is "struck in the testicle with a prong of the  Taser." I don't even want to think about how much that had to hurt.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UT1Fm​e​EbJgA
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Short was taken to the hospital after it was discovered that a Taser prong struck him in the genitals, a report states

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Surely he could have just used DePlane, boss.....
 
gojirast
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
DeLand is one of the few bright spots in that area of Florida.

Usually.

I'm guessing he was visiting from Orange CIty or one of the horror shows in the Forest.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Now I want a ribeye steak.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
CSB time.

I was driving through Deland on the way back to OCala.

Saw a littler watering hole and decided to stop in to get a buzz.

Met a woman who looked like a young Ann Margaret.

We got into it and she took me home and she told me she was gonna fark the brakes off of me.

We got back to a two bedroom walk up.

She had six kids, two in wheelchairs.

And one of the kids says "gimme 20 and I wont walk in on you farking my mom".

I ran outta there like a scalded dog set on fire.
 
CABridges
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

litmik: Man there's all kinds of Florida in this article. My favorite is "struck in the testicle with a prong of the  Taser." I don't even want to think about how much that had to hurt.


Doesn't say which bit of the genitals he was struck in. Could be worse than you think...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mmm...rib eye steak, about an inch thick, some garlic powder, a touch of sea salt and fresh cracked pepper, 2 hours of sous vide at 130 Deg F and crusted on the grill. That's good eating, boss.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CABridges: litmik: Man there's all kinds of Florida in this article. My favorite is "struck in the testicle with a prong of the  Taser." I don't even want to think about how much that had to hurt.

Doesn't say which bit of the genitals he was struck in. Could be worse than you think...


ARE THE STEAKS OK?
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Now I want a ribeye steak.


I'll see if I have one down my pants!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Mmm...rib eye steak, about an inch thick, some garlic powder, a touch of sea salt and fresh cracked pepper, 2 hours of sous vide at 130 Deg F and crusted on the grill. That's good eating, boss.


Alton Brown has a method for cooking porterhouse steaks that I want to try.  In short, he achieves "steakhouse broiler" heat by using a chimney starter and a concrete block setup.

I also want to try sous vide cooking, bit I'm always reminded of the fad of cooking stuff in the dishwasher.

/Smoked a prime rib recently
//It shall be with me always
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ballsack gets tased In the balls
Youtube ws0xI0EgyOY
.

HHHHHHHHHHHHRRRRRGGGHHH, MUH JIMMIES!!!!!!
 
