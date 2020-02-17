 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Jeff Bezos says he's emptying his pockets and car's ashtrays to fight climate change   (businessinsider.com) divider line
35
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"car's ashtrays"? You think he has only one car?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size

No, he's shooting penis shaped rockets because he's planning to build Elysium and escape there.
 
willabr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I personally don't want billionaires deciding what needs to be done,  It's just another way to control the direction and the outcome, optimize for their business and by pass public input on solutions.  Is this a tax deductible foundation?, is this like a 'checking account' for other foundations?  Just saying....
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange, his reptilian physiology requires heat.
 
anjin-san
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a millennial who would prefer to live on this planet for another 50+ years, dealing with the climate crisis is REALLY important to me.

Bezos just pledged 7.7 BILLION to the cause, around 10% of his net worth. That's amazing. Credit where credit is due.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty cool. Good on him.
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he gave away 95% of his fortune, he'd still be worth $6.5B, which is apparently not enough money to be worth, because he's now at $130B and shows no sign of stopping.

/I'm starting to believe some people don't have an "enough."
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, golly, what a mensch.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally, I wish I could meet Jeff Bezos face-to-face, so I cou

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe instead he could double yhe wages of his non-salaried workers at fufillment centers. And stop using gig workers for deliveries
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, this give all or nothing mentality is weird.

You guys do realise absolutely everyone would choose nothing, right?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, he sells his cars once the ashtrays are full, so there will be nothing left. And his pockets all have holes in them from thrusting his hands in so far and saying, "Gee, golly."
Next, he will donate his hair to cancer patients.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using it to take down Trump would be an incredibly effective way of fighting climate change.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

willabr: I personally don't want billionaires deciding what needs to be done,  It's just another way to control the direction and the outcome, optimize for their business and by pass public input on solutions.  Is this a tax deductible foundation?, is this like a 'checking account' for other foundations?  Just saying....


That was my first though when I read "said he's giving $10 billion to fight climate change and launch a new initiative called the Bezos Earth Fund."

So...he's giving the money to himself?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: Maybe instead he could double yhe wages of his non-salaried workers at fufillment centers. And stop using gig workers for deliveries


They work in beyond sweat job conditions.

And no, I'm not ridiculing him for not giving enough to fight climate change (although I have no idea where that money is going) but he should start with his own employees first.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anjin-san: As a millennial who would prefer to live on this planet for another 50+ years, dealing with the climate crisis is REALLY important to me.

Bezos just pledged 7.7 BILLION to the cause, around 10% of his net worth. That's amazing. Credit where credit is due.


No you see he's rich and therefore everything he does is evil.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

willabr: I personally don't want billionaires deciding what needs to be done,  It's just another way to control the direction and the outcome, optimize for their business and by pass public input on solutions.  Is this a tax deductible foundation?, is this like a 'checking account' for other foundations?  Just saying....


I always felt the same about the Gates foundation and their donations to education.

If educational institutions are dependent upon those donations, then the foundations have leverage to decide what are priorities in education.

It doesn't have to be a majority of the budget the donations make up.  If their donation only amounts to 5-15% of the budget, yet the school cannot operate without that donation, then the school is at the whim of the foundation.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
As employees, here is our statement to Jeff Bezos' Earth Fund announcement (as an image): pic.twitter.com/opgcCpa67D

- Amazon Employees For Climate Justice (@AMZNforClimate) February 17, 2020


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eiger
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

willabr: I personally don't want billionaires deciding what needs to be done,  It's just another way to control the direction and the outcome, optimize for their business and by pass public input on solutions.  Is this a tax deductible foundation?, is this like a 'checking account' for other foundations?  Just saying....


This. The future of humanity shouldn't be determined by the whims of a handful of billionaires.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

willabr: I personally don't want billionaires deciding what needs to be done,  It's just another way to control the direction and the outcome, optimize for their business and by pass public input on solutions.  Is this a tax deductible foundation?, is this like a 'checking account' for other foundations?  Just saying....


He could use this 10 billion to install solar panels on 1 million homes. That would be a significant carbon emissions reduction plus it would put money in the hands of hard working electricians and the working class homeowners who would be saving money on utility bills, (without the debt of installing solar). But of course, the utility companies can't have that!
 
genner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

eiger: willabr: I personally don't want billionaires deciding what needs to be done,  It's just another way to control the direction and the outcome, optimize for their business and by pass public input on solutions.  Is this a tax deductible foundation?, is this like a 'checking account' for other foundations?  Just saying....

This. The future of humanity shouldn't be determined by the whims of a handful of billionaires.


Exactly this should be in government hands. Trump should decide where to spend .........Bwahaha I couldn't even finish typing that.
 
eiger
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: I always felt the same about the Gates foundation and their donations to education.

If educational institutions are dependent upon those donations, then the foundations have leverage to decide what are priorities in education.

It doesn't have to be a majority of the budget the donations make up.  If their donation only amounts to 5-15% of the budget, yet the school cannot operate without that donation, then the school is at the whim of the foundation.


Something similar to this happened at a university I used to work at. The Gates Foundation dangled a fairly good chunk of change to institute some pet program of theirs. The school leaped at the money. The problem was the literally everyone working there saw it was a bad idea and would quickly fail. Even me, a newly minted professor, could see that. But the administration wouldn't tell them that because they wanted the money.

The program got rolled out and failed in about three years.
 
eiger
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

genner: Exactly this should be in government hands. Trump should decide where to spend .........Bwahaha I couldn't even finish typing that.


A government that is properly answerable to the population (i.e. one in a country without citizens United and extreme wealth inequality) should be in charge. I would trust the US government of the 1930s through 1960s to deal with this (even though that government was certainly far from perfect. .
 
Hendawg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Personally, I wish I could meet Jeff Bezos face-to-face, so I cou

[Fark user image image 600x750]


Angry Video Game Nerd sure looks pissed!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

willabr: I personally don't want billionaires deciding what needs to be done,  It's just another way to control the direction and the outcome, optimize for their business and by pass public input on solutions.  Is this a tax deductible foundation?, is this like a 'checking account' for other foundations?  Just saying....


"Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

anjin-san: As a millennial who would prefer to live on this planet for another 50+ years, dealing with the climate crisis is REALLY important to me.

Bezos just pledged 7.7 BILLION to the cause, around 10% of his net worth. That's amazing. Credit where credit is due.


Contracts on Senate Repuglicans would be cheaper and more effective.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: willabr: I personally don't want billionaires deciding what needs to be done,  It's just another way to control the direction and the outcome, optimize for their business and by pass public input on solutions.  Is this a tax deductible foundation?, is this like a 'checking account' for other foundations?  Just saying....

That was my first though when I read "said he's giving $10 billion to fight climate change and launch a new initiative called the Bezos Earth Fund."

So...he's giving the money to himself?


It's called Cutting Out The Middle Man.
Geesh, everyone's a critic.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: willabr: I personally don't want billionaires deciding what needs to be done,  It's just another way to control the direction and the outcome, optimize for their business and by pass public input on solutions.  Is this a tax deductible foundation?, is this like a 'checking account' for other foundations?  Just saying....

I always felt the same about the Gates foundation and their donations to education.

If educational institutions are dependent upon those donations, then the foundations have leverage to decide what are priorities in education.

It doesn't have to be a majority of the budget the donations make up.  If their donation only amounts to 5-15% of the budget, yet the school cannot operate without that donation, then the school is at the whim of the foundation.


Such as the existence of the United Way; appealing to working folks to donate to make up the gap of lost government budgets due to immoral tax cuts given to their own employers.

Rather sick, once you really think about it.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey, Bezos, you know anything about this?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or this?

Fark user imageView Full Size


But thanks for your kind, purely self-promoting gesture. Kisses. Try not to sprain your arm patting yourself on the back.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: willabr: I personally don't want billionaires deciding what needs to be done,  It's just another way to control the direction and the outcome, optimize for their business and by pass public input on solutions.  Is this a tax deductible foundation?, is this like a 'checking account' for other foundations?  Just saying....

I always felt the same about the Gates foundation and their donations to education.

If educational institutions are dependent upon those donations, then the foundations have leverage to decide what are priorities in education.

It doesn't have to be a majority of the budget the donations make up.  If their donation only amounts to 5-15% of the budget, yet the school cannot operate without that donation, then the school is at the whim of the foundation.


My attitude running a museum is this:

If you give us money, we do with it what we want and need to do with it, according to our plans, procedures, and goals.  Donations are never conditional, and by donating you have zero input on what we do.  Donating to us specifically means you agree with our goals.

So far, donors do not object to it.
 
geggy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He could use the 10 billion to buy everyone an electric car
 
Klyukva
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

geggy: He could use the 10 billion to buy everyone an electric car


An electric car that costs $30?
 
genner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

eiger: genner: Exactly this should be in government hands. Trump should decide where to spend .........Bwahaha I couldn't even finish typing that.

A government that is properly answerable to the population (i.e. one in a country without citizens United and extreme wealth inequality) should be in charge. I would trust the US government of the 1930s through 1960s to deal with this (even though that government was certainly far from perfect. .


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good for him.
 
