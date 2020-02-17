 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Assault weapons ban gets banned in Virginia   (foxnews.com) divider line
109
    More: Obvious, Virginia, Gun politics in the United States, Firearm, United States, West Virginia, Federal Assault Weapons Ban, Democratic Party, sale of assault-style weapons  
•       •       •

937 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2020 at 3:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



109 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  Fark you fascists.
 
Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if the King of England starts pushing them around?!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have used Ultra Ban 5000
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GodComplex
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Good.  Fark you fascists.


Who are the fascists, just so we're clear...
 
oldfool
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Have the banners that ban the ban been banned?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I expect a completely rational thre.......never mind.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sad that so many people have spent so much of their lives being fed so much fear mongering propaganda that they're afraid to go buy a cup of coffee without carrying a semi-auto long gun.

They'll probably want to march through the cities carrying as many guns as they can with their cowardly faces masked again just to show how upset they are.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: AngryDragon: Good.  Fark you fascists.

Who are the fascists, just so we're clear...


Fascists intimidate people with force of arms and bully citizens in order to keep the power they already have. Totallyunlike gun owners. Completely different.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Happy to see it. Common sense ruled the day.

"Oh, but we need more laws" said Suzy Public.

To which I ask, precisely how many mass murders have been carried out by people obeying the law? Here's a hint on the answer - Zero.

There are enough laws. Start fixing our Mental Health system.

"But no", says Suzy, "We fixed all of our health care with Obamacare. It's can't be a health problem".

And there, kiddies, is the crux of the problem. The real solution is politically incorrect because it flies in the face of the current conventional wisdom.
 
xalres
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: AngryDragon: Good.  Fark you fascists.

Who are the fascists, just so we're clear...


The people who don't want to get shot at while going about their daily lives. The True Freedom Fighters are the ones telling us we need to let ourselves be sacrificed so they can plink some Hillary targets at the range after church.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: ColonelCathcart: AngryDragon: Good.  Fark you fascists.

Who are the fascists, just so we're clear...

Fascists intimidate people with force of arms and bully citizens in order to keep the power they already have. Totallyunlike gun owners. Completely different.


That's not entirely accurate. Fascists intimidated long before they had power after WW1
 
jgilb
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The first assault weapons ban will happen within 24 hours of a Republican legislator's child getting gunned down by an AR-15.
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: ColonelCathcart: AngryDragon: Good.  Fark you fascists.

Who are the fascists, just so we're clear...

Fascists intimidate people with force of arms and bully citizens in order to keep the power they already have. Totallyunlike gun owners. Completely different.


errrm....you must be new to the planet.

good luck, the orange stain is only a temporary leader. But take him if you must.
 
Rennisa
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Are those four moderately brain damaged democrats up for election and receiving less challenged members of their party?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
virginia passed the universal background check bill and monthly handgun purchase limits. The latter does not apply to virginians with CHL 's. Virginia provides non-resident CHL's over the internet, Hopefully shoot to qualify will be the next step to getting a CHL in Virginia, because a trained good guy with a gun is a safer good guy with a gun,

This one here never stood a chance.
 
DaShredda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Parents bury children so I can pretend I'll one day be GI Joe.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Sad that so many people have spent so much of their lives being fed so much fear mongering propaganda that they're afraid to go buy a cup of coffee without carrying a allow law abiding people the right to own a semi-auto long gun.


FTFY
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Happy to see it. Common sense ruled the day.

"Oh, but we need more laws" said Suzy Public.

To which I ask, precisely how many mass murders have been carried out by people obeying the law? Here's a hint on the answer - Zero.

There are enough laws. Start fixing our Mental Health system.

"But no", says Suzy, "We fixed all of our health care with Obamacare. It's can't be a health problem".

And there, kiddies, is the crux of the problem. The real solution is politically incorrect because it flies in the face of the current conventional wisdom.


I've worked with the mentally disabled and the mentally ill. I agree that the system is in bad need of an overhaul.

But in every group home where someone was a risk to themselves and others, we had a sharps drawer where all the scissors and knives were locked up. No, not everyone in the house was a risk, but some were, and we weren't stupid enough to take our chances.

No one is saying "no one can have guns", even if that would be a good idea. We're saying "maybe lock up the guns while we figure out what to do with them so the people who are risks don't have easy access.

It's that common sense thing you seem to care about so much.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
zgrizz:

"But no", says Suzy, "We fixed all of our health care with Obamacare. It's can't be a health problem".

No one on either side claims that obamacare fixed the health care system. There's a reason it's still a campaign point to fix how farked it is.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DaShredda: Parents bury children so I can pretend I'll one day be GI Joe.


I'm sure that sounded profound in your head.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jgilb: The first assault weapons ban will happen within 24 hours of a Republican legislator's child getting gunned down by an AR-15.


The first federal assault weapons ban already happened, in 1994.

It didn't fix anything and it went away in 2004.
 
v2micca
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DaShredda: Parents bury children so I can pretend I'll one day be GI Joe.


Parents bury more children so I can pretend I'll one day be Mario Andretti.
 
DaShredda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hachitori: DaShredda: Parents bury children so I can pretend I'll one day be GI Joe.

I'm sure that sounded profound in your head.


I need the ability to shoot democracy if I don't like the outcome.

That's how democracy works.
 
DaShredda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hello, I'm an adult.

I don't understand how cars and guns are different.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Happy to see it. Common sense ruled the day.

"Oh, but we need more laws" said Suzy Public.

To which I ask, precisely how many mass murders have been carried out by people obeying the law? Here's a hint on the answer - Zero.

There are enough laws. Start fixing our Mental Health system.

"But no", says Suzy, "We fixed all of our health care with Obamacare. It's can't be a health problem".

And there, kiddies, is the crux of the problem. The real solution is politically incorrect because it flies in the face of the current conventional wisdom.


Fallacies with washboard abs thank you for the workout.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Herr Morgenstern: ColonelCathcart: AngryDragon: Good.  Fark you fascists.

Who are the fascists, just so we're clear...

Fascists intimidate people with force of arms and bully citizens in order to keep the power they already have. Totallyunlike gun owners. Completely different.

That's not entirely accurate. Fascists intimidated long before they had power after WW1


The important factor is the fearmongering part where they try to make you think "they" are out to get your God Give Property (tm) so you clutch them all the tighter, too afraid to let go. And hey look, it's working!
 
DaShredda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If I'm not allowed to own an atom bomb then how come I don't need a license to buy a toaster?
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

v2micca: DaShredda: Parents bury children so I can pretend I'll one day be GI Joe.

Parents bury more children so I can pretend I'll one day be Mario Andretti.


Parents bury more children so I can pretend I'll one day be Adolphus Busch.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: AngryDragon: Good.  Fark you fascists.

Who are the fascists, just so we're clear...


The first step of any fascist government is to ban and confiscate firearms.  See: George III, Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Idi Amin, Castro, etc.  It's not opinion it's historical precedent going back more than 200 years.
 
DaShredda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: ColonelCathcart: AngryDragon: Good.  Fark you fascists.

Who are the fascists, just so we're clear...

The first step of any fascist government is to ban and confiscate firearms.  See: George III, Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Idi Amin, Castro, etc.  It's not opinion it's historical precedent going back more than 200 years.


But that's not true.

do you have an argument based in reality?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

v2micca: DaShredda: Parents bury children so I can pretend I'll one day be GI Joe.

Parents bury more children so I can pretend I'll one day be Mario Andretti.


Oh, are we playing the guns vs cars game again? Because guess what we do with cars? We register them and take away licenses based on how much of a danger someone is, and you can lose said license permanently just by refusing to obey the law.

Also a car is a means of conveyance, not a weapon. They don't compare in the slightest.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: ColonelCathcart: AngryDragon: Good.  Fark you fascists.

Who are the fascists, just so we're clear...

The first step of any fascist government is to ban and confiscate firearms.  See: George III, Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Idi Amin, Castro, etc.  It's not opinion it's historical precedent going back more than 200 years.


Just for the sake of clarity, please remember that "fascist" isn't equivalent to "totalitarian".
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Happy to see it. Common sense ruled the day.

"Oh, but we need more laws" said Suzy Public.

To which I ask, precisely how many mass murders have been carried out by people obeying the law? Here's a hint on the answer - Zero.

There are enough laws. Start fixing our Mental Health system.

"But no", says Suzy, "We fixed all of our health care with Obamacare. It's can't be a health problem".

And there, kiddies, is the crux of the problem. The real solution is politically incorrect because it flies in the face of the current conventional wisdom.


The problem appears to be the multiple personalities in your head, making up shiat.
 
v2micca
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DaShredda: If I'm not allowed to own an atom bomb then how come I don't need a license to buy a toaster?


You actually can own a replica of an Atom Bomb.  You just aren't allowed to own uranium or plutonium.  Just be careful who you buy your bomb from.  You may just end up with a shoddy casing filled with used pinball machine parts.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: ColonelCathcart: AngryDragon: Good.  Fark you fascists.

Who are the fascists, just so we're clear...

The first step of any fascist government is to ban and confiscate firearms.  See: George III, Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Idi Amin, Castro, etc.  It's not opinion it's historical precedent going back more than 200 years.


George III was a Fascist?

/Mao and Stalin I will give you half credit for as Fascism requires private ownership of the means of production (even if it is very much state directed crony means of production)
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DaShredda: AngryDragon: ColonelCathcart: AngryDragon: Good.  Fark you fascists.

Who are the fascists, just so we're clear...

The first step of any fascist government is to ban and confiscate firearms.  See: George III, Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Idi Amin, Castro, etc.  It's not opinion it's historical precedent going back more than 200 years.

But that's not true.

do you have an argument based in reality?


Which part isn't true?
 
xalres
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: v2micca: DaShredda: Parents bury children so I can pretend I'll one day be GI Joe.

Parents bury more children so I can pretend I'll one day be Mario Andretti.

Oh, are we playing the guns vs cars game again? Because guess what we do with cars? We register them and take away licenses based on how much of a danger someone is, and you can lose said license permanently just by refusing to obey the law.

Also a car is a means of conveyance, not a weapon. They don't compare in the slightest.


You also have to carry liability insurance just in case your misuse of a vehicle results in loss of life or property.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JesseL: AngryDragon: ColonelCathcart: AngryDragon: Good.  Fark you fascists.

Who are the fascists, just so we're clear...

The first step of any fascist government is to ban and confiscate firearms.  See: George III, Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Idi Amin, Castro, etc.  It's not opinion it's historical precedent going back more than 200 years.

Just for the sake of clarity, please remember that "fascist" isn't equivalent to "totalitarian".


There is effectively no difference to the general populace.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: AngryDragon: ColonelCathcart: AngryDragon: Good.  Fark you fascists.

Who are the fascists, just so we're clear...

The first step of any fascist government is to ban and confiscate firearms.  See: George III, Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Idi Amin, Castro, etc.  It's not opinion it's historical precedent going back more than 200 years.

George III was a Fascist?

/Mao and Stalin I will give you half credit for as Fascism requires private ownership of the means of production (even if it is very much state directed crony means of production)


When it came to the American colonies, yes he was.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Also a car is a means of conveyance, not a weapon.


Also, also, we go to great lengths to make cars and roads safer.

Guns are meant to kill, so it's kinda hard to do that.

Well, it's actually really easy, but it defeats the purpose of having a gun.
 
xalres
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: JesseL: AngryDragon: ColonelCathcart: AngryDragon: Good.  Fark you fascists.

Who are the fascists, just so we're clear...

The first step of any fascist government is to ban and confiscate firearms.  See: George III, Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Idi Amin, Castro, etc.  It's not opinion it's historical precedent going back more than 200 years.

Just for the sake of clarity, please remember that "fascist" isn't equivalent to "totalitarian".

There is effectively no difference to the general populace.


If our arguments can be invalidated because we don't know the difference between a thrunted shacklebolt and a cock-gripped shafting sleeve on the '68 model of a Moisint Gagant MK HK 0.00.06 carbide, then you should start using the proper terms for things, spud.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: They don't compare in the slightest.


Absolutely true.  A car is not a protected Right under the Constitution.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: v2micca: DaShredda: Parents bury children so I can pretend I'll one day be GI Joe.

Parents bury more children so I can pretend I'll one day be Mario Andretti.

Oh, are we playing the guns vs cars game again? Because guess what we do with cars? We register them and take away licenses based on how much of a danger someone is, and you can lose said license permanently just by refusing to obey the law.

Also a car is a means of conveyance, not a weapon. They don't compare in the slightest.


We also:

Let people sell each other cars without a background check or a dealer's license.
Have 100% mutual recognition of driver's licenses between states.
Allow people to operate cars on private property without any license.
Allow people to modify their cars to go faster.
Mandate mufflers on cars.
Let 16 year olds operate cars on public roads.

So yeah, it's a stupid argument.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: ColonelCathcart: AngryDragon: ColonelCathcart: AngryDragon: Good.  Fark you fascists.

Who are the fascists, just so we're clear...

The first step of any fascist government is to ban and confiscate firearms.  See: George III, Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Idi Amin, Castro, etc.  It's not opinion it's historical precedent going back more than 200 years.

George III was a Fascist?

/Mao and Stalin I will give you half credit for as Fascism requires private ownership of the means of production (even if it is very much state directed crony means of production)

When it came to the American colonies, yes he was.


Please explain further how he was a fascist, I'm genuinely curious. This is the first time I've heard this argument!
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

v2micca: You just aren't allowed to own uranium


You're not?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Herr Morgenstern: They don't compare in the slightest.

Absolutely true.  A car is not a protected Right under the Constitution.


So was slave ownership. And then we voted to change it. Isn't it neat how that works?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jgilb: The first assault weapons ban will happen within 24 hours of a Republican legislator's child getting gunned down by an AR-15.


Hahahha. Not a chance.

Maybe a dozen. MAYBE
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DaShredda: AngryDragon: ColonelCathcart: AngryDragon: Good.  Fark you fascists.

Who are the fascists, just so we're clear...

The first step of any fascist government is to ban and confiscate firearms.  See: George III, Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Idi Amin, Castro, etc.  It's not opinion it's historical precedent going back more than 200 years.

But that's not true.

do you have an argument based in reality?


Venezuela, do you think the government would still be in power if the citizens had weapons?  Now only government sanctioned criminal gangs have weapons, how is that working out for them?

Also, the people voted to remove weapons from the themselves....
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: ColonelCathcart: AngryDragon: Good.  Fark you fascists.

Who are the fascists, just so we're clear...

The first step of any fascist government is to ban and confiscate firearms.  See: George III, Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Idi Amin, Castro, etc.  It's not opinion it's historical precedent going back more than 200 years.


Once again, facts confuse these people.
 
Displayed 50 of 109 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report