(Jalopnik)   "I'm Not Touching You", Cold War edition   (foxtrotalpha.jalopnik.com) divider line
22
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was the cold war.

This is now :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this bug you?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its a good thing the Russians don't have to worry about anyone in the White House acting like a man any time soon.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
In early 80, I deployed numerous times to Fairbanks to support B-52s circling above the artic. Bombe3r stayed in the air with extended crews and rations. Tankers launched 24/7. Longest we did it was a week. Not sure if other bases did this. We would do it at least 4 times a year if not more. This was poke the bear.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Stop hitting yourself, Palestine! Stop hitting yourself! Why do you keep hitting yourself!

I got nothing.

May Trump pee every bed he sleeps in. May he shack up with Putin in a Russian whorehouse and get paid good money for that.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: Its a good thing the Russians don't have to worry about anyone in the White House acting like a man any time soon.


What about acting like a spoiled man-child?  He seems to be a world champion at that.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I presume this is why Putin can just drive his boat right up to Mar-A-Lago now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
American provocation? Oh, my!

Nobody on our side ever knew how to do such a thing. And Charles de Gaule had the cutest little button nose you ever saw! He was as blond and beautiful as Adolf or Benito the Dancing Monkey.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SonOfSpam: I presume this is why Putin can just drive his boat right up to Mar-A-Lago now.

[Fark user image 850x507]


Coaling takes me awaaaasaaay! Chris de Burg dixit.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SonOfSpam: I presume this is why Putin can just drive his boat right up to Mar-A-Lago now.

[Fark user image 850x507]


As long as theres also a dock space for the tugboat that has to be deployed with it.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
LOL, from the video, I see no damage, but the Soviet ship definitely didn't win. It was all off-kilter after hitting the US ship, and the US ship didn't seem to move an inch.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The way they build waterfront property in Florida nowadays, who need Venice or Amsterdam?
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My brother was on a Navy P3-Orion crew back in the day.

They use to fly over the Soviet "Fishing Trawlers" and drop rolled up Playboy magazines to improve moral.

Right off the Florida coast.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: LOL, from the video, I see no damage, but the Soviet ship definitely didn't win. It was all off-kilter after hitting the US ship, and the US ship didn't seem to move an inch.


American ships are still built better than Soviet ships. I think the Japanese or South Koreans build them. If so, that's bad news for Trump's foreign "policy".

Trump's policy is "foreign" in the sense that all of it is created by and for America's enemies.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is absolute proof that Trump is Putin's best beotch.

He should be asked about this in every farking debate and his acquiesence should be highlighted in constant-rotation TV and radio ads in every battleground state. Hell, even the red ones.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Crazy Megyn: My brother was on a Navy P3-Orion crew back in the day.

They use to fly over the Soviet "Fishing Trawlers" and drop rolled up Playboy magazines to improve moral.

Right off the Florida coast.


Tokyo Rose would be proud of your boys.
 
TWX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SonOfSpam: I presume this is why Putin can just drive his boat right up to Mar-A-Lago now.

[Fark user image 850x507]


Isn't the Kuznetsov docked in Murmansk right now, having suffered a major fire in December of last year while undergoing refit?
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Mikey1969: LOL, from the video, I see no damage, but the Soviet ship definitely didn't win. It was all off-kilter after hitting the US ship, and the US ship didn't seem to move an inch.

American ships are still built better than Soviet ships. I think the Japanese or South Koreans build them. If so, that's bad news for Trump's foreign "policy".

Trump's policy is "foreign" in the sense that all of it is created by and for America's enemies.


Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin, actually.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Mikey1969: LOL, from the video, I see no damage, but the Soviet ship definitely didn't win. It was all off-kilter after hitting the US ship, and the US ship didn't seem to move an inch.

American ships are still built better than Soviet ships. I think the Japanese or South Koreans build them. If so, that's bad news for Trump's foreign "policy".

Trump's policy is "foreign" in the sense that all of it is created by and for America's enemies.


What?  US Navy ships are built in the US...
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TWX: SonOfSpam: I presume this is why Putin can just drive his boat right up to Mar-A-Lago now.

[Fark user image 850x507]

Isn't the Kuznetsov docked in Murmansk right now, having suffered a major fire in December of last year while undergoing refit?


How could anyone tell?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Mom! Timmy's overflying our territory in classified recon planes again!"
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well that article was a bit of a reach
 
Report