(Irish Post US)   'Ghost ship' finally finds the end of the world in Ireland, washes ashore after spending more than a year at sea, taking in the Americas, Africa and Europe   (irishpost.com) divider line
19
MaelstromFL
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't forget the Cannibal Rats!
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Free ship?
/amidoinitrite
 
Dave2042
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Zoinks!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What a 'ghost ship" might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wonder how many of these ships are out there? If I had the time and resources I'd try to salvage it while it was still at sea
 
Taramoor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Time for the insurance company to investigate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
assets1.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
tmyk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Asking the real questions...
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The new pub opens in a fortnight.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: I wonder how many of these ships are out there? If I had the time and resources I'd try to salvage it while it was still at sea


Apparently that was tried. The ship was being towed someplace to be salvaged and was hijacked and apparently the hijackers have vanished.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
*cue the Mudvayne
 
Two16
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The engine may be crap, but the body seems to be really great to have made such a long strange trip. I hope they treat her with respect, after all that.
 
orezona
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: I wonder how many of these ships are out there? If I had the time and resources I'd try to salvage it while it was still at sea


It would take a lot of resources and a crew that either was very courageous or incredibly stupid. 

Unless you're talking about towing it to a port to be dry docked and cut to pieces. 
Which apparently was initially done until it was hijacked and... lost? How do you lose a 77 meter long ship!?!

Also, apparently this is one of "many" ghost ships drifting around the world's seas. So you still can have your chance if you win the lottery...!
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"No matter how you cook it, it still taste like hot sargassum."
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Abandoned due to engine failure, towed, hijacked, abandoned again.  At this point, it's a totally worthless, complete piece of ship.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Unable to repair the problem, the 10-man crew were eventually rescued by the US coastguard and transported to Puerto Rico.  The ship was subsequently towed towards Guyana but ended up being hijacked along the way.

Dumbest pirates ever.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

orezona: Which apparently was initially done until it was hijacked and... lost? How do you lose a 77 meter long ship!?!


Nobody cared enough to look for it, the ocean is really really big, and international waters is the definition of "not my problem".
 
FarkaDark
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

