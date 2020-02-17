 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Good news, Jägermeister fans: Swiss supreme court rules you can still marvel at the Christian cross on the bottle when you're worshiping the porcelain god   (yahoo.com) divider line
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Wait, so they have a law against offending Christians?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I am shocked at this ruling. I'm sure it will be appealed to the European Court of Human Rig...What's that? It offends (white) Christians?

Carry on.
 
gar1013
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's actually a reflection of Christian faith.

Also, the beverage is used as a digestive over there. You know, to help you poop.

So yeah, party on.
 
siyuntz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, wait... At least one overly-sensitive (presumably Swiss) christian got so worked up over the Jaegermeister logo that they had to take this to the supreme court? Sheesh... it must be difficult to exist in a perpetual state of being offended.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
poor christians never catch a break...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I never figured out a use for Jaegermeister. It doesn't mix; it isn't really good by itself, since it tastes like a vile cough syrup.
 
LewDux
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

siyuntz: So, wait... At least one overly-sensitive (presumably Swiss) christian got so worked up over the Jaegermeister logo that they had to take this to the supreme court? Sheesh... it must be difficult to exist in a perpetual state of being offended.


And despite being in mountains their cross is still lower than ColonelCathcart's
 
EvilJRoss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

siyuntz: So, wait... At least one overly-sensitive (presumably Swiss) christian got so worked up over the Jaegermeister logo that they had to take this to the supreme court? Sheesh... it must be difficult to exist in a perpetual state of being offended.


No. It says in the article that there were no actual complains.
 
LewDux
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Die Toten Hosen // „Zehn kleine Jägermeister" [Offizielles Musikvideo]
Youtube tR4vamT51Nw
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: I am shocked at this ruling. I'm sure it will be appealed to the European Court of Human Rig...What's that? It offends (white) Christians?

Carry on.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: ColonelCathcart: I am shocked at this ruling. I'm sure it will be appealed to the European Court of Human Rig...What's that? It offends (white) Christians?

Carry on.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Username checks out. Ok' Mo's 8 year old wife...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aisha​
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

siyuntz: So, wait... At least one overly-sensitive (presumably Swiss) christian got so worked up over the Jaegermeister logo that they had to take this to the supreme court? Sheesh... it must be difficult to exist in a perpetual state of being offended.


Agreed.  I don't know how you do it.

FTFA: Federal Administrative Court overruled the Swiss patent office's refusal to protect the logo;  It was not known if any Christian groups had actually complained.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Was ist das?
Da Tweekaz - Jägermeister (Official Video)
Youtube AGDolE35XHA
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EvilJRoss: siyuntz: So, wait... At least one overly-sensitive (presumably Swiss) christian got so worked up over the Jaegermeister logo that they had to take this to the supreme court? Sheesh... it must be difficult to exist in a perpetual state of being offended.

No. It says in the article that there were no actual complains.


Meanwhile, what the article actually says:

It was not known if any Christian groups had actually complained.
 
LewDux
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: EvilJRoss: siyuntz: So, wait... At least one overly-sensitive (presumably Swiss) christian got so worked up over the Jaegermeister logo that they had to take this to the supreme court? Sheesh... it must be difficult to exist in a perpetual state of being offended.

No. It says in the article that there were no actual complains.

Meanwhile, what the article actually says:

It was not known if any Christian groups had actually complained.


They outsourced that to farkers
 
Pershing123 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I use to work with a lady whose daughter married a guy named Hubertus.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pershing123: I use to work with a lady whose daughter married a guy named Hubertus.


Interesting. Did he go by the full "Hubertus" or did he shorten it to like, "Hube", "Hubert", "Bert" or "Huey"?
 
gar1013
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

siyuntz: So, wait... At least one overly-sensitive (presumably Swiss) christian got so worked up over the Jaegermeister logo that they had to take this to the supreme court? Sheesh... it must be difficult to exist in a perpetual state of being offended.


You didn't read the article did you?
 
gar1013
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I never figured out a use for Jaegermeister. It doesn't mix; it isn't really good by itself, since it tastes like a vile cough syrup.


Mix it with Rumpleminz.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So smooth...

I actually love Jaeger.  I like bitter things.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was going to shop the Danish Mohammed head on to the Jagermeister logo, but I'm on a really unreliable internet connection right now..
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
First they came for my "Albino Rhino" beer, and I said nothing...
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Username checks out. Ok' Mo's 8 year old wife...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aisha


Aww, did I hit a nerve?  Do you need a safe space?

(Also, you do realize that not all Muslims accept the Sunni view of A'isha's age at marriage, right? )
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: ColonelCathcart: Username checks out. Ok' Mo's 8 year old wife...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aisha

Aww, did I hit a nerve?  Do you need a safe space?

(Also, you do realize that not all Muslims accept the Sunni view of A'isha's age at marriage, right? )


But polygamy and selling infidels into slavery is ok?

Also, regardless of whether some small number of people believe that, her age has been used to justify child brides for the last 1500 Years. See: Hadith.

You are carrying water for (at best) an ephebophilac warmongering bloodthirsty murderer who spread his "religion" by the sword.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Still relevant:

Jäger Bombs- (Original Mix)
Youtube XHIdawkM-b4
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: ColonelCathcart: Username checks out. Ok' Mo's 8 year old wife...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aisha

Aww, did I hit a nerve?  Do you need a safe space?

(Also, you do realize that not all Muslims accept the Sunni view of A'isha's age at marriage, right? )


Oh and:

Fark user imageView Full Size


You must be one of the small minority of moderates?
 
Pershing123 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Pershing123: I use to work with a lady whose daughter married a guy named Hubertus.

Interesting. Did he go by the full "Hubertus" or did he shorten it to like, "Hube", "Hubert", "Bert" or "Huey"?


I'm ashamed to say I never thought to ask her!  I'm pretty sure, though, that he leaves the "Hereditary Prince" part off in casual conversation.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: But polygamy


It's OK in Utah as of last week.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: A'isha P.: ColonelCathcart: Username checks out. Ok' Mo's 8 year old wife...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aisha

Aww, did I hit a nerve?  Do you need a safe space?

(Also, you do realize that not all Muslims accept the Sunni view of A'isha's age at marriage, right? )

Oh and:

[Fark user image image 425x449]

You must be one of the small minority of moderates?


That's the same for most religions.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: ColonelCathcart: But polygamy

It's OK in Utah as of last week.


No. It's not legal. And in Utah is is practiced by a small number of people.

Compared to...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Legal​i​ty_of_polygamy#Countries_that_recogniz​e_polygamous_marriages
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gar1013: WastrelWay: I never figured out a use for Jaegermeister. It doesn't mix; it isn't really good by itself, since it tastes like a vile cough syrup.

Mix it with Rumpleminz.


The shot version of that is called a screaming nazi.   50/50 jager and rumple
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: ColonelCathcart: A'isha P.: ColonelCathcart: Username checks out. Ok' Mo's 8 year old wife...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aisha

Aww, did I hit a nerve?  Do you need a safe space?

(Also, you do realize that not all Muslims accept the Sunni view of A'isha's age at marriage, right? )

Oh and:

[Fark user image image 425x449]

You must be one of the small minority of moderates?

That's the same for most religions.


50% of Christians are calling for apostates to be killed?

You may want to inform South America and Europe...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [media.tenor.com image 624x352]


pam is always OK.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: ColonelCathcart: But polygamy

It's OK in Utah as of last week.


Oh and "religious freedom"

Note: These countries are included separately because they have specific legislation aimed only at Muslims.
AsiaEdit
upload.wikimedia.org Malaysia[54]
upload.wikimedia.org Philippines[55]
upload.wikimedia.org Singapore
upload.wikimedia.org India
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: rebelyell2006: ColonelCathcart: A'isha P.: ColonelCathcart: Username checks out. Ok' Mo's 8 year old wife...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aisha

Aww, did I hit a nerve?  Do you need a safe space?

(Also, you do realize that not all Muslims accept the Sunni view of A'isha's age at marriage, right? )

Oh and:

[Fark user image image 425x449]

You must be one of the small minority of moderates?

That's the same for most religions.

50% of Christians are calling for apostates to be killed?

You may want to inform South America and Europe...


And women having to be submissive and subservient.  It gets really bad in South America.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: ColonelCathcart: rebelyell2006: ColonelCathcart: A'isha P.: ColonelCathcart: Username checks out. Ok' Mo's 8 year old wife...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aisha

Aww, did I hit a nerve?  Do you need a safe space?

(Also, you do realize that not all Muslims accept the Sunni view of A'isha's age at marriage, right? )

Oh and:

[Fark user image image 425x449]

You must be one of the small minority of moderates?

That's the same for most religions.

50% of Christians are calling for apostates to be killed?

You may want to inform South America and Europe...

And women having to be submissive and subservient.  It gets really bad in South America.


Fair, but that's machismo culture and not the religion codifying it. Otherwise Italy and Spain would be the centers of female subjugation.


/ok Spain was *really* patriarchal under Franco
//but they also had the first female suffrage
/3 Franco was a reaction to the extreme liberalism


Read: https://www.amazon.com/Ghosts-S​pain-Tr​avels-Through-Silent/dp/0802716741
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Rapmaster2000: ColonelCathcart: But polygamy

It's OK in Utah as of last week.

No. It's not legal. And in Utah is is practiced by a small number of people.

Compared to...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Legali​ty_of_polygamy#Countries_that_recogniz​e_polygamous_marriages


Sounds to me like both sides are pretty bad...
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Rumple Minz is better, for obvious reasons. ;-)

brutalhammer.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: ColonelCathcart: Rapmaster2000: ColonelCathcart: But polygamy

It's OK in Utah as of last week.

No. It's not legal. And in Utah is is practiced by a small number of people.

Compared to...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Legali​ty_of_polygamy#Countries_that_recogniz​e_polygamous_marriages

Sounds to me like both sides are pretty bad...


Please point out the "both sides" - black is illegal and blue is legal...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/In before "Russia needs to criminalize it"
//they do
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tR4vamT5​1Nw]


Love that song.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: A'isha P.: ColonelCathcart: Username checks out. Ok' Mo's 8 year old wife...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aisha

Aww, did I hit a nerve?  Do you need a safe space?

(Also, you do realize that not all Muslims accept the Sunni view of A'isha's age at marriage, right? )

Oh and:

[Fark user image image 425x449]

You must be one of the small minority of moderates?


Wow, you're so mad you're posting charts that straight up lie about what that Pew survey actually found.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: ColonelCathcart: A'isha P.: ColonelCathcart: Username checks out. Ok' Mo's 8 year old wife...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aisha

Aww, did I hit a nerve?  Do you need a safe space?

(Also, you do realize that not all Muslims accept the Sunni view of A'isha's age at marriage, right? )

Oh and:

[Fark user image image 425x449]

You must be one of the small minority of moderates?

Wow, you're so mad you're posting charts that straight up lie about what that Pew survey actually found.


Wat? The first picture...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
