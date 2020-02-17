 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Old and busted: jewel heists. New hotness: Well, you'll see (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When ya gotta go...
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo know, as a reporter, that your career is on a rocket path upwards when you post "It's thought to be one of the biggest bog roll heists in criminal history"

Rock on, Lou!! Rock on.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they used the same war methods on them back during the big one. very basic, the deprivation of hygiene to a clean people is a source of embarassment and shame that weakens their personal defense and defeats the will to fight.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
savages
 
kasmel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that's how they roll
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bog Rolls
Loo Rolls
Toilet Rolls

Reminds me.  I gotta call the Roll family down the street.  The repo guy took their Rolls Royce.  They're gonna think Jelly Roll took it.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shiat.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I less-than-three Costco.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Roll sounds like yet another unpleasant British cuisine.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shakespeare's Monkey: Big Roll sounds like yet another unpleasant British cuisine.


Or maybe the worst sushi ever....
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shakespeare's Monkey: Bog Roll sounds like yet another unpleasant British cuisine.


Or some kind of euphemism for a turd.

// also, ftfy.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever get the feeling the chaos in China is a *lot* worse than we imagine? Mom and kid stabbed, cats wearing facemasks, routinely out of a lot of necessities?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: When ya gotta go...


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
HairBolus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
> She added that there was no-need to panic buy: "A temporary shortage was caused by a sudden and unusual surge in demand. We will do our utmost to speed up replenishment in our stores until the situation stabilises."

yeah no need to get supplies before further mobility is restricted..

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/0​2​/cloneof200215224437270-20021623180975​7.html
On Sunday, Hubei announced tough new measures to try to curb the outbreak, ordering its cities to block roads to all private vehicles

If China orders citizens in certain regions not to leave their homes I'm sure home  TP delivery will be a priority.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Beginning of the end: Ever get the feeling the chaos in China is a *lot* worse than we imagine? Mom and kid stabbed, cats wearing facemasks, routinely out of a lot of necessities?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Bring out the gimp
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
well thats crappy.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As long as they did this ...

Fark user imageView Full Size


... and not this ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geggam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Taking notes for the prepper stash

shiatpaper was not on the list.....
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: As long as they did this ...

[Fark user image image 850x779]

... and not this ...

[Fark user image image 850x779]


The bottom one is the correct way if you have the following:

Cats
Dogs
Kids
Roommates who leave a bit on the end so gravity ends up unrolling the entire thing

The top one is for the following:
Anyone who cares which way the tp goes
 
LewDux
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: As long as they did this ...

[Fark user image 850x779]

... and not this ...

[Fark user image 850x779]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"noting that robbery carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment."

You will be reeducated.
 
Slypork
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LewDux: [66.media.tumblr.com image 500x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What's a bog roll, Walter?
 
