 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Cool   (twitter.com) divider line
19
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

1141 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2020 at 1:22 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At first I was like 'oh!', then i was like 'uh?', then i was all 'nu-uh'
 
Two16
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jerkstorebestseller
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The mirror is on the side away from the camera as he comes in. Looks hinky.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's a big nope, Subby.
 
khatores
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Stantz: At first I was like 'oh!', then i was like 'uh?', then i was all 'nu-uh'


It's CGI despite the mirror. At the beginning we see what should be the opposite side with the skateboard and back of the mirror.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

khatores: Stantz: At first I was like 'oh!', then i was like 'uh?', then i was all 'nu-uh'

It's CGI despite the mirror. At the beginning we see what should be the opposite side with the skateboard and back of the mirror.


Plus we should still be able to see the skateboard itself under the mirror.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"it's a mirror" is the same as "i eat paste"
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: khatores: Stantz: At first I was like 'oh!', then i was like 'uh?', then i was all 'nu-uh'

It's CGI despite the mirror. At the beginning we see what should be the opposite side with the skateboard and back of the mirror.

Plus we should still be able to see the skateboard itself under the mirror.


And the mirror should be, well, mirroring.
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: khatores: Stantz: At first I was like 'oh!', then i was like 'uh?', then i was all 'nu-uh'

It's CGI despite the mirror. At the beginning we see what should be the opposite side with the skateboard and back of the mirror.

Plus we should still be able to see the skateboard itself under the mirror.


I'm pretty sure the mirror is just to distract you from the authentic magic happening.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

khatores: Stantz: At first I was like 'oh!', then i was like 'uh?', then i was all 'nu-uh'

It's CGI despite the mirror. At the beginning we see what should be the opposite side with the skateboard and back of the mirror.


Yeah and at the begining, the big square mirror doesn't cast a shadow.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I watched it about 8 times.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's not a mirror, it's a green screen. So you even video, bro?
 
JerkStore
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have no idea what I'm supposed to be unimpressed by.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: khatores: Stantz: At first I was like 'oh!', then i was like 'uh?', then i was all 'nu-uh'

It's CGI despite the mirror. At the beginning we see what should be the opposite side with the skateboard and back of the mirror.

Plus we should still be able to see the skateboard itself under the mirror.


Anyway, he should be dunked.  If he's not a witch, he'll be okay.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Needs some smoke, too.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
United States of Nitpickery
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Billy Liar: rebelyell2006: khatores: Stantz: At first I was like 'oh!', then i was like 'uh?', then i was all 'nu-uh'

It's CGI despite the mirror. At the beginning we see what should be the opposite side with the skateboard and back of the mirror.

Plus we should still be able to see the skateboard itself under the mirror.

Anyway, he should be dunked.  If he's not a witch, he'll be okay.


If he weighs the same as a duck, he's made of wood
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report