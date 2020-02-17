 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   We can actually just fill that cavity in with a midsize sedan   (news4jax.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, at least the driver wasn't hurt.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Open wide?
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"No I don't farking care that a car just crashed through the wall, fix this farking toothache before I lose my mind."
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dentist? I thought this was a Subby's mom joke.
 
evanate
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
On this day in 2020, drive-through dentistry was invented.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The ad on that page:
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's DR.Florida Man to you!
 
