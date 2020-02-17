 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Pornhub stars shoot sex scene in public library just yards away from students - but incredibly X-rated video doesn't feature a librarian   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
28
    More: Giggity, The Sun, Stunned neighbor Janet McLaughlin, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, Public library, News Corporation, News International  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The face of the man in the video is never shown.

So how do we know that there was more than one "star" involved?

Maybe he was just a talented amateur, like Emma Peel.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Saving this for research.
 
dagweeds
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Links or it didn't happen
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I will pass.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"McLaughlin says city leaders are aware but their hands are tied."

*snert*
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They want to throw the book at her.
 
Spyder14
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"A search shows that the woman has appeared in other adult films."

I wonder how long the detailed research on that part of the story took.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Children don't need to be exposed to this. If you want to do porn, stick to the hotels."
I have some really bad news for Janet regarding minors and their knowledge of and access to pornography....
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


FINISH THE GAME!
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They are doing God's work
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What?!? No link?!?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

skozlaw: "Children don't need to be exposed to this. If you want to do porn, stick to the hotels."
I have some really bad news for Janet regarding minors and their knowledge of and access to pornography....


I wish I was randomly exposed to porn back then.  I had to hunt it down on my own.

Hell, I'd have been happy to have a hot, clothed librarian.  I probably would have read more books.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hey is there a link? You know, because in this day and age I like to verify stories.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No librarian?  Well then what's the point?
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Aren't all the videos on PornHub "incredibly X-rated"?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"I'm sorry; I thought this was the Pubic Library."
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
More like Ocean Pork branch, AMIRITE??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TappingTheVein [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: What?!? No link?!?


Uh, a friend, yeah that's it, told me this is Ellie Eilish, so search said site. Nu-Fark will probably explode with a direct link.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Librarian - SNL
Youtube IrMTLV2cR2Q



/anything featuring Ms. Robbie is always related
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: Aren't all the videos on PornHub "incredibly X-rated"?



A Guy Created His Own Pornhub Channel And Has Been Sharing Hilariously Wholesome And Uplifting Videos
"...Some of Creamer's greatest, and most positive, hits in response to popular porn genres include, "I, Your Step Brother, Decline Your Advances but Am Flattered Nonetheless," "I Ride in a Taxi and Don't Have Sex With the Driver," "POV FOREHEAD KISS COMPILATION," and "I Hug You and Say I Had a Really Good Time Tonight." "
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"doing things that puts children in harm's way."

Seeing two people engaged to sexual activity is not harmful to children. They have not yet been brain washed to think it is harmful to see this.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: Aren't all the videos on PornHub "incredibly X-rated"?


I find it quite credible. The site is called "Porn Hub," and a brief sample of its offerings (for research purposes) revealed a large number of adult films. It all lines up. And while I am normally weary of British tabloids like the Sun, I find the idea of an X rated film there not only plausible, but even probable.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No images of librarians?  For shame.  No worries, some filter safe librarians coming to you...
cache.moviestillsdb.comView Full Size

s1.ibtimes.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jaytkay: johnsoninca: Aren't all the videos on PornHub "incredibly X-rated"?


A Guy Created His Own Pornhub Channel And Has Been Sharing Hilariously Wholesome And Uplifting Videos
"...Some of Creamer's greatest, and most positive, hits in response to popular porn genres include, "I, Your Step Brother, Decline Your Advances but Am Flattered Nonetheless," "I Ride in a Taxi and Don't Have Sex With the Driver," "POV FOREHEAD KISS COMPILATION," and "I Hug You and Say I Had a Really Good Time Tonight." "


Thank you for that. Fantastic.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jaytkay: johnsoninca: Aren't all the videos on PornHub "incredibly X-rated"?


A Guy Created His Own Pornhub Channel And Has Been Sharing Hilariously Wholesome And Uplifting Videos
"...Some of Creamer's greatest, and most positive, hits in response to popular porn genres include, "I, Your Step Brother, Decline Your Advances but Am Flattered Nonetheless," "I Ride in a Taxi and Don't Have Sex With the Driver," "POV FOREHEAD KISS COMPILATION," and "I Hug You and Say I Had a Really Good Time Tonight." "


If you find these videos in your SOs history, I would suggest running for the hills.

Guy/Girl, I don't care, RUN!

God damnit internet, why must you always get weirder.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: Aren't all the videos on PornHub "incredibly X-rated"?


I think PornHub also hosts a bunch of actual sex ed videos.
 
