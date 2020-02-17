 Skip to content
(New Haven Register)   Icy morning equals warming your car equals free car for the taking, season   (nhregister.com) divider line
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
... Or just get an electric car.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's why I warm mine up in the garage with the door closed. Suck it, thieves!
 
derfiticulum
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rambino: ... Or just get an electric car.


...Or get remote start.
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have an anti- theft device. A manual transmission. Good luck, kids.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Remote start works just fine.

Manual Transmission usually stops anyone under the age of 35 in their tracks.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I have an anti- theft device. A manual transmission. Good luck, kids.


Jokes on you. I'm old and can drive a manual.

/YOINK
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I have an anti- theft device. A manual transmission. Good luck, kids.


This plus I use the valet key to start it and then lock it.
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Jokes on you. I'll freeze to death scraping off ice and my car won't be warmed up until I get to work.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Old cars, lock with the spare.
New cars, lock with FOB.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'll just dump a 25 gallon bucket of boiling hot water on my car windshield and windows.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Joke's on them, I still have Takata airbags installed

/Good luck
 
wage0048
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I'll just dump a 25 gallon bucket of boiling hot water on my car windshield and windows.


200 pounds of boiling water?  Your gas/electric (depending on what type of range you have) bill must be insane.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wage0048: Weatherkiss: I'll just dump a 25 gallon bucket of boiling hot water on my car windshield and windows.

200 pounds of boiling water?  Your gas/electric (depending on what type of range you have) bill must be insane.


Yeah, but at least I won't have any car thieves stealing my piece of shiat Honda while I'm warming it up at 6 in the morning.
 
Jerkstorebestseller
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's worth getting a decent parka. Less time waiting to go-a.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Old cars, lock with the spare.
New cars, lock with FOB.


Or know that cars don't need to be warmed up and just drive.

And before anyone jumps in with "you don't know what it's like!" - I live in a snowy climate and park on the street.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jokes on them, my car isn't worth stealing.

As a matter of fact, if you do, and it breaks down before you get it out of my driveway, I'll help you fix it before you go joyriding.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
On chilly mornings I start my motorcycle before I leave so I don't get cold on my way to work.

No one steals it.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
or just move somewhere warmer...

for those advocating for remote starts, those adaptive kits may be worth more than the car itself.

maybe a removable steering wheel instead?
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I like being able to see out my windows while driving so I let it warm up a bit
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Resident Muslim: Old cars, lock with the spare.
New cars, lock with FOB.

Or know that cars don't need to be warmed up and just drive.

And before anyone jumps in with "you don't know what it's like!" - I live in a snowy climate and park on the street.


I just hate scraping my windows. Brushing the snow off is fine but I want the frost layer gone!
 
