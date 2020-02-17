 Skip to content
(SFGate)   After spending more than a decade in prison, man A) joins a gang, B) sells drugs, C) Starts a coffee chain that employs people with 'barriers to employment.' Wait, looks like its both B and C   (sfgate.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for you. We need more people like that.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"After spending most of my life in prison, and addicted to drugs and homeless, I just fell in love with.... coffee,"

I thought for sure he was going to say something different at the end of that sentence.
Like "Having a home" or "Not witnessing shower murders".
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very cool story subs
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moral of the story - get hooked on a legal stimulant..
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only someone else had thought of something like this before.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, it's been done before.

https://www.toronto.com/community-sto​r​y/55962-from-the-streets-to-founding-s​econd-cup/
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbrunker: If only someone else had thought of something like this before.

[Fark user image 610x343]


As bread, it's very good.  As coffee, it's terrible.
 
Tannax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dutch Mafia 4 Life!
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

dbrunker: If only someone else had thought of something like this before.

[Fark user image image 610x343]


Considering one of the biggest reasons people reoffend is because they can't make a living due to their conviction history, the more companies willing to hire them the better. Ending stigma too will help.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

dbrunker: If only someone else had thought of something like this before.

[Fark user image 610x343]


bobobolinskii: Meh, it's been done before.

https://www.toronto.com/community-stor​y/55962-from-the-streets-to-founding-s​econd-cup/


Yes, what matters here is that he isn't the first person in history to come up with this idea.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Cache: Moral of the story - get hooked on a legal stimulant..


Safer than narcotics like marijuana
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: dbrunker: If only someone else had thought of something like this before.

[Fark user image image 610x343]

Considering one of the biggest reasons people reoffend is because they can't make a living due to their conviction history, the more companies willing to hire them the better. Ending stigma too will help.


In the meantime we're firing people for what they post on Facebook, so don't don't your breath.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Some of the best workers I've ever had have done time, but they're counterbalanced by a bunch of people who only show up for a few days to convince their PO they're trying to work.  I get not wanting to hire them, by the time you're done training them to do a job they stop showing up.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Let's see how Fark likes him now:  "Jesus saved my life"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=brIyj​U​_N8h0
 
King Something
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Whether or not he's the first to do this good thing is irrelevant. What matters is that he's doing this good thing, effectively giving a second chance at life to those who would otherwise be forced to spend the rest of their lives stealing bread and being imprisoned for stealing bread.
 
LewDux
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pet Shop Boys - 'Twenty-something' (Official Video)
Youtube 0KCVmOQ1q6Y
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Originally a roasting business based in Antioch

Wonder if he made bank off the crusaders?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: dbrunker: If only someone else had thought of something like this before.

[Fark user image 610x343]

bobobolinskii: Meh, it's been done before.

https://www.toronto.com/community-stor​y/55962-from-the-streets-to-founding-s​econd-cup/

Yes, what matters here is that he isn't the first person in history to come up with this idea.


The desire to go into the coffee biz was probably due to all the crap coffee they serve at AA meetings.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Two questions:

1) What'd he do to incur that kind of prison time?

2) What prompted him to start making better choices?
 
electricjebus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: Two questions:

1) What'd he do to incur that kind of prison time?

2) What prompted him to start making better choices?


He was in and out of jail for a decade, so probably just garden variety alcoholism.  As for 2... apparently Jesus.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dbrunker: If only someone else had thought of something like this before.

[Fark user image 610x343]


And that diminishes this guy's effort how exactly?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: "After spending most of my life in prison, and addicted to drugs and homeless, I just fell in love with.... coffee,"

I thought for sure he was going to say something different at the end of that sentence.
Like "Having a home" or "Not witnessing shower murders".


Shower murders are under rated....
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Meh, it's been done before.

https://www.toronto.com/community-stor​y/55962-from-the-streets-to-founding-s​econd-cup/


And that diminishes this guy's effort how exactly? Go "meh" somewhere else.
 
jefferator
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cool.  Not far from me.  I will (go out of my way) to patronize his establishment(s).

/never done time - no criminal record
//know others that have
///no matter how hard they try, they cant get back in the game
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Originally a roasting business based in Antioch

Wonder if he made bank off the crusaders?


Nah, they could never take a joke.
 
miscreant
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Let's see how Fark likes him now:  "Jesus saved my life"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=brIyjU​_N8h0


While I'm no fan of religion or especially the politicians and supposed Christians who try and force it on everyone else through legislation, I'd have a hard time criticizing anyone in the american justice system for at least claiming to have "found Jesus". It's often the only way to get ahead or listened to... due to the previously mentioned politicians and "Christians"
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm 58. Never touched a drop of coffee.

Not starting now.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jmr61: I'm 58. Never touched a drop of coffee.

Not starting now.


Cool story
 
WTP 2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A) starts a gang.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BigNumber12: jmr61: I'm 58. Never touched a drop of coffee.

Not starting now.

Cool story


It's a gateway to hot tea, then iced tea then on to Mountain Dew.
 
