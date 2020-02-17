 Skip to content
(MSN)   Cities are considering free transportation to the public despite rising costs. How can this be done?   (msn.com) divider line
55
AuralArgument
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Raise the advertising cost
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm no super-genius, but I believe that cities can pay for things by paying for them.  It's how I pay for things.
 
kkinnison
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dont need to pay administration costs, or legal efforts to enforce fees. Mass transit never makes a profit anyway. So it is mostly subsidized by tax revenue.

Sounds like a good idea
 
roostercube
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTA:
He said critics rarely ask where the money comes from for other projects, like the hundreds of millions of dollars spent each year on building and maintaining streets or the $325 million to renovate Arrowhead Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs play.
"That costs us and local government tens of millions of dollars a year," he said. "So I think the real question people have to ask is 'Do we care about the public?'"

If you're asking, you already know the answer (sadly).
 
alice_600
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I say the same think about water sewage and trash pick up.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If a city or municipality can provide this while absorbing the expenses without raising taxes I don't see why not.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The problem isn't "free transportation to the public", but "How do we keep the bums from stinking up all the seats as they sleep on them all day?"

Omaha used to have some very nice bus shelters they put up in the early 80's. Spacious enough for at least 25 people and even heated for the winter months.

Within a year, people waiting for a bus were freezing outside of these shelters because ONE bum would take over and sleep inside as if it were his own house, as the heater amplified his already toxic B.O. to de-fleshing levels of stench.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
$2.90

I remember when the fare to ride the T went up to 25 cents.

More than 11X.

Pretty sure a big mac was about 85 cents back then
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Offer free transportation off-peak hours.  If the idea is to reduce people driving to work.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: The problem isn't "free transportation to the public", but "How do we keep the bums from stinking up all the seats as they sleep on them all day?"

Omaha used to have some very nice bus shelters they put up in the early 80's. Spacious enough for at least 25 people and even heated for the winter months.

Within a year, people waiting for a bus were freezing outside of these shelters because ONE bum would take over and sleep inside as if it were his own house, as the heater amplified his already toxic B.O. to de-fleshing levels of stench.


Amazing how it seems to only be the best country in the world that has this problem.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
subby i think tax payers get a whole world of services by paying taxes. folks pay taxes which are then paid to street cleaners, garbage trucks, pave the streets, all sorts of kookie things.

this is why that 1 fellow does not like illegal immigrants. II's don't pay taxes but do use tax payer services. which is a form of theft.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Free to the user, subsidized by taxes. Ftfy, subby.

I don't think people have a problem paying the fare (and often times, there are subsidies available to riders who need it), it's that the bus/tram/light rail comes one an hour and doesn't get people close enough or requires multiple transfers.

Just keep building lines and routes that make sense and demonstrate that it's viable. Nobody wants 'free' shiatty public transport, they want functional transport
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I live in one suburb of KC and work in another.

This is how long a one way trip would take to get to work, not even close to my start or end shift times.

Fark user imageView Full Size


So 9 hours at work and 6 hours commuting gives me 9 hours to sleep and take care of the rest of my day.

KC needs rail transit, but this would be nice for some residents.

Sleeping on the bus isn't an option as I snore and would be kicked off.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

alice_600: I say the same think about water sewage and trash pick up.


Mm, I'd see that but with volume caps.

Otherwise, people will put business trash in their home trash, and the likelihood of illegal dumping of asbestos, lead, oil, etc. goes up exponentially.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There is a commuter train that runs from WVa and MD to DC (the MARC).  If they would properly fund it, it's a fantastic way to get to DC without traffic.  It's longer than driving, but certainly much more relaxing and faster when there's a serious traffic issue.

Keeps getting worse.  I get email alerts just to see how it's running l now.  I get the feeling it is deliberately underfunded to discourage use.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Amazing how it seems to only be the best country in the world that has this problem.


There are homeless riders on the tram/metro here as well, more so in the winter. It's not a US thing
 
flondrix
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The federal government is pressuring car manufacturers to make less efficient cars that pollute more.  Imagine what they would do to cities that discourage people from using cars entirely.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: The problem isn't "free transportation to the public", but "How do we keep the bums from stinking up all the seats as they sleep on them all day?"

Omaha used to have some very nice bus shelters they put up in the early 80's. Spacious enough for at least 25 people and even heated for the winter months.

Within a year, people waiting for a bus were freezing outside of these shelters because ONE bum would take over and sleep inside as if it were his own house, as the heater amplified his already toxic B.O. to de-fleshing levels of stench.


That's unpossible!   That only happens in liberal, elite west coast cities.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
After they made the TECO streetcar in Tampa free people actually use it.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Everywhere is within walking distance if you have enough time.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: The problem isn't "free transportation to the public", but "How do we keep the bums from stinking up all the seats as they sleep on them all day?"

Omaha used to have some very nice bus shelters they put up in the early 80's. Spacious enough for at least 25 people and even heated for the winter months.

Within a year, people waiting for a bus were freezing outside of these shelters because ONE bum would take over and sleep inside as if it were his own house, as the heater amplified his already toxic B.O. to de-fleshing levels of stench.


that smell is Omaha
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SMB2811: AAAAGGGGHHHH: The problem isn't "free transportation to the public", but "How do we keep the bums from stinking up all the seats as they sleep on them all day?"

Omaha used to have some very nice bus shelters they put up in the early 80's. Spacious enough for at least 25 people and even heated for the winter months.

Within a year, people waiting for a bus were freezing outside of these shelters because ONE bum would take over and sleep inside as if it were his own house, as the heater amplified his already toxic B.O. to de-fleshing levels of stench.

Amazing how it seems to only be the best country in the world that has this problem.


It isn't the only country with this problem.  Paris, France had a ton of transportation issues back in January.
 
p51d007
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ummmm....NO, they don't!

"So I think the real question people have to ask is 'Do we care about the public?'"
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: subby i think tax payers get a whole world of services by paying taxes. folks pay taxes which are then paid to street cleaners, garbage trucks, pave the streets, all sorts of kookie things.

this is why that 1 fellow does not like illegal immigrants. II's don't pay taxes but do use tax payer services. which is a form of theft.


Illegal immigrants pay taxes. The job they do pays the taxes for them. The company employing them still pays taxes.

The only illegal person that wouldn't pay taxes would be the one working as a gardener for a rich person.

The rest *do* even file their own taxes.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: [s3.amazonaws.com image 800x665]


Transit is infrastructure to get people around, just like roads. But for some reason road spending is good but transit spending angers people.

Some mysterious reason.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd guess it's still cheaper than paying a bunch of cops to beat up and jail everyone who they think is guilty of fare evasion.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If we can find a way to tax conservative rage over actually providing services, we could pay for everything!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm no super-genius, but I believe that cities can pay for things by paying for them.  It's how I pay for things.


Just stick it on the credit card right?
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Print more money.
 
M-G
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: KC needs rail transit, but this would be nice for some residents.


Rail would help a bit, but don't count on it.  In STL, we have rail, but it doesn't extend far enough into the suburbs or exburbs to be useful.

Even if you have service close to you, you're still better off time-wise driving.  I have a bus stop next door to me.  Google is showing me a 21 minute drive to downtown right now, but 1 hour and 5 minutes for the bus + rail.
 
orezona
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Everywhere is within walking distance if you have enough time.


Wow, your dizzying intellect truly does inspire all of us to think deeper on every topic you comment on.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Beginning of the end: sinko swimo: subby i think tax payers get a whole world of services by paying taxes. folks pay taxes which are then paid to street cleaners, garbage trucks, pave the streets, all sorts of kookie things.

this is why that 1 fellow does not like illegal immigrants. II's don't pay taxes but do use tax payer services. which is a form of theft.

Illegal immigrants pay taxes. The job they do pays the taxes for them. The company employing them still pays taxes.

The only illegal person that wouldn't pay taxes would be the one working as a gardener for a rich person.

The rest *do* even file their own taxes.


It is impossible and illegal to file federal taxes without a Social Security Number or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number which requires legal status.

In other words, bullshiat.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: I live in one suburb of KC and work in another.

This is how long a one way trip would take to get to work, not even close to my start or end shift times.

[Fark user image image 425x129]

So 9 hours at work and 6 hours commuting gives me 9 hours to sleep and take care of the rest of my day.

KC needs rail transit, but this would be nice for some residents.

Sleeping on the bus isn't an option as I snore and would be kicked off.


Same, except I have a 15 minute commute by car and a 60 minute commute by bus.  I like the idea of riding my bike to work but I'd have to cross one of the most dangerous streets in the city.  Im OK with subsidizing it for those that it works for though, I made use of the bus and light rail  substantially when I was in school, but that's before they became mobile impatient drug and psych wards...
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
All things being equal, I prefer a bus or a train over driving. But I wouldn't make it free. "This is free, I guess it's worthless" invites abuse. Charging just a little bit gives most people a better attitude.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Beginning of the end: sinko swimo: subby i think tax payers get a whole world of services by paying taxes. folks pay taxes which are then paid to street cleaners, garbage trucks, pave the streets, all sorts of kookie things.

this is why that 1 fellow does not like illegal immigrants. II's don't pay taxes but do use tax payer services. which is a form of theft.

Illegal immigrants pay taxes. The job they do pays the taxes for them. The company employing them still pays taxes.

The only illegal person that wouldn't pay taxes would be the one working as a gardener for a rich person.

The rest *do* even file their own taxes.

It is impossible and illegal to file federal taxes without a Social Security Number or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number which requires legal status.

In other words, bullshiat.


Everything you said was wrong.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Econo​m​ic_impact_of_illegal_immigrants_in_the​_United_States#Budgetary_impact
 
rolladuck
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: The problem isn't "free transportation to the public", but "How do we keep the bums from stinking up all the seats as they sleep on them all day?"

Omaha used to have some very nice bus shelters they put up in the early 80's. Spacious enough for at least 25 people and even heated for the winter months.

Within a year, people waiting for a bus were freezing outside of these shelters because ONE bum would take over and sleep inside as if it were his own house, as the heater amplified his already toxic B.O. to de-fleshing levels of stench.


There's a stinkin' bum
In a bus stop shelter
Who ya gonna call?
Fark user imageView Full Size

You could even have a catchy internet name like "Bus Stop Benny"
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Beginning of the end: sinko swimo: subby i think tax payers get a whole world of services by paying taxes. folks pay taxes which are then paid to street cleaners, garbage trucks, pave the streets, all sorts of kookie things.

this is why that 1 fellow does not like illegal immigrants. II's don't pay taxes but do use tax payer services. which is a form of theft.

Illegal immigrants pay taxes. The job they do pays the taxes for them. The company employing them still pays taxes.

The only illegal person that wouldn't pay taxes would be the one working as a gardener for a rich person.

The rest *do* even file their own taxes.

It is impossible and illegal to file federal taxes without a Social Security Number or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number which requires legal status.

In other words, bullshiat.


Uhm....having worked for awhile in a business that is completely above board on hiring practices.   The "illegals" id have Social Numbers (fake ones of course, but they had SSNs.    They paid into Social Security and Medicare (FICA, is that term still used?).   The idea that most illegals work under the table is BS.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is how we have been doing it in Montana for a few years. I use the bus system every once in a while and can say that it is efficient, clean, and convenient. Not once have I seen anyone who seemed to be abusing the system (homeless, etc). It seems quite popular with the youth as well as one can simply hop on and off whenever one wants. It's been great for this community.

Take a look: https://www.mountainline.com/yo​ur-futu​re-mountain-line/zero-fare/
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I swear i gotta solve all the problems.  A bicycle built for 40.  Okay. That's just awful.
Solves the obesity epidemic.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Everywhere is within walking distance if you have enough time.


That's especially true when you're young.

When I was a teenager, I once walked an hour to buy a milkshake. Then I walked the hour home again.
 
Harlee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm no super-genius, but I believe that cities can pay for things by paying for them.  It's how I pay for things.


I really do love you guys. Seriously. When I do something monumentally stupid I get really depressed, but then I think that I am no longer like you guys and I always feel better. Thanks!

Occasionally I still run across people who think that the entire concept of public transportation is the Sochulist Apocalypse. They exemplify, invariably, the archetype of rich old white assholes with the "compound" in the good part of Lake Forest. They always get upset and walk away when I ask them if they're gonna pay Esmeralda their maid and Juan their gardener more money so they can buy cars and afford gas to commute to his estate from their hovels in Santa Ana, rather than take communistic sochulist public transportation.

You know what? Those peons are more resourceful than you people. Go ahead. Let's just eliminate public transportation. Period. No more buses. I think it would last a month until the rich and famous started screaming and whining about algae in their pools and dandelions in the grass.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Some of these people in charge of transit planning seem to be insane.

"The return on investment for social justice, compassion and empathy far outweighs the return on investment for asphalt and concrete." -- Robbie Makinen, CEO of the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority

If the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority is investing in asphalt and concrete, they are doing it wrong. The buses run on asphalt and concrete and the city and state pays for that, and what they need is mass transit with trains, not buses. Explain to me how you invest in "social justice, compassion and empathy."

Then, I thought that this person understood the problem: "A bus that comes once an hour that's free isn't useful to people," [Hayley] Richardson said. "The way we make transit useful to people is by making it come frequently and reliable [sic]. What's holding transit in the U.S. back is largely it's bad service."

But then: "But cities should consider alternatives to eliminating fares, Richardson said, suggesting that they decriminalize fare evasion, make sure fare inspectors are unarmed, offer low-income residents fare passes and provide all-door bus boarding to speed service. "

Someone, and I won't tell you who it is, but her name is Hayley, isn't thinking clearly. Why have fare inspectors? Fire them. Why "decriminalize fare evasion"? Just make transit free. But then, why do you need fare passes for low-income residents? The only thing that make sense is getting on and off the bus using any door.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Beginning of the end: sinko swimo: subby i think tax payers get a whole world of services by paying taxes. folks pay taxes which are then paid to street cleaners, garbage trucks, pave the streets, all sorts of kookie things.

this is why that 1 fellow does not like illegal immigrants. II's don't pay taxes but do use tax payer services. which is a form of theft.

Illegal immigrants pay taxes. The job they do pays the taxes for them. The company employing them still pays taxes.

The only illegal person that wouldn't pay taxes would be the one working as a gardener for a rich person.

The rest *do* even file their own taxes.


Sales tax too. Assuming illegals actually buy stuff, which is likely if they have a job and/or someone gives them money with which to buy anything other than food.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: AAAAGGGGHHHH: The problem isn't "free transportation to the public", but "How do we keep the bums from stinking up all the seats as they sleep on them all day?"

Omaha used to have some very nice bus shelters they put up in the early 80's. Spacious enough for at least 25 people and even heated for the winter months.

Within a year, people waiting for a bus were freezing outside of these shelters because ONE bum would take over and sleep inside as if it were his own house, as the heater amplified his already toxic B.O. to de-fleshing levels of stench.

that smell is Omaha


Omaha?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: It is impossible and illegal to file federal taxes without a Social Security Number or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number which requires legal status.

In other words, bullshiat.


Spouting uninformed prejudice as if it were fact. Good job maintaining your reputation.

IRS.gov " IRS issues ITINs to help individuals comply with the U.S. tax laws, and to provide a means to efficiently process and account for tax returns and payments for those not eligible for Social Security numbers. They are issued regardless of immigration status "

National Immigration Law Center - "Federal law requires individuals with U.S. income, regardless of their immigration status, to pay U.S. taxes. The IRS provides ITINs to individuals ineligible for an SSN in order to improve compliance with tax laws."
 
Bruscar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bruscar: dittybopper: Everywhere is within walking distance if you have enough time.

That's especially true when you're young.

When I was a teenager, I once walked an hour to buy a milkshake. Then I walked the hour home again.


I'm going to look like I have split personality disorder with answering myself, but after a moment of reflection I recalled that it USED to be true among the young.

One of my siblings is pre-diabetic. The attached in-law has type two diabetes. Their previously beautiful child is now obese. Recently, I offered to give the kid (age 12) money so the kid could walk a couple of blocks to buy a snack s/he was begging for. Both parents went off on me yelling, waving their arms, acting insane. They all but accused me of plotting to get the child abducted. I feel so sorry for that kid.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Uhm....having worked for awhile in a business that is completely above board on hiring practices. The "illegals" id have Social Numbers (fake ones of course, but they had SSNs. They paid into Social Security and Medicare (FICA, is that term still used?). The idea that most illegals work under the table is BS.


And the billions withheld will never get them a penny in Social Security or Medicare. They're subsidizing the Trump voters' Hoverrounds.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mass transit isn't supposed to turn a cash profit.

It is supposed to be a net good though. Less drunk drivers, savings on police cruisers and parking garages, etc. Not to mention making a city one may rather live in than one without the option.

Oh, and poor people being able to travel to find work instead of only being able to work within walking or biking distance is pretty good for your city.

In the end when you factor all of that it might be a net financial gain.
 
rga184
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

M-G: libranoelrose: KC needs rail transit, but this would be nice for some residents.

Rail would help a bit, but don't count on it.  In STL, we have rail, but it doesn't extend far enough into the suburbs or exburbs to be useful.

Even if you have service close to you, you're still better off time-wise driving.  I have a bus stop next door to me.  Google is showing me a 21 minute drive to downtown right now, but 1 hour and 5 minutes for the bus + rail.


Gotta get creative sometimes.  If you can cycle to the railway station a few miles you can cut that commute time significantly.  It's likely long because of timing issues rather than distance.  Leaving your house at your desired time in a bike eliminates that problem, and you get your workout in.

\ assuming of course you have decent streets to ride on and a way to get your bike in the train.
 
