(News4Jax)   Mother Nature will dam well do what she pleases   (news4jax.com) divider line
Beginning of the end
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At this point..

Why does the state of Mississippi not require all houses float? Or be made of concrete, etc. Things that won't break from frequent flooding.
 
Two16
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Two16: [Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'd fool it.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Beginning of the end: At this point..

Why does the state of Mississippi not require all houses float? Or be made of concrete, etc. Things that won't break from frequent flooding.


More Regulations?  Why do you hate America?
 
oldfool
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe we can get a corona cruise on the Mississippi sea
 
manhole
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Yattering: Beginning of the end: At this point..

Why does the state of Mississippi not require all houses float? Or be made of concrete, etc. Things that won't break from frequent flooding.

More Regulations?  Why do you hate America?


Why does the state of California not require all houses to be fire-proof? Or maybe concrete, etc. Things that won't burn from frequent fires?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just float this monstrosity down river and turn it into a homeless shelter.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/O,k, it's not  actually waterproof  and  probably wouldn't survive the trip.
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 1 minute ago  

manhole: The Yattering: Beginning of the end: At this point..

Why does the state of Mississippi not require all houses float? Or be made of concrete, etc. Things that won't break from frequent flooding.

More Regulations?  Why do you hate America?

Why does the state of California not require all houses to be fire-proof? Or maybe concrete, etc. Things that won't burn from frequent fires?


Solid question! I know you were trying to be sarcastic but I don't see why not.

Take that, bsab-boy!
 
Report