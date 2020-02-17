 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Police arrest a man for being drunk and toss his ass in jail. Difficulty: what the cop called 'drunk', the medical experts would call 'a stroke'   (cbc.ca) divider line
37
    More: Dumbass, Stroke, Intoxication, Alcohol intoxication, Police, Alan Ruel'slife, The Police, Constable, Ethanol  
•       •       •

1347 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2020 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RCMPRoyalCanadianMoronicPinheads
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice formatting FARK.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the end, nobody will be fired
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is really sad.  This whole case will be closely examined.  For me, it represents a basic lack of humanity and caring.  Even if he was drunk - they should have checked on him once and awhile.  This is a form of punishment without trial.  Disgusting.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's Canada so the Cops were real nice about it, eh? And BONUS!!  He gets free healthcare, if he lives...
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police are not medical experts, full story at 11.

On the other hand, yes, they should have had a medical expert come in and take a look at the guy.
 
poo4yoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, sounds like Canada looked south and saw the herd of violent morons America calls "cops" and thought "we can do that too".
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they didn't pepper spray him then run over him with a car.

https://www.nydailynews.com/news/crim​e​/va-resigns-taser-pepper-spray-stroke-​victim-article-1.2232948
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aezetyr: Police are not medical experts, full story at 11.

On the other hand, yes, they should have had a medical expert come in and take a look at the guy.


They should be required to administer a breathalyzer test before locking someone up for intoxication. Especially if the person is requesting one to prove their innocence and seek medical attention instead!
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: At least they didn't pepper spray him then run over him with a car.

https://www.nydailynews.com/news/crime​/va-resigns-taser-pepper-spray-stroke-​victim-article-1.2232948


Sometimes whataboutism gets to be a habit, I guess.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aezetyr: Police are not medical experts, full story at 11.

On the other hand, yes, they should have had a medical expert come in and take a look at the guy.


I had to Google where the hell Crossfield, Alberta was.  I'm pretty sure they can't even spell "medical expert" there.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Aezetyr: Police are not medical experts, full story at 11.

On the other hand, yes, they should have had a medical expert come in and take a look at the guy.

I had to Google where the hell Crossfield, Alberta was.  I'm pretty sure they can't even spell "medical expert" there.


Alberta is the Texas of Canada
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Similar thing happened in Jersey a few years ago.  Cops put the beat down on guy for refusing to comply with verbal commands.   What the cops called 'refusing to comply with verbal commands', the doctors called 'profoundly deaf'.   Guy got an out of court settlement of taxpayer money.  Cops went on to promotions and pensions.   The newspaper story comments section was full of 'got what he deserved'.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: Bondith: Aezetyr: Police are not medical experts, full story at 11.

On the other hand, yes, they should have had a medical expert come in and take a look at the guy.

I had to Google where the hell Crossfield, Alberta was.  I'm pretty sure they can't even spell "medical expert" there.

Alberta is the Texas of Canada


True story
 
jimjays
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I understand that people aren't always smart or attentive, just as I understand they aren't always athletic or attractive. But I'll never understand how in a group of professionals someone doesn't insist on following procedures to CYA, that someone isn't talking about their friend in the next county that lost his job for not following procedures in a similar case that went horribly wrong. That no one says "You know, he kind of reminds me of my father/grandfather when he had his stroke..." For people that routinely deal with drunks and drug abusers they ought to notice like a child watching Sesame Street that "One of these isn't like the others." For example, I've never heard  a medically compromised person complain "I pay your salary that you ought to be out there hassling all the actually sick people and not wasting your time on me!" Drunks have many well-known behaviors besides their poor motor skills.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Bondith: Aezetyr: Police are not medical experts, full story at 11.

On the other hand, yes, they should have had a medical expert come in and take a look at the guy.

I had to Google where the hell Crossfield, Alberta was.  I'm pretty sure they can't even spell "medical expert" there.

Alberta is the Texas of Canada


Except big cities in Texas are not that bad.
 
Bondith
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: TuckFrump: Bondith: Aezetyr: Police are not medical experts, full story at 11.

On the other hand, yes, they should have had a medical expert come in and take a look at the guy.

I had to Google where the hell Crossfield, Alberta was.  I'm pretty sure they can't even spell "medical expert" there.

Alberta is the Texas of Canada

Except big cities in Texas are not that bad.


Redmonton = Austin.

Crossfield = East Bumfark

/Calgary somehow elected a Muslim mayor, and I'm still not sure how that happened.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Many years ago RCMP tasered a man to death at an airport.  It was a polish man who couldn't speak a word of English.  Because of a missed connection, he didn't meet the person that was supposed to pick him up.

He was hungry and dehydrated after being stranded at the airport for many hours.  He became belligerent and angry so security called the RCMP who started questioning him.  A passerby said that he spoke Polish and offered to translate for the RCMP.  They turned him away.  They couldn't calm the person and eventually tazed him and kept pulling the trigger until he died.  So f$cked up an unnecessary.  The video exists if you have the stomach for it.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Hachitori: But it's Canada so the Cops were real nice about it, eh? And BONUS!!  He gets free healthcare, if he lives...


Not the RCMP.  They're only Canadian while on parade.   The other 363.5 days out of the year they're bush draggers and head knockers.  Or at least, want to pretend that they still are and will go medieval on your ass anytime they're out of the public eye and in the mood.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bondith: mrshowrules: TuckFrump: Bondith: Aezetyr: Police are not medical experts, full story at 11.

On the other hand, yes, they should have had a medical expert come in and take a look at the guy.

I had to Google where the hell Crossfield, Alberta was.  I'm pretty sure they can't even spell "medical expert" there.

Alberta is the Texas of Canada

Except big cities in Texas are not that bad.

Redmonton = Austin.

Crossfield = East Bumfark

/Calgary somehow elected a Muslim mayor, and I'm still not sure how that happened.


It was estimated that 42% of people voted for the mayor ironically.

/not serious
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Jesus, that poor guy.  As well as Mr. Silverfox, who died.

How long does the RCMP think Canadians need to sober up?   17 hours (aside from the extremely obvious neglect) in a drunk tank.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Aezetyr: Police are not medical experts, full story at 11.


Moose out front shoulda told ya.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Candygram for Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Everybody knows that having a stroke in public is an arrestable offense.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
phenn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Aezetyr: Police are not medical experts, full story at 11.


Well, hold up just a damn minute. Are you trying to tell me they are not trained to even LOOK for signs of stroke or cerebral aneurysm? Because it's a quick check that pretty much everyone should know - private citizens included.

Cops either need a higher standard of training or they need to be discharged when they commit a fark up that endangers someone's life or health. Literally, no excuses.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Aezetyr: Police are not medical experts, full story at 11.

On the other hand, yes, they should have had a medical expert come in and take a look at the guy.

They should be required to administer a breathalyzer test before locking someone up for intoxication. Especially if the person is requesting one to prove their innocence and seek medical attention instead!


Pretty sure they are already required to do that. They didn't do that in this case because they're incompetent power tripping police officers.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They could have really farked him over and sent him to the ER.
Way more expensive, and a lawyer ain't going to bail you out.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: They could have really farked him over and sent him to the ER.
Way more expensive, and a lawyer ain't going to bail you out.


Difficulty (for you), Canada.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So they alledge hewassuper drunk. And yet they didnt provide any water or do a breathalyzer.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

poo4yoo: Well, sounds like Canada looked south and saw the herd of violent morons America calls "cops" and thought "we can do that too".


Canadians: Man those American cops do some messed up stuff!

RCMP: Hold my Labatt's eh!
 
probesport
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The field sobriety test should have given it away.

Put your left foot out, keep it all in place
Work your way right into my face
 
Scarlioni
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
To be fair the guy was in a bar and it was a bartender that contacted the authorities. I'm not sure I could have done better than the arresting officer.
 
docrhody
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Only 6 million, wouldn't even give him water in 6 hours.  They just qualified for amnesty internationals list of oppressive nations.  Also not he first time I've heard of or even seen this from many other Police agencies in several Nations.
 
Railbird3
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

.....  where the feds are friendlier than the locals!
 
rancher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Similar thing happened to my uncle (A LONG time ago). In New York City. Diabetic coma as I remember. Cops thought he was a drunk. Tanked him for a bit i think. But he was lucky someone figured it out. He recovered, came to live with us until he was fully recovered. Had a piece of shiat son who would do nothing for him (an actor-you'd possibly know or remember him from a TV series).
/pointless story
//happened WAY long ago
///3 cause I have to
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rancher: Similar thing happened to my uncle (A LONG time ago). In New York City. Diabetic coma as I remember. Cops thought he was a drunk. Tanked him for a bit i think. But he was lucky someone figured it out. He recovered, came to live with us until he was fully recovered. Had a piece of shiat son who would do nothing for him (an actor-you'd possibly know or remember him from a TV series).
/pointless story
//happened WAY long ago
///3 cause I have to



Deep down inside, we all knew; even back then.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grayshark3
‘’ 1 minute ago  

phrawgh: [Link][i.imgflip.com image 616x405]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report