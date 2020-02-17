 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Evacuated cruise ship passengers test positive for Coronavirus. So great job, U.S   (newsweek.com) divider line
25
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wonder if it was just that one guy who infected everyone, which shows how contagious this really is. Or if other passengers didn't test positive initially.
 
logic523
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
American Excepshunalism
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't blame me! I voted for Beto.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
they should have prayed harder
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It would be nice to know what the testing methodology is so we could rule out false positives.
 
Gooch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Rump needs it to spread to depress voter turnout. Study it out.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!
 
August11
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think someone at the US consulate in Japan botched this. News reports just this morning said they would be tested before boarding. Virus supposedly has an infection range of six feet. Enjoy your flight.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Too soon?
 
MegaLib
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!


Well regulated
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Seventeen out of "more than 300" tested positive for the virus, so maybe 5%.

The original quarantine period would have ended on Wednesday, now the whole group of Americans will be removed en masse and sit through another 14 day quarantine. It seems likely that more people will test positive as they are put through this ordeal.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Here in the UK the government is being criticised for NOT evacuating Britons from that ship. Looks like they might have made the right cal after all. Sucks if you're on that ship, but better to keep you isolated and under medical supervision rather than let you loose to possibly infect a whole country.
 
Dakai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hachitori: [Fark user image 618x389]

Too soon?


Nah, it's perfect!
 
Hachitori
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gooch: Rump needs it to spread to depress voter turnout. Study it out.


Buddy....

Seriously?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bekovich
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Bring them home!"
so we can all get sick in solidarity
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

berylman: It would be nice to know what the testing methodology is so we could rule out false positives.


They're almost certainly using the CDC's published RT-PCR protocol.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/lab/rt-pcr-detection-instructions.​html
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Given the additional number of people who have tested positive while isolated in their cabin, it seems like the ship's HVAC system was spreading it around.
 
cirby
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

metric: Seventeen out of "more than 300" tested positive for the virus, so maybe 5%.

The original quarantine period would have ended on Wednesday, now the whole group of Americans will be removed en masse and sit through another 14 day quarantine. It seems likely that more people will test positive as they are put through this ordeal.


The original "keep them there" quarantine was an idiot move, since all it did was make sure a lot more people would be infected through the ventilation systems on the ship.

If you'd read the article, you'd know that the 14 infected passengers were put in a separate containment section on the chartered aircraft, so they wouldn't infect the other evacuees.
 
oldfool
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
wearetheworld
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thanks, Trump.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Japanese blood test finds Chinese virus so blame America first? Typical llibby libingtons
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

berylman: It would be nice to know what the testing methodology is so we could rule out false positives.


This. Sometimes in infectious disease doctors will say you're positive if you display all the symptoms, even if you test negative.  Considering they probably still are trying to understand this virus, I wouldn't be surprised if they are calling people positive on symptoms alone to be overly cautious.  Which makes you wonder if people contracted something else while being cooped up on a ship. So yes I wonder how they are testing.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

oldfool: [i.redd.it image 850x841]


User name checks out.

Want some radium for your complexion?
 
pheelix
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gooch: Rump needs it to spread to depress voter turnout. Study it out.


This disease kills far more elderly people. If anything, it helps the Democrats.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Evacuated" cruise ship passengers? I thought this was flu, not norovirus.
 
