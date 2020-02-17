 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Florida nonprofit somehow profited enough to pay CEO $7.5 million   (tampabay.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A million would be a very good salary for a non-profit boss. You'd have more than $6 million left to do something good for victims.

/there goes the liberal in me
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Non profit doesn't mean what you think it does.

Really it's tax breaks and some limits on how the profit you make are used
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You know the old adage: "You gotta take money to make money."
 
Cache
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"The Bush family helped Carr raise money..."

I clicked the link to see if Republicans were involved.  Made it half way through the first sentence.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ummm, not news.  Plenty of non-profits out there pay their CEOs ridiculous amounts of money.

Non-profit doesn't mean it runs for free.
 
runbuh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
These guys make my mother-in-law pay for her uniform and food.  SHE'S A VOLUNTEER.
https://www.novanthealth.org/home/abo​u​t-us/company-information/financial-pro​file/executive-compensation.aspx
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They don't make a profit because they  pay their CEO so much. See how that works?
Yay loopholes!
 
Thudfark
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wait until subby finds out governments are not for profit organisations
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Non profit: we pay our CEO an insane amount of money so we can say all the money we take in is operating expense, not profit.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gubbo: Non profit doesn't mean what you think it does.

Really it's tax breaks and some limits on how the profit you make are used


This.  Salaries are an operating expense. If your business makes $10m in revenue and you pay yourself $10m* then you can truthfully claim your business has made $0 profit. 

*and for illustrative purposes we'll assume no other costs
 
Report