(BBC) The seas you would call "so this is it, we're going to die" for the Scotsmen are called "a wee biatchoppy"
21
    Scary, Sailing, Wind, Caledonian MacBrayne, Brodick, Haulage driver William Campbell, Ardrossan, Mr Campbell, crew of a CalMac ferry  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That certainly sounds Scots.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
p0wn3d
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as a wee biatchompy and though, the Scots are used to it

Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Describing himself as Arran "born and bred" he said he was used to rough weather but speculated that some would-be visitors might have had second thoughts.

Ya think?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feeling seasick just watching it. Good job getting it docked.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline filter pown is best filter pown
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a reason they wear nothing under a kilt - there's nothing that can contain those cajones.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skillful bit of manoeuvering there, laddies.
Stoater.

Incidentally, that wasn't in the open sea. Ardrossan in the the Firth of Clyde.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most interesting thing about this story is not the skill of the ships crew but the fact those cars are all lined up to get on that thing.

‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: The most interesting thing about this story is not the skill of the ships crew but the fact those cars are all lined up to get on that thing.

Better odds than trying to drive across the Firth.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only a wee biat choppy for USS Carl Vinson (coont0), too.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Niv'r seen a drunk boat a'fore? Yous defenetly huvnae bin tae Scotland a'fore.
 
LewDux
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Rough seas iceland
Youtube mPBaqh3dcVM
 
Shryke
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's nae but a wee RIPPLE. A true Scottish chop would have yon craft up'sae down in the air and ablaze!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You might ask what all the drivers of cars waiting to board the ferry were thinking.  They were on the phone to the insurance agent, upping their collision coverage and hoping the wrecked cars could be hauled off the boat in record time.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My inner ear is getting increasingly farked as I get older -- I can't even watch these videos without getting urpy and a little dizzy. So much for my third career as a pirate.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a ferry ride across Lake Champlain from NY to Vermont. The waves were so high they would break over the bus. Me? I was outside on the highest observation tower watching it all and having a great ride while many were in the main passenger area getting seasick.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Attractive and successful Scotsmen
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cleanup on aisle...all of them.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

catmandu: Reminds me of a ferry ride across Lake Champlain from NY to Vermont. The waves were so high they would break over the bus. Me? I was outside on the highest observation tower watching it all and having a great ride while many were in the main passenger area getting seasick.


Same, but on the ferry from John o' Groats to the Orkneys. We would crest one wave then dive into the trough. You had to look up to see the top of the next wave.  A bunch of teenagers were hurling, and I remember a dignified old gent who was sitting quietly and suddenly put both hands in front of his mouth - all that served to do was fountain the puke to the left and right of his face

My buddy and I were eating junk food and having a great time. We got a lot of dirty looks (probably for yelling "wheeeee!" as we dropped into each trough.)
 
The Envoy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LewDux: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/mPBaqh3d​cVM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I was on a big semi-submersible rig north of Aberdeen during a winter storm.  As I went on deck at midnight everything looked normal.  The next second, the bridge of a supply ship came in to view above the deck...and then disappeared again.  The waves were raising it at least 50ft.  I got sick just looking at it.
 
