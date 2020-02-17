 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Too bad they cause cancer   (amp.usatoday.com) divider line
    Wind farm, Wind turbine, three-bladed turbine, wind farm, nearby air fills, wind farms, raw winter wind whips, Wind power in the United States  
LaChanz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good thing coal is so good for you then subby.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What a terrible timeline we live in when I knew, without looking at the article, what the headline was referring to.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Once I switched from smoking wind turbines to vaping them, I felt much better.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wait, TFA headline article is confusing. So, do you sell your second wife when times get tough?
 
uttertosh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, subby, my second wife *also* gave me cancer!!
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LaChanz: Good thing coal is so good for you then subby.


I would say your sarcasm meter is broke, but I think it might be more severe than that.

Have you ever heard of the term "sarcasm"

//not subby
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Subby jokes, but research has been proven to cause cancer in lab rats.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LaChanz: Good thing coal is so good for you then subby.


Don't blame subby - it's the official Whitehouse position.
 
BinderWoman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Honey, is the wind blowing? I'd like to watch television."
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Wait, TFA headline article is confusing. So, do you sell your second wife when times get tough?


I think the idea is more like renting her out for "special" occasions, IYKWIMAITYD.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Selling the idea of electricity windmills to farmers is probably a politicians' idea.
They also probably promised to provide them with a lot of hot air.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Who cares?

If wind turbines can be profitable without requiring government subsidies, more power to them! Er, FROM them.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BinderWoman: "Honey, is the wind blowing? I'd like to watch television."


It's Kansas. The goddamn wind is always blowing.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What I care about is they kill so many birdies there aren't enough left for our cars and cats to get in on the practice. Tweet.
 
LaChanz
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: LaChanz: Good thing coal is so good for you then subby.

I would say your sarcasm meter is broke, but I think it might be more severe than that.

Have you ever heard of the term "sarcasm"

//not subby


Fark user imageView Full Size


/newbs
 
Delawhat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Wait, TFA headline article is confusing. So, do you sell your second wife when times get tough?


No, you just designate her as an independent contractor so you don't have to pay her benefits.
 
