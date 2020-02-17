 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   Indian pricipal caught sayof used sanitary napkin, orders them to show vagene to find the culprit   (abc.net.au) divider line
12
    More: Sick, Sanitary napkin, Menstrual cycle, Narendra Modi, garden of Sahjanand Girls Institute, Menstruation, Gujarat, hostel rules, Woman  
•       •       •

259 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2020 at 2:31 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Kindly do the needful and expose your shockings
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Checking for a red dot?
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How come the word "men" is in "menstruation"?

/This is Fark. Because of that I must inform you that this post is a joke post. I do not advocate for changing the term "menstruation" to anything else, nor do I ever use the phrase "how come". Entrants must meet eligibility to win prizes. Void where prohibited.
 
Pinner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pervs. Because religion?
 
almejita
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't understand why women on their period are farked with.  I mean, having a period isn't like a new thing cropping up because of witches or climate change or some such.  And, as a dude, it isn't something dudes really wish they could do.  I get the whole blood aspect, but man, chicks, dames tomatoes whatever have been having periods since, well, a very long time.  Weird some huge chunks of humanity have a problem with it.

Admittedly, I'm a dude whose vast experience with womens periods is pretty much hoping my girlfriends got them, so maybe I should shut the fark up.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

almejita: I don't understand why women on their period are farked with.  I mean, having a period isn't like a new thing cropping up because of witches or climate change or some such.  And, as a dude, it isn't something dudes really wish they could do.  I get the whole blood aspect, but man, chicks, dames tomatoes whatever have been having periods since, well, a very long time.  Weird some huge chunks of humanity have a problem with it.

Admittedly, I'm a dude whose vast experience with womens periods is pretty much hoping my girlfriends got them, so maybe I should shut the fark up.


Because culture and religion

Superstition abounds in this world.
 
almejita
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Another thing I should probably shut the fark up about is I just noticed a checkbox "
Show posts from ignored users" at the top of the page.  What the fark good is an ignore feature if you are going to read their posts anyway.  I don't know who to blame this on; people who use the ignore button as some kind of perceived weapon, or Drew.

Or some chick on her period, who the fark knows.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I guess if you're a chick, the education you get in that country comes with strings attached.
 
almejita
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cman: almejita: I don't understand why women on their period are farked with.  I mean, having a period isn't like a new thing cropping up because of witches or climate change or some such.  And, as a dude, it isn't something dudes really wish they could do.  I get the whole blood aspect, but man, chicks, dames tomatoes whatever have been having periods since, well, a very long time.  Weird some huge chunks of humanity have a problem with it.

Admittedly, I'm a dude whose vast experience with womens periods is pretty much hoping my girlfriends got them, so maybe I should shut the fark up.

Because culture and religion

Superstition abounds in this world.


OK, but superstitions have to start somewhere, someone has to yell "Thou aret unclean" or some such thing.  I am pretty sure it was a dude who first said it, because, well, why would a chick start such a message?  But why would a dude say that, and why would it catch on?  Like I said, I've never met a dude who was jealous of women because they menstruate. Menstruate looks wrong, is my spell check farked up? Is there really a u in there.  Shows you how much I really know about the subject.
 
veale728
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

almejita: I don't understand why women on their period are farked with.  I mean, having a period isn't like a new thing cropping up because of witches or climate change or some such.  And, as a dude, it isn't something dudes really wish they could do.  I get the whole blood aspect, but man, chicks, dames tomatoes whatever have been having periods since, well, a very long time.  Weird some huge chunks of humanity have a problem with it.

Admittedly, I'm a dude whose vast experience with womens periods is pretty much hoping my girlfriends got them, so maybe I should shut the fark up.


Because India is still a farking ass-backwards country in many ways. Ignorant men are being ignorant and assuming the periods are dirty.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

almejita: cman: almejita: I don't understand why women on their period are farked with.  I mean, having a period isn't like a new thing cropping up because of witches or climate change or some such.  And, as a dude, it isn't something dudes really wish they could do.  I get the whole blood aspect, but man, chicks, dames tomatoes whatever have been having periods since, well, a very long time.  Weird some huge chunks of humanity have a problem with it.

Admittedly, I'm a dude whose vast experience with womens periods is pretty much hoping my girlfriends got them, so maybe I should shut the fark up.

Because culture and religion

Superstition abounds in this world.

OK, but superstitions have to start somewhere, someone has to yell "Thou aret unclean" or some such thing.  I am pretty sure it was a dude who first said it, because, well, why would a chick start such a message?  But why would a dude say that, and why would it catch on?  Like I said, I've never met a dude who was jealous of women because they menstruate. Menstruate looks wrong, is my spell check farked up? Is there really a u in there.  Shows you how much I really know about the subject.


It most likely was started by a man who had no idea why menstruation happened. Before things such as rationality and the scientific method came into existence, there were a lot of bad ideas floating around. You gotta remember that two thousand years ago folks thought that a sneeze was caused by a demon.
 
Trik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't worry the girls have top legal representation
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report