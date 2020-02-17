 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Crack cocaine addicts were thugs to be imprisoned. But opioid addicts are all "mentally ill"   (thehill.com) divider line
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
While I agree with the premise, subby, there are many other factors involved. Just one being the tendency for crack cocaine users in particular to have a significantly higher propensity toward aggression and violence...which could play a big part in incarceration numbers and/or perceived bias.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I would like to think that we have learned.  That is what I would like to think.

In the present day, where methamphetamine abuse is an ugly, open sore, I cannot help but be livid at those who fell into it hard, even as a recovering poly-drug addict myself.  It galls me to think of how many thousands it takes to rehabilitate just one, thinking maybe they'd be better off dead and so would we.  That's not in my character though, even as I know of realities.  I don't know what can be done, even where I work it always seems like two steps forward and three steps back.

It's complicated, socio-economics and what have you.  The greatest problem is that if you feel bad, drugs can make you feel very good, and you won't care about being ruined in the process.  No one should be forsaken, if not just for the cost of doing so.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

italie: While I agree with the premise, subby, there are many other factors involved. Just one being the tendency for crack cocaine users in particular to have a significantly higher propensity toward aggression and violence...which could play a big part in incarceration numbers and/or perceived bias.


Got any sources on that?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cagey B: italie: While I agree with the premise, subby, there are many other factors involved. Just one being the tendency for crack cocaine users in particular to have a significantly higher propensity toward aggression and violence...which could play a big part in incarceration numbers and/or perceived bias.

Got any sources on that?


Apparently, our Beamish Boy has never encountered a junkie before.

Apparently, he missed the 80s and 90s as well, where drug offenses with crack were prosecuted more vigorously than cocaine. as well as longer sentences. The cost point between the two DID sort of put drug users into a sorting hat for the police on who was less likely to have friends uptown....and let's face it, crack is a bit safer to use than freebasing, as Richard Pryor can attest to...
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

italie: While I agree with the premise, subby, there are many other factors involved. Just one being the tendency for crack cocaine users in particular to have a significantly higher propensity toward aggression and violence...which could play a big part in incarceration numbers and/or perceived bias.


Just coming out and saying black people are more violent. Bold move.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Cagey B: italie: While I agree with the premise, subby, there are many other factors involved. Just one being the tendency for crack cocaine users in particular to have a significantly higher propensity toward aggression and violence...which could play a big part in incarceration numbers and/or perceived bias.

Got any sources on that?

Apparently, our Beamish Boy has never encountered a junkie before.

Apparently, he missed the 80s and 90s as well, where drug offenses with crack were prosecuted more vigorously than cocaine. as well as longer sentences. The cost point between the two DID sort of put drug users into a sorting hat for the police on who was less likely to have friends uptown....and let's face it, crack is a bit safer to use than freebasing, as Richard Pryor can attest to...


White people get justice.
Black people get just us.

To paraphrase the man, the legend, the genius.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wonder what the difference is?
 
starsrift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hmmmmmm...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just stop it. There are/were plenty of white crackheads.  There are plenty of black opioid addicts.  The addiction gene knows no boundaries.
 
