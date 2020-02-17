 Skip to content
(Carson City Daily Record)   I offer free professional photo shoots with you and your baby. Preserve those priceless days you'll treasure forever. Multiple photo shoots come with cupcakes, drugs, and baby kidnapping. Vote for me   (canoncitydailyrecord.com) divider line
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parker used several names, including "Juliette Noel"

A little on the nose, don't you think?
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was just a case of bartering.  They traded the lady a drugged cupcake for the baby, happens all the time.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Ok, my head hurts.    "You're dirty and horrible.  Remove yourself from my sight with your nastiness!  However, I would like to use your worthless vessel to generate a few more kids." What in the incredible FARK???  Do they still carry clubs and drag women around by the hair?  seriously!

/Yes, Im a guy.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ThatsUnfortunate: Ok, my head hurts.    "You're dirty and horrible.  Remove yourself from my sight with your nastiness!  However, I would like to use your worthless vessel to generate a few more kids." What in the incredible FARK???  Do they still carry clubs and drag women around by the hair?  seriously!

/Yes, Im a guy.


I think you want the one thread down.
 
almejita
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: This was just a case of bartering.  They traded the lady a drugged cupcake for the baby, happens all the time.


What kind of drugged cupcake?  And isn't calling a girl 'cupcake' kind of infantilizing or demeaning or some such

Oh the kind that knock you out?  I'll take 2.  Sorry, no kids to offer, but I got 30 bucks...so cool?
 
1funguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Colorado, huh?
Huh.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

1funguy: Colorado, huh?
Huh.


Colorado Springs. A stronghold of DERP in the state
 
