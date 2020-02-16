 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Police prevent five tons of cocaine from reaching the Netherlands, vow to find out who in Costa Rica was responsible for sending the four tons of cocaine, vowing to punish the drug smugglers to the fullest extent of the law for trafficking three tons   (theguardian.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
DEA takes credit for stopping 10 tons of cocaine from reaching the nether regions. Street value $1 billion.
 
