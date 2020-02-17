 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Chinese so successful at stopping the spread of Covid-19 in Hubei province that they've banned the use of private cars there until further notice   (bbc.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Wuhan, Yangtze River, Hubei, Wuhan University, Infectious disease, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Wuchang Uprising, People's Republic of China  
•       •       •

185 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2020 at 5:29 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Felgraf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
... How would that stop the transmission of the virus?

It might make it harder for people to move around unnoticed by authorities and make it easier to crack down on anyone deemed a troublemaker, but if they're ALREADY asked to not go out, why also ban cars?
 
Felgraf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I really can't help but wonder if some of what China's doing isn't because ZOMG SUPERVIRUS DEADLIER THAN THEY SAY, and more a realization that even at the level they say (Which is still pretty bad!), it could cause social unrest and a loss of confidence in the government--

Which freaks the fark out of the party in power--

And so they cracked down HARD.
 
Trik
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That'll make it harder for survivors to fee when the dead start rising faster than they can destroy dead bodies.
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Trik: That'll make it harder for survivors to flee when the dead start rising faster than they can destroy dead bodies.


/ftfm
 
Wobambo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Trik: That'll make it harder for survivors to fee when the dead start rising faster than they can destroy dead bodies.


I've been saying for a while now that it'll be a relief when the zombie uprising finally happens and puts an end to all of our nonsense.

/take THAT, humanity!
//wait, I'm part of humanity
\\\ohh noo
 
daffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
     I am more than a little nervous about this one. The steps China is taking seem a bit more extreme than ever before. I feel bad for the people there, but  it may be necessary if this is going to turn out to be the next pandemic.
The human race has manged to survive this before with things like the Black plague and the the great influenza epidemic during WW1. Nature has been trying to wipe us out for centuries. Who knows, this could be the one.
 
outtatowner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

daffy: I am more than a little nervous about this one. The steps China is taking seem a bit more extreme than ever before. I feel bad for the people there, but  it may be necessary if this is going to turn out to be the next pandemic.
The human race has manged to survive this before with things like the Black plague and the the great influenza epidemic during WW1. Nature has been trying to wipe us out for centuries. Who knows, this could be the one.


The WHO knows and been trying to tell us to prepare in their communicates all week.

When they thank China for buying everyone else time and ask other governments take it seriously and make use of the gift... it's a pandemic.

I am sure we will get told it's less deadly than the flu by armchair-WHO-wannabe people and the advantage will be squandered.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report