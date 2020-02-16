 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOBI 5)   Idaho wants to become the dumbest shaped state   (kobi5.com) divider line
41
    More: Fail, Oregon, rural counties, Petitioner Mike McCarter, state of Idaho, Organizers of the ballot title, Portland area, Josephine County District Attorney, southern Oregon  
•       •       •

1239 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2020 at 6:32 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Assimilating the proposed state of Jefferson and providing Idaho wit a couple of seaports? Kinky.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Sure. Let's just put all conservatives in one state.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
And nuke it
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
How is something a few loons that acknowledge they do not enough voters to change local legislators  going to  get something passed on a ballot.

If it appeared on a news section titled "wierd, wacky and just crazy people"  the story would make some sense.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Idaho is very conservative in their rural values

I'm getting a sense that this "conservative" thing is on its last legs. They're sounding less confident (compared with the TEA party days) and more desperate every day.

The end of that idiocy can't come soon enough.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Sure. Let's just put all conservatives in one state.


I live in a relatively conservative area of Northern California.  When I first heard of the whole State of Jefferson thing I could only laugh.  But now I'm starting to think of the old saying, something along the lines of "When your enemy is making a mistake, don't interrupt him."  Yes, let's put these conservative areas into one state that will guarantee that the remainder of Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Nevada will join California as liberal bastions.  And that whole Jefferson/Idaho state still won't have the population to overcome the electoral votes of any one of those states individually...

It will never happen, but I don't think I'm going to argue their point...
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ya, but those potatoes
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I see, being ruled by the majority is great, unless the majority is liberal. Then its time to redraw state lines.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Sure. Let's just put all conservatives in one state.


Shall we call it Derpistan? or FlyOver?
 
eKonk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Based on subby's description, I expected to see Idaho redrawn to look more like Florida... or at least something like this:

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Walder_Frey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The failure of their cunning plan is Boise is going to be a liberal bastion larger than the rural areas in another decade.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"What if part of Oregon, joined the state of Idaho?"

What if you, didn't put a comma there?
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When gerrymandering just isn't enough.
 
LordJiro
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I see, being ruled by the majority is great, unless the majority is liberal. Then its time to redraw state lines.


It's also the excuse they use to claim the Electoral College isn't a shiatty relic. "Oh, but then candidates would only campaign in <states where the majority of Americans live> instead of only in rural whitebread states like farking Iowa."
 
NobleHam
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is it not already?
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I see, being ruled by the majority is great, unless the majority is liberal. Then its time to redraw state lines.


Alternatively, are we saying that every boundary that has ever been drawn is permanent and unchangeable?

The states exist as they do because a majority of the people in those territories wanted statehood. Now, if a majority want something else; that's their prerogative. Of course, like a marriage, getting out of a union is much harder than getting in. Just ask the South.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If Idaho is so much better, just move there you god damn rednecks. Stepbrother complains like this about Illinois. I told him to just move to Indiana where the political climate was more to his liking and he backed right out of that conversation. F@cking whiney biatches.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Is it not already?


They're in about fifth place, but believe they have the stupids to rally.
 
anuran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Backwards shiatpuke wants to become part of backwards shiathole
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LordJiro: brainlordmesomorph: I see, being ruled by the majority is great, unless the majority is liberal. Then its time to redraw state lines.

It's also the excuse they use to claim the Electoral College isn't a shiatty relic. "Oh, but then candidates would only campaign in <states where the majority of Americans live> instead of only in rural whitebread states like farking Iowa."


The only argument I've ever accepted for keeping the Electoral College is 'equal representation for the States, regardless of population'.

However, we've seen that the smaller states already have equal representation in the government: through the Senate. And we now know how powerful that Senate representation is.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
1. So, instead of just moving to Idaho, they want to move the state borders.  Which of those two options are easier to accomplish?

2. ""Idaho is very conservative in their rural values and beside the Boise area, most all of Idaho is rural. So they look at their counties differently and their people differently, as far as taking care of them," McCarter said."

So, these conservatives want to be taken care of by the state government, as in socialism?  Or is there something else going on here?
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ltnor: If Idaho is so much better, just move there you god damn rednecks. Stepbrother complains like this about Illinois. I told him to just move to Indiana where the political climate was more to his liking and he backed right out of that conversation. F@cking whiney biatches.


You're effectively no different than the hilljacks who state "If you don't like President Trump, you might as well get the hell out!" Not exactly an enlightened argument.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LordJiro: brainlordmesomorph: I see, being ruled by the majority is great, unless the majority is liberal. Then its time to redraw state lines.

It's also the excuse they use to claim the Electoral College isn't a shiatty relic. "Oh, but then candidates would only campaign in <states where the majority of Americans live> instead of only in rural whitebread states like farking Iowa."


The more I think about this the stupider and more self centered this is.

They don't like the political climate in Oregon and prefer Idaho. But they don't want to move to Idaho, they want Idaho to move to them??  And take half the state, all of its agriculture, industry and tax revenue?

Let's totally upend the economies and governments of two states and dozens of counties and small towns, because these snowflakes don't like liberals and don't want to move.

Is Oregon too liberal? Then move. I've heard there are people in Moscow who share your point of view.
 
sacoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's also interesting the example they cite, North Dakota and Minnesota in 1961. Intrigued, I looked it up. That was two parcels of land that got cut off from Minnesota due to a change in the Red River, not an entire southern part of a state due to some political disagreements: https://tinyurl.com/yx​7k63va

Maybe they could reroute the Snake River to achieve their goals?
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: ltnor: If Idaho is so much better, just move there you god damn rednecks. Stepbrother complains like this about Illinois. I told him to just move to Indiana where the political climate was more to his liking and he backed right out of that conversation. F@cking whiney biatches.

You're effectively no different than the hilljacks who state "If you don't like President Trump, you might as well get the hell out!" Not exactly an enlightened argument.


I started a well thought out response, but I think the proper one for you is to tell you to go f@ck yourself.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: LordJiro: brainlordmesomorph: I see, being ruled by the majority is great, unless the majority is liberal. Then its time to redraw state lines.

It's also the excuse they use to claim the Electoral College isn't a shiatty relic. "Oh, but then candidates would only campaign in <states where the majority of Americans live> instead of only in rural whitebread states like farking Iowa."

The more I think about this the stupider and more self centered this is.

They don't like the political climate in Oregon and prefer Idaho. But they don't want to move to Idaho, they want Idaho to move to them??  And take half the state, all of its agriculture, industry and tax revenue?

Let's totally upend the economies and governments of two states and dozens of counties and small towns, because these snowflakes don't like liberals and don't want to move.

Is Oregon too liberal? Then move. I've heard there are people in Moscow who share your point of view.


There isn't any tax revenue down there. They are literally being subsidized by the blue parts of the State and would be West Virginia without Portland. So it's basically like every other rural area of the country. Tens of millions of boot strappy welfare recipients.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: LordJiro: brainlordmesomorph: I see, being ruled by the majority is great, unless the majority is liberal. Then its time to redraw state lines.

It's also the excuse they use to claim the Electoral College isn't a shiatty relic. "Oh, but then candidates would only campaign in <states where the majority of Americans live> instead of only in rural whitebread states like farking Iowa."

The more I think about this the stupider and more self centered this is.

They don't like the political climate in Oregon and prefer Idaho. But they don't want to move to Idaho, they want Idaho to move to them??  And take half the state, all of its agriculture, industry and tax revenue?

Let's totally upend the economies and governments of two states and dozens of counties and small towns, because these snowflakes don't like liberals and don't want to move.

Is Oregon too liberal? Then move. I've heard there are people in Moscow who share your point of view.


What's interesting to me is that they want to be annexed to Idaho- thus strengthening the conservative base there and isolating liberals in Boise... because it's so unfair that the liberal base in Oregon isolates and outvotes the rural conservatives there. Because it's ok when we do it.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: brainlordmesomorph: LordJiro: brainlordmesomorph: I see, being ruled by the majority is great, unless the majority is liberal. Then its time to redraw state lines.

It's also the excuse they use to claim the Electoral College isn't a shiatty relic. "Oh, but then candidates would only campaign in <states where the majority of Americans live> instead of only in rural whitebread states like farking Iowa."

The more I think about this the stupider and more self centered this is.

They don't like the political climate in Oregon and prefer Idaho. But they don't want to move to Idaho, they want Idaho to move to them??  And take half the state, all of its agriculture, industry and tax revenue?

Let's totally upend the economies and governments of two states and dozens of counties and small towns, because these snowflakes don't like liberals and don't want to move.

Is Oregon too liberal? Then move. I've heard there are people in Moscow who share your point of view.

There isn't any tax revenue down there. They are literally being subsidized by the blue parts of the State and would be West Virginia without Portland. So it's basically like every other rural area of the country. Tens of millions of boot strappy welfare recipients.


I don't claim to know much about the economy of that corner of the US. But looking at the map again, they want THREE QUARTERS of Oregon, and a chunk of northern California while their at it.

is all that land an economic loss for the state?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ok, but every liberal city in a conservative majority state gets carved out into a city-state.  that should be enough to get democrats elected by about a 100 vote majority in the electoral college even in the worst case scenario
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think it's more of a wake up call to the state government.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Sure. Let's just put all conservatives in one state.


Toss in Eastern Washington and I'm ok with this.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: I think it's more of a wake up call to the state government.


About what that the majority is winning?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

anuran: Backwards shiatpuke wants to become part of backwards shiathole


Thread over
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And where, pray tell, will the money come from to pay for civilization to the yokels? Oregon's GDP is centered around a tiny cluster of 5-6 counties that make up Portland. By all means, dumbasses, tell the big meanie liberals that you're tired of their taxes paying for your roads and hospitals.

I'm sure they can oblige you.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: LordJiro: brainlordmesomorph: I see, being ruled by the majority is great, unless the majority is liberal. Then its time to redraw state lines.

It's also the excuse they use to claim the Electoral College isn't a shiatty relic. "Oh, but then candidates would only campaign in <states where the majority of Americans live> instead of only in rural whitebread states like farking Iowa."

The only argument I've ever accepted for keeping the Electoral College is 'equal representation for the States, regardless of population'.

However, we've seen that the smaller states already have equal representation in the government: through the Senate. And we now know how powerful that Senate representation is.


That's a shiatty argument and you shouldn't accept it.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cretinbob: And nuke it


Newsletter?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Colony of Georgia was established in 1733 to empty English jails. Why not in 2020 establish the State of Jefferson for the same purpose?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: And where, pray tell, will the money come from to pay for civilization to the yokels? Oregon's GDP is centered around a tiny cluster of 5-6 counties that make up Portland. By all means, dumbasses, tell the big meanie liberals that you're tired of their taxes paying for your roads and hospitals.

I'm sure they can oblige you.


plenty of wild west fantasist there.  let them revert to wagons and horses to get around their ranches once the roads disintegrate .  they can stockpile their guns so they can defend themselves from the marauding bandits that they seem to think are coming to take everything from them and that they are the only ones who can be relied on in this lawless world
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ltnor: I started a well thought out response, but I think the proper one for you is to tell you to go f@ck yourself.


Classy.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If we're going to start breaking up states along political demographics, I would be living in the new deep blue state of South East Florida.

We would have three counties, a different governor and Senators and be made entirely of Sanctuary Cities, and our tax dollars would stop going to Everglades Cleanup, and rural educational programs.
But I would assume with an SEFL license plate you are certain to get pulled over by a sheriff in Old Florida./I like writing science fiction
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report