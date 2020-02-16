 Skip to content
(Quartz)   Our descent into vertical heresy has begun   (qz.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This Russian motherf*cker needs Jesus...
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'll put this right up there with 3-D and Sensurround.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: I'll put this right up there with 3-D and Sensurround.


Now TV manufacturers will *have* to give us TVs that pivot.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh hell no
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This director is bad and he should feel bad.
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 1 minute ago  
... and if we had vertically placed eyes ...
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Shut up and GIVE ME BACK my money!
 
