 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   American couple wants to stay on quarantined cruise ship because it's relatively safe and hey, free food   (nypost.com) divider line
22
    More: Followup, United States, Federal government of the United States, American lawyer, U.S. state, U.S. Government, American passengers, Puerto Rico, United States Air Force  
•       •       •

648 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2020 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah... I don't trust the U.S. govt either and I work for it.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People are contagious before they exhibit symptoms. So what is the point of letting anyone fly here who is asymptomatic? That's like deciding that they'll only let people leave and come to the US who were not born in the year of the Rat, because Rat sounds a lot like bat.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Yeah... I don't trust the U.S. govt either and I work for it.


Clarence Brown: People are contagious before they exhibit symptoms. So what is the point of letting anyone fly here who is asymptomatic? That's like deciding that they'll only let people leave and come to the US who were not born in the year of the Rat, because Rat sounds a lot like bat.


Both of these.  This guy is smart - stay in quarantine until the danger has passed.  His current quarantine is much safer and more comfortable than a long flight with potentially infected people and 2 weeks in whatever bullshiat shelter the US Government has set up for them at some base.  If anything is set up by the time they get there.  My guess is they'll spend at least a little time in some kind of temporary shelter, exposing them to others for a few days more while the base scrambles to find them some form of housing.  Or not.  Has anyone seen what those quarantine quarters look like?  I wonder if it's something like what we see after disasters - bunks in an open room, no privacy, exposure to others constantly...

Yeah, no.  I'd stay on the ship, too.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Never mind - found a video.  Not bad, actually.  I imagine not all quarantine quarters are like this, though.

https://www.wsj.com/video/living-insi​d​e-us-quarantine/E34F6D31-4518-45F8-BCE​3-BFA603BEFD8B.html
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
For some people, quarantine is a nightmare.  But I'm sure there are some who scrimped and saved for a vacation away from their awful trailer who are just loving this.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I dunno. There was a link here last week  about people quarantined at a hospital or something and it didn't seem that bad. Apparently the food was good, they got play stations and TVs and movies and could order anything they wanted, including booze, free of charge.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lure them out with a trail of miniature vodka bottles.
 
dustman81
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: NewportBarGuy: Yeah... I don't trust the U.S. govt either and I work for it.

Clarence Brown: People are contagious before they exhibit symptoms. So what is the point of letting anyone fly here who is asymptomatic? That's like deciding that they'll only let people leave and come to the US who were not born in the year of the Rat, because Rat sounds a lot like bat.

Both of these.  This guy is smart - stay in quarantine until the danger has passed.  His current quarantine is much safer and more comfortable than a long flight with potentially infected people and 2 weeks in whatever bullshiat shelter the US Government has set up for them at some base.  If anything is set up by the time they get there.  My guess is they'll spend at least a little time in some kind of temporary shelter, exposing them to others for a few days more while the base scrambles to find them some form of housing.  Or not.  Has anyone seen what those quarantine quarters look like?  I wonder if it's something like what we see after disasters - bunks in an open room, no privacy, exposure to others constantly...

Yeah, no.  I'd stay on the ship, too.


Hmmm...private room, private shower, free food vs. some cot on some base in the middle of BFE, eating "food", and having a communal shower? Yea, the ship is the better option.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like some passengers onboard have some senator friends and wanted to get back to holy USA soil.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Free food and guaranteed excuse for not being at work? "Sorry, the Japanese government won't allow me to leave the boat!"
 
Johnson
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A few days ago TV news showed one of these American couples complaining.
Wife says "There's nothing wrong me, I'm fine. I would know if I was sick!  Let me off this ship!"

Next night they show the same clip in a news report but there is a follow up clip of the same woman walking away while the reporter states the woman just tested positive for the virus.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Never mind - found a video.  Not bad, actually.  I imagine not all quarantine quarters are like this, though.

https://www.wsj.com/video/living-insid​e-us-quarantine/E34F6D31-4518-45F8-BCE​3-BFA603BEFD8B.html


Give it a week and by Presidential order those under quarantine will stay in Trump's own financially struggling resorts and hotels at full room cost, entirely paid for with public money.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As long as the booze doesn't run out... and its free!!!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
CDC Protocol #294: 
Newcomer Vs. The Norovirus at the Buffet

//FIGHT!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The quarantine in Japan ends in two days.

Or they can spend another two weeks in US quarantine, makes sense to stay on the boat, finish up on the 19th, then fart around Japan for two weeks.

Japan is a cool place with amazing food.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You been here 336 hour! You go home now!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The term meant 40 days. If you were short on provisions, they'd push a short boat full of provisions up close.

But I wonder how many fortunes were made from recovering goods from ships where everyone died. Between plague and scurvy, an extra 40 days to traders who usually spent a week between ports, the death rate was inflated.
 
Dick Hammer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: People are contagious before they exhibit symptoms. So what is the point of letting anyone fly here who is asymptomatic? That's like deciding that they'll only let people leave and come to the US who were not born in the year of the Rat, because Rat sounds a lot like bat.


Hopefully they're being blood-screened for the virus, not just monitored for symptoms, which look nearly identical to the flu.

As for couple, I kinda see their point. This is still their scheduled vacation, after all, & the ship is where they planned to spend it, not some government hospital.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, the smart ones are patience.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Simpsons did it.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Has anyone proposed nuking all of China from orbit, because it may come to this, at least from my Mom's basement
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report