(CNN)   Hey Americans on the Diamond Princess cruise, I hear you like quarantines, so we're going quarantine you after your quarantine   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Uncle Sam could have done that right off the bat.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They bought their tickets. They knew what they were getting into (norovirus and explosive diarrhea as the best case scenario). I say, let 'em cool their heels in quarantine.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mansicalco said another two weeks away from home would cost her upwards of $50,000.

Someone needs to tell her that she's being overcharged by her cat sitter.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to me the best way to enforce a quarantine would have been to put them in true quarantine so they didn't have a chance of coming in contact with another passenger.  Extending the stay.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't understand why they have to be kept on a ship," said Peter Hotez, of the Baylor College of Medicine. "We're employing what I call 14th-century approaches and ethics to individuals with transmissible disease."

I don't know, maybe because a cruise ship is a nearly perfect quarantine zone with power, housing, food, medical, and myriad other useful areas built in?  What are the ethical problems with it?  Highly transmissible viruses like COVID-19 don't care whether people are being inconvenienced and if we don't want this to spread to countless millions of people we need to take serious measures to deal with it.  Hopefully better, faster testing will be developed ASAP and then people can have their freedom more quickly.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vrax: "I don't understand why they have to be kept on a ship," said Peter Hotez, of the Baylor College of Medicine. "We're employing what I call 14th-century approaches and ethics to individuals with transmissible disease."

I don't know, maybe because a cruise ship is a nearly perfect quarantine zone with power, housing, food, medical, and myriad other useful areas built in?  What are the ethical problems with it?  Highly transmissible viruses like COVID-19 don't care whether people are being inconvenienced and if we don't want this to spread to countless millions of people we need to take serious measures to deal with it.  Hopefully better, faster testing will be developed ASAP and then people can have their freedom more quickly.


I dunno, the virus is airborne, and how does the HVAC system work on a ship, is air recirculated? Are there sub micron filters? Could just be a big infectorium.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Uncle Sam could have done that right off the bat.


Too bad Uncle Sam has been replaced by The Best People.
 
geggam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vrax: "I don't understand why they have to be kept on a ship," said Peter Hotez, of the Baylor College of Medicine. "We're employing what I call 14th-century approaches and ethics to individuals with transmissible disease."

I don't know, maybe because a cruise ship is a nearly perfect quarantine zone with power, housing, food, medical, and myriad other useful areas built in?  What are the ethical problems with it?  Highly transmissible viruses like COVID-19 don't care whether people are being inconvenienced and if we don't want this to spread to countless millions of people we need to take serious measures to deal with it.  Hopefully better, faster testing will be developed ASAP and then people can have their freedom more quickly.


Too bad we didnt treat all the AIDS and other sick folk like this... right ?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geggam: vrax: "I don't understand why they have to be kept on a ship," said Peter Hotez, of the Baylor College of Medicine. "We're employing what I call 14th-century approaches and ethics to individuals with transmissible disease."

I don't know, maybe because a cruise ship is a nearly perfect quarantine zone with power, housing, food, medical, and myriad other useful areas built in?  What are the ethical problems with it?  Highly transmissible viruses like COVID-19 don't care whether people are being inconvenienced and if we don't want this to spread to countless millions of people we need to take serious measures to deal with it.  Hopefully better, faster testing will be developed ASAP and then people can have their freedom more quickly.

Too bad we didnt treat all the AIDS and other sick folk like this... right ?


We should have.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The outrage!  Those American passengers are going to have to wait another two of the three WHO recommended weeks before exercising their God-given Constitutional right to cough all over the groceries down at the Kroger.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Uncle Sam could have done that right off the bat.


They were in quarantine, the evidence at the time was this spread by droplet/touch, why move them?

Now that it looks like keeping them on the cruise ship isn't helping, go to plan B.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geggam: vrax: "I don't understand why they have to be kept on a ship," said Peter Hotez, of the Baylor College of Medicine. "We're employing what I call 14th-century approaches and ethics to individuals with transmissible disease."

I don't know, maybe because a cruise ship is a nearly perfect quarantine zone with power, housing, food, medical, and myriad other useful areas built in?  What are the ethical problems with it?  Highly transmissible viruses like COVID-19 don't care whether people are being inconvenienced and if we don't want this to spread to countless millions of people we need to take serious measures to deal with it.  Hopefully better, faster testing will be developed ASAP and then people can have their freedom more quickly.

Too bad we didnt treat all the AIDS and other sick folk like this... right ?


LOLWUT?!  AIDS?  Do you know how HIV is spread?  Are we back in the 80s right now?
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: geggam: vrax: "I don't understand why they have to be kept on a ship," said Peter Hotez, of the Baylor College of Medicine. "We're employing what I call 14th-century approaches and ethics to individuals with transmissible disease."

I don't know, maybe because a cruise ship is a nearly perfect quarantine zone with power, housing, food, medical, and myriad other useful areas built in?  What are the ethical problems with it?  Highly transmissible viruses like COVID-19 don't care whether people are being inconvenienced and if we don't want this to spread to countless millions of people we need to take serious measures to deal with it.  Hopefully better, faster testing will be developed ASAP and then people can have their freedom more quickly.

Too bad we didnt treat all the AIDS and other sick folk like this... right ?

We should have.


Well, sure...if AIDS was airborne.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Seems to me the best way to enforce a quarantine would have been to put them in true quarantine so they didn't have a chance of coming in contact with another passenger.  Extending the stay.


They still were being cooked for and served by staff that had been on the boat. And staff that have to travel about to recover their trays and occasionally do their laundry. It is of course possible to gown-up to do some of these things but it's worth noting that cruise ship staff are often recruited from a rather low skilled labor pool.

The data showed that there were many who got infected after the quarantine began.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who goes on a cruise should be quarantined for their poor decision making skills

Disgusting floating shiat cans
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vrax: geggam: vrax: "I don't understand why they have to be kept on a ship," said Peter Hotez, of the Baylor College of Medicine. "We're employing what I call 14th-century approaches and ethics to individuals with transmissible disease."

I don't know, maybe because a cruise ship is a nearly perfect quarantine zone with power, housing, food, medical, and myriad other useful areas built in?  What are the ethical problems with it?  Highly transmissible viruses like COVID-19 don't care whether people are being inconvenienced and if we don't want this to spread to countless millions of people we need to take serious measures to deal with it.  Hopefully better, faster testing will be developed ASAP and then people can have their freedom more quickly.

Too bad we didnt treat all the AIDS and other sick folk like this... right ?

LOLWUT?!  AIDS?  Do you know how HIV is spread?  Are we back in the 80s right now?


If AIDS was droplet spread it would have killed at least 10% of the population. If it was airborne it would have been Black Death Mk II.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: BizarreMan: Seems to me the best way to enforce a quarantine would have been to put them in true quarantine so they didn't have a chance of coming in contact with another passenger.  Extending the stay.

They still were being cooked for and served by staff that had been on the boat. And staff that have to travel about to recover their trays and occasionally do their laundry. It is of course possible to gown-up to do some of these things but it's worth noting that cruise ship staff are often recruited from a rather low skilled labor pool.

The data showed that there were many who got infected after the quarantine began.


Yes. And that's a possible vector, the staff. It's also possible given the incubation time that they were infected before the quarantine was imposed.

It's also possible that it's airborne transmissible and the inability to put a negative pressure gradient on every cabin ensured that it would spread.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: vrax: geggam: vrax: "I don't understand why they have to be kept on a ship," said Peter Hotez, of the Baylor College of Medicine. "We're employing what I call 14th-century approaches and ethics to individuals with transmissible disease."

I don't know, maybe because a cruise ship is a nearly perfect quarantine zone with power, housing, food, medical, and myriad other useful areas built in?  What are the ethical problems with it?  Highly transmissible viruses like COVID-19 don't care whether people are being inconvenienced and if we don't want this to spread to countless millions of people we need to take serious measures to deal with it.  Hopefully better, faster testing will be developed ASAP and then people can have their freedom more quickly.

Too bad we didnt treat all the AIDS and other sick folk like this... right ?

LOLWUT?!  AIDS?  Do you know how HIV is spread?  Are we back in the 80s right now?

If AIDS was droplet spread it would have killed at least 10% of the population. If it was airborne it would have been Black Death Mk II.


I'm sure someone worked on producing that horror in a lab somewhere.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr Bones Wild Cruise?

This is pretty funny...THEY WANT TO GET OFF!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asmodeus224: Anyone who goes on a cruise should be quarantined for their poor decision making skills

Disgusting floating shiat cans


https://www.cruiselawnews.com/2019/09​/​articles/pollution/smoke-and-mirrors-c​ruise-line-scrubbers-turn-air-pollutio​n-into-water-pollution/
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: edmo: Uncle Sam could have done that right off the bat.

They were in quarantine, the evidence at the time was this spread by droplet/touch, why move them?

Now that it looks like keeping them on the cruise ship isn't helping, go to plan B.


When they made the decision to let them float until people stopped getting sick it was just a bad cold that only took the old and the immunocompromised, maybe petite with undiagnosed heart conditions.  Now it's an R0 approaching 7 plague that responds to nothing but boutique anti-virals and has a really suspicious way of killing entire buildings full of people with severe form pneumonia, almost as if perhaps being exposed to severe form results in severe form.  At least it's not taking the kids though.  Imagine what life will be like for your little ones in a thousand kid orphanage headed up by 18 year old capos named Madison and Brayden who were raised to believe they were entitled to anything they wanted until one day they came home from school with a sore throat and then Mommy and Daddy died.

shiat is looking farking grim in China.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Quarantine sounds a lot better than Internment Camps. Lesson learned.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So this is what you gotta do to get a 4 week vacation.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: vrax: "I don't understand why they have to be kept on a ship," said Peter Hotez, of the Baylor College of Medicine. "We're employing what I call 14th-century approaches and ethics to individuals with transmissible disease."

I don't know, maybe because a cruise ship is a nearly perfect quarantine zone with power, housing, food, medical, and myriad other useful areas built in?  What are the ethical problems with it?  Highly transmissible viruses like COVID-19 don't care whether people are being inconvenienced and if we don't want this to spread to countless millions of people we need to take serious measures to deal with it.  Hopefully better, faster testing will be developed ASAP and then people can have their freedom more quickly.

I dunno, the virus is airborne, and how does the HVAC system work on a ship, is air recirculated? Are there sub micron filters? Could just be a big infectorium.


If recirculation and filtration are an issue I still think it would be easier to temporarily "patch" a ship that has almost everything you need to house over 2000 people in place than to carefully move them all in a manner that maintains the quarantine and start from scratch.  I'd certainly rather be on a luxury cruise ship than in some ICE-like mass housing/prison facility here in the US.  Maybe people are going to get both experiences now.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You're right subby. Why quarantine them? Let's just send them to your neighborhood instead.
 
geggam
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PunGent: lolmao500: geggam: vrax: "I don't understand why they have to be kept on a ship," said Peter Hotez, of the Baylor College of Medicine. "We're employing what I call 14th-century approaches and ethics to individuals with transmissible disease."

I don't know, maybe because a cruise ship is a nearly perfect quarantine zone with power, housing, food, medical, and myriad other useful areas built in?  What are the ethical problems with it?  Highly transmissible viruses like COVID-19 don't care whether people are being inconvenienced and if we don't want this to spread to countless millions of people we need to take serious measures to deal with it.  Hopefully better, faster testing will be developed ASAP and then people can have their freedom more quickly.

Too bad we didnt treat all the AIDS and other sick folk like this... right ?

We should have.

Well, sure...if AIDS was airborne.


So we just quarantine the airborne ones ? 

Who made you get to decide what risk is acceptable for everyone  ?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vrax: KarmicDisaster: vrax: "I don't understand why they have to be kept on a ship," said Peter Hotez, of the Baylor College of Medicine. "We're employing what I call 14th-century approaches and ethics to individuals with transmissible disease."

I don't know, maybe because a cruise ship is a nearly perfect quarantine zone with power, housing, food, medical, and myriad other useful areas built in?  What are the ethical problems with it?  Highly transmissible viruses like COVID-19 don't care whether people are being inconvenienced and if we don't want this to spread to countless millions of people we need to take serious measures to deal with it.  Hopefully better, faster testing will be developed ASAP and then people can have their freedom more quickly.

I dunno, the virus is airborne, and how does the HVAC system work on a ship, is air recirculated? Are there sub micron filters? Could just be a big infectorium.

If recirculation and filtration are an issue I still think it would be easier to temporarily "patch" a ship that has almost everything you need to house over 2000 people in place than to carefully move them all in a manner that maintains the quarantine and start from scratch.  I'd certainly rather be on a luxury cruise ship than in some ICE-like mass housing/prison facility here in the US.  Maybe people are going to get both experiences now.


Those ships have "everything in place" for a very limited, preplanned amount of time. They don't just generate more food, more drinking water, more medical supplies, offload grey water an other sewage, and all of that shiat, they need to take on new supplies, which requires ac cess to and from the ship.
 
WillofJ2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Better then setting it on fire in the middle of the ocean
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: edmo: Uncle Sam could have done that right off the bat.

They were in quarantine, the evidence at the time was this spread by droplet/touch, why move them?

Now that it looks like keeping them on the cruise ship isn't helping, go to plan B.

When they made the decision to let them float until people stopped getting sick it was just a bad cold that only took the old and the immunocompromised, maybe petite with undiagnosed heart conditions.  Now it's an R0 approaching 7 plague that responds to nothing but boutique anti-virals and has a really suspicious way of killing entire buildings full of people with severe form pneumonia, almost as if perhaps being exposed to severe form results in severe form.  At least it's not taking the kids though.  Imagine what life will be like for your little ones in a thousand kid orphanage headed up by 18 year old capos named Madison and Brayden who were raised to believe they were entitled to anything they wanted until one day they came home from school with a sore throat and then Mommy and Daddy died.

shiat is looking farking grim in China.


Literally all of that is rumor and lies.

Show me the refereed journal articles stating any of this or take your fear mongering back to YouTube and Facebook.

Thank you. Have a nice day.
 
GungFu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: vrax: KarmicDisaster: vrax: "I don't understand why they have to be kept on a ship," said Peter Hotez, of the Baylor College of Medicine. "We're employing what I call 14th-century approaches and ethics to individuals with transmissible disease."

I don't know, maybe because a cruise ship is a nearly perfect quarantine zone with power, housing, food, medical, and myriad other useful areas built in?  What are the ethical problems with it?  Highly transmissible viruses like COVID-19 don't care whether people are being inconvenienced and if we don't want this to spread to countless millions of people we need to take serious measures to deal with it.  Hopefully better, faster testing will be developed ASAP and then people can have their freedom more quickly.

I dunno, the virus is airborne, and how does the HVAC system work on a ship, is air recirculated? Are there sub micron filters? Could just be a big infectorium.

If recirculation and filtration are an issue I still think it would be easier to temporarily "patch" a ship that has almost everything you need to house over 2000 people in place than to carefully move them all in a manner that maintains the quarantine and start from scratch.  I'd certainly rather be on a luxury cruise ship than in some ICE-like mass housing/prison facility here in the US.  Maybe people are going to get both experiences now.

Those ships have "everything in place" for a very limited, preplanned amount of time. They don't just generate more food, more drinking water, more medical supplies, offload grey water an other sewage, and all of that shiat, they need to take on new supplies, which requires ac cess to and from the ship.


The Simpsons - Ship Doom!
Youtube NlV0U27Rngk
 
geggam
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: backhand.slap.of.reason: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: edmo: Uncle Sam could have done that right off the bat.

They were in quarantine, the evidence at the time was this spread by droplet/touch, why move them?

Now that it looks like keeping them on the cruise ship isn't helping, go to plan B.

When they made the decision to let them float until people stopped getting sick it was just a bad cold that only took the old and the immunocompromised, maybe petite with undiagnosed heart conditions.  Now it's an R0 approaching 7 plague that responds to nothing but boutique anti-virals and has a really suspicious way of killing entire buildings full of people with severe form pneumonia, almost as if perhaps being exposed to severe form results in severe form.  At least it's not taking the kids though.  Imagine what life will be like for your little ones in a thousand kid orphanage headed up by 18 year old capos named Madison and Brayden who were raised to believe they were entitled to anything they wanted until one day they came home from school with a sore throat and then Mommy and Daddy died.

shiat is looking farking grim in China.

Literally all of that is rumor and lies.

Show me the refereed journal articles stating any of this or take your fear mongering back to YouTube and Facebook.

Thank you. Have a nice day.


Show proof the chinese media isnt suppressing the truth and the history of them being honest. 

China has a history of just the opposite therefore suspicion of them hiding shiat is justifiable by any logical human
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: vrax: KarmicDisaster: vrax: "I don't understand why they have to be kept on a ship," said Peter Hotez, of the Baylor College of Medicine. "We're employing what I call 14th-century approaches and ethics to individuals with transmissible disease."

I don't know, maybe because a cruise ship is a nearly perfect quarantine zone with power, housing, food, medical, and myriad other useful areas built in?  What are the ethical problems with it?  Highly transmissible viruses like COVID-19 don't care whether people are being inconvenienced and if we don't want this to spread to countless millions of people we need to take serious measures to deal with it.  Hopefully better, faster testing will be developed ASAP and then people can have their freedom more quickly.

I dunno, the virus is airborne, and how does the HVAC system work on a ship, is air recirculated? Are there sub micron filters? Could just be a big infectorium.

If recirculation and filtration are an issue I still think it would be easier to temporarily "patch" a ship that has almost everything you need to house over 2000 people in place than to carefully move them all in a manner that maintains the quarantine and start from scratch.  I'd certainly rather be on a luxury cruise ship than in some ICE-like mass housing/prison facility here in the US.  Maybe people are going to get both experiences now.

Those ships have "everything in place" for a very limited, preplanned amount of time. They don't just generate more food, more drinking water, more medical supplies, offload grey water an other sewage, and all of that shiat, they need to take on new supplies, which requires ac cess to and from the ship.


Oh, for sure.  But that's required no matter where they are housed and can be carefully controlled.  I promise that the WHO and CDC already have protocols for such things.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

geggam: PunGent: lolmao500: geggam: vrax: "I don't understand why they have to be kept on a ship," said Peter Hotez, of the Baylor College of Medicine. "We're employing what I call 14th-century approaches and ethics to individuals with transmissible disease."

I don't know, maybe because a cruise ship is a nearly perfect quarantine zone with power, housing, food, medical, and myriad other useful areas built in?  What are the ethical problems with it?  Highly transmissible viruses like COVID-19 don't care whether people are being inconvenienced and if we don't want this to spread to countless millions of people we need to take serious measures to deal with it.  Hopefully better, faster testing will be developed ASAP and then people can have their freedom more quickly.

Too bad we didnt treat all the AIDS and other sick folk like this... right ?

We should have.

Well, sure...if AIDS was airborne.

So we just quarantine the airborne ones ? 

Who made you get to decide what risk is acceptable for everyone  ?


Let me know next time you get a cold. I'll come over and shoot you in the head.
 
Birnone
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The US government instead wants to take us off without testing, fly us back to the US with a bunch of other untested people, and then stick us in 2 more weeks of quarantine? How does that make any sense at all?

If I was in charge, and I had the slightest lack of faith in the ability of the tests to show all infections, then I would sit your ass in quarantine until enough time had passed that we'd know for sure if you were infected. One possible reason for a change of government approach would be last minute information that the test results were sometimes wrong.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

geggam: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: backhand.slap.of.reason: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: edmo: Uncle Sam could have done that right off the bat.

They were in quarantine, the evidence at the time was this spread by droplet/touch, why move them?

Now that it looks like keeping them on the cruise ship isn't helping, go to plan B.

When they made the decision to let them float until people stopped getting sick it was just a bad cold that only took the old and the immunocompromised, maybe petite with undiagnosed heart conditions.  Now it's an R0 approaching 7 plague that responds to nothing but boutique anti-virals and has a really suspicious way of killing entire buildings full of people with severe form pneumonia, almost as if perhaps being exposed to severe form results in severe form.  At least it's not taking the kids though.  Imagine what life will be like for your little ones in a thousand kid orphanage headed up by 18 year old capos named Madison and Brayden who were raised to believe they were entitled to anything they wanted until one day they came home from school with a sore throat and then Mommy and Daddy died.

shiat is looking farking grim in China.

Literally all of that is rumor and lies.

Show me the refereed journal articles stating any of this or take your fear mongering back to YouTube and Facebook.

Thank you. Have a nice day.

Show proof the chinese media isnt suppressing the truth and the history of them being honest. 

China has a history of just the opposite therefore suspicion of them hiding shiat is justifiable by any logical human


JAMA, the Lancent, and NEMJ know this and do not publish rumor or speculation.

Everything you have said is rumor and speculation. Which we do not need.

I don't trust China. Or Japan. Or Taiwan. Or the US, UK or any other nation.

Peer reviewed journals? I'll trust them. So far, they have a solid record. Not 100%, mind you, but unlike most, they publish retractions when they are wrong.

Plus, if you live in the US or UK, you have a FAR bigger liar running things.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

geggam: PunGent: Well, sure...if AIDS was airborne.

So we just quarantine the airborne ones ? 

Who made you get to decide what risk is acceptable for everyone  ?


if only we could quarantine idiocy and bigotry.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Update
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-c​h​ina-51524460
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The US plan to evacuate Americans and their families from the Diamond Princess cruise ship appears, on its face, to be the case of a powerful government coming to the aid of its most vulnerable citizens.


<snert>

Yes - they truly are among the United State's most vulnerable citizens.  Hear that, disabled vets?  Poor people of color?  Smart people living in Trump country?  Immigrants/LGBT/people with empathy/human beings living in Trump country?

CNN thinks that people stuck on a luxury boat are more vulnerable than you.

Vulnerable to what?  Obesity, hangovers, STDs one assumes--and the propensity of them to succumb to these things (in CNN's opinion) is more important, more newsworthy than your plebeian travails.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

geggam: PunGent: lolmao500: geggam: vrax: "I don't understand why they have to be kept on a ship," said Peter Hotez, of the Baylor College of Medicine. "We're employing what I call 14th-century approaches and ethics to individuals with transmissible disease."

I don't know, maybe because a cruise ship is a nearly perfect quarantine zone with power, housing, food, medical, and myriad other useful areas built in?  What are the ethical problems with it?  Highly transmissible viruses like COVID-19 don't care whether people are being inconvenienced and if we don't want this to spread to countless millions of people we need to take serious measures to deal with it.  Hopefully better, faster testing will be developed ASAP and then people can have their freedom more quickly.

Too bad we didnt treat all the AIDS and other sick folk like this... right ?

We should have.

Well, sure...if AIDS was airborne.

So we just quarantine the airborne ones ?

Who made you get to decide what risk is acceptable for everyone  ?


Well on the scale of things that need quarantine COVID-19 is high and HIV is low.  The problem is that HIV was absolutely horribly, disgustingly handled.  So many lives could have been saved just by acknowledging the problem early on and intensely educating the public.  Hell, free condoms literally everywhere would have been a small, small price for the government to pay, but you think religious RWNJs would go for that?  (They still wouldn't go for that.)  Instead, the Reagan administration did pretty much jack shiat, letting thousands die, because "gay disease".
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

vrax: geggam: PunGent: lolmao500: geggam: vrax: "I don't understand why they have to be kept on a ship," said Peter Hotez, of the Baylor College of Medicine. "We're employing what I call 14th-century approaches and ethics to individuals with transmissible disease."

I don't know, maybe because a cruise ship is a nearly perfect quarantine zone with power, housing, food, medical, and myriad other useful areas built in?  What are the ethical problems with it?  Highly transmissible viruses like COVID-19 don't care whether people are being inconvenienced and if we don't want this to spread to countless millions of people we need to take serious measures to deal with it.  Hopefully better, faster testing will be developed ASAP and then people can have their freedom more quickly.

Too bad we didnt treat all the AIDS and other sick folk like this... right ?

We should have.

Well, sure...if AIDS was airborne.

So we just quarantine the airborne ones ?

Who made you get to decide what risk is acceptable for everyone  ?

Well on the scale of things that need quarantine COVID-19 is high and HIV is low.  The problem is that HIV was absolutely horribly, disgustingly handled.  So many lives could have been saved just by acknowledging the problem early on and intensely educating the public.  Hell, free condoms literally everywhere would have been a small, small price for the government to pay, but you think religious RWNJs would go for that?  (They still wouldn't go for that.)  Instead, the Reagan administration did pretty much jack shiat, letting thousands die, because "gay disease".


Yep. Amongst the damage Reagan did to this country was that.
 
geggam
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: geggam: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: backhand.slap.of.reason: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: edmo: Uncle Sam could have done that right off the bat.

They were in quarantine, the evidence at the time was this spread by droplet/touch, why move them?

Now that it looks like keeping them on the cruise ship isn't helping, go to plan B.

When they made the decision to let them float until people stopped getting sick it was just a bad cold that only took the old and the immunocompromised, maybe petite with undiagnosed heart conditions.  Now it's an R0 approaching 7 plague that responds to nothing but boutique anti-virals and has a really suspicious way of killing entire buildings full of people with severe form pneumonia, almost as if perhaps being exposed to severe form results in severe form.  At least it's not taking the kids though.  Imagine what life will be like for your little ones in a thousand kid orphanage headed up by 18 year old capos named Madison and Brayden who were raised to believe they were entitled to anything they wanted until one day they came home from school with a sore throat and then Mommy and Daddy died.

shiat is looking farking grim in China.

Literally all of that is rumor and lies.

Show me the refereed journal articles stating any of this or take your fear mongering back to YouTube and Facebook.

Thank you. Have a nice day.

Show proof the chinese media isnt suppressing the truth and the history of them being honest. 

China has a history of just the opposite therefore suspicion of them hiding shiat is justifiable by any logical human

JAMA, the Lancent, and NEMJ know this and do not publish rumor or speculation.

Everything you have said is rumor and speculation. Which we do not need.

I don't trust China. Or Japan. Or Taiwan. Or the US, UK or any other nation.

Peer reviewed journals? I'll trust them. So far, they have a solid record. Not 100%, mind you, but unlike most, they publish retractions when the ...


I said nothing that was rumor or speculation. 

I stated the well known fact that the Chinese govt is known for controlling the media and the story.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: The outrage!  Those American passengers are going to have to wait another two of the three WHO recommended weeks before exercising their God-given Constitutional right to cough all over the groceries down at the Kroger.


Don't be melodramatic, American etiquette dictates that we cough into our hands. Between pushing carts, pinching produce and paying using touch screens.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: The US plan to evacuate Americans and their families from the Diamond Princess cruise ship appears, on its face, to be the case of a powerful government coming to the aid of its most vulnerable citizens.


<snert>

Yes - they truly are among the United State's most vulnerable citizens.  Hear that, disabled vets?  Poor people of color?  Smart people living in Trump country?  Immigrants/LGBT/people with empathy/human beings living in Trump country?

CNN thinks that people stuck on a luxury boat are more vulnerable than you.

Vulnerable to what?  Obesity, hangovers, STDs one assumes--and the propensity of them to succumb to these things (in CNN's opinion) is more important, more newsworthy than your plebeian travails.


How dare they forget their place in the Hierarchy of Victimhood.
 
geggam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vrax: geggam: PunGent: lolmao500: geggam: vrax: "I don't understand why they have to be kept on a ship," said Peter Hotez, of the Baylor College of Medicine. "We're employing what I call 14th-century approaches and ethics to individuals with transmissible disease."

I don't know, maybe because a cruise ship is a nearly perfect quarantine zone with power, housing, food, medical, and myriad other useful areas built in?  What are the ethical problems with it?  Highly transmissible viruses like COVID-19 don't care whether people are being inconvenienced and if we don't want this to spread to countless millions of people we need to take serious measures to deal with it.  Hopefully better, faster testing will be developed ASAP and then people can have their freedom more quickly.

Too bad we didnt treat all the AIDS and other sick folk like this... right ?

We should have.

Well, sure...if AIDS was airborne.

So we just quarantine the airborne ones ?

Who made you get to decide what risk is acceptable for everyone  ?

Well on the scale of things that need quarantine COVID-19 is high and HIV is low.  The problem is that HIV was absolutely horribly, disgustingly handled.  So many lives could have been saved just by acknowledging the problem early on and intensely educating the public.  Hell, free condoms literally everywhere would have been a small, small price for the government to pay, but you think religious RWNJs would go for that?  (They still wouldn't go for that.)  Instead, the Reagan administration did pretty much jack shiat, letting thousands die, because "gay disease".


Fair point... one correction 

The govt pays for nothing. The tax payers do. 

Really need to keep bringing that up because we are running out of tax payers and I am doing taxes right now... wishing I didnt pay taxes.
 
Phins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

vrax: I'd certainly rather be on a luxury cruise ship than in some ICE-like mass housing/prison facility here in the US.  Maybe people are going to get both experiences now.


They're confined to their cabins and can only leave for 90 minutes of fresh air on a deck. Many people are in interior cabins with no windows. They're not enjoying any of the amenities.

And they're not going to be put in an ICE detention facility. They'll be quarantined on a military base.
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: The US plan to evacuate Americans and their families from the Diamond Princess cruise ship appears, on its face, to be the case of a powerful government coming to the aid of its most vulnerable citizens.


<snert>

Yes - they truly are among the United State's most vulnerable citizens.  Hear that, disabled vets?  Poor people of color?  Smart people living in Trump country?  Immigrants/LGBT/people with empathy/human beings living in Trump country?

CNN thinks that people stuck on a luxury boat are more vulnerable than you.

Vulnerable to what?  Obesity, hangovers, STDs one assumes--and the propensity of them to succumb to these things (in CNN's opinion) is more important, more newsworthy than your plebeian travails.


Most vulnerable to the virus I would guess. That is what TFA is all about...
 
geggam
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Psychohazard: geggam: PunGent: Well, sure...if AIDS was airborne.

So we just quarantine the airborne ones ? 

Who made you get to decide what risk is acceptable for everyone  ?

if only we could quarantine idiocy and bigotry.


Your intolerance is noted. Do we call you out for this bigotry ?
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: vrax: geggam: PunGent: lolmao500: geggam: vrax: "I don't understand why they have to be kept on a ship," said Peter Hotez, of the Baylor College of Medicine. "We're employing what I call 14th-century approaches and ethics to individuals with transmissible disease."

I don't know, maybe because a cruise ship is a nearly perfect quarantine zone with power, housing, food, medical, and myriad other useful areas built in?  What are the ethical problems with it?  Highly transmissible viruses like COVID-19 don't care whether people are being inconvenienced and if we don't want this to spread to countless millions of people we need to take serious measures to deal with it.  Hopefully better, faster testing will be developed ASAP and then people can have their freedom more quickly.

Too bad we didnt treat all the AIDS and other sick folk like this... right ?

We should have.

Well, sure...if AIDS was airborne.

So we just quarantine the airborne ones ?

Who made you get to decide what risk is acceptable for everyone  ?

Well on the scale of things that need quarantine COVID-19 is high and HIV is low.  The problem is that HIV was absolutely horribly, disgustingly handled.  So many lives could have been saved just by acknowledging the problem early on and intensely educating the public.  Hell, free condoms literally everywhere would have been a small, small price for the government to pay, but you think religious RWNJs would go for that?  (They still wouldn't go for that.)  Instead, the Reagan administration did pretty much jack shiat, letting thousands die, because "gay disease".

Yep. Amongst the damage Reagan did to this country was that.


The Catholic Church should also burn in hell for their role.
 
