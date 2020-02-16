 Skip to content
(Twitter)   How to find Kentucky on a map
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Start at the taint and head south.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is Missouri humping Tennessee?
 
cr7pilot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fun Fact: The first KFC was opened in Utah in 1952. They used "Kentucky" in the name to make it sound more exotic to Utahns. In fairness, most everything is exotic to Utahns.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cr7pilot: Fun Fact: The first KFC was opened in Utah in 1952. They used "Kentucky" in the name to make it sound more exotic to Utahns. In fairness, most everything is exotic to Utahns.


Uh, the first franchise was in Utah. Col. Sanders started in... Kentuck.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, the smell gives it away, that's for sure
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TerribleMaps is pretty funny.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cr7pilot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: cr7pilot: Fun Fact: The first KFC was opened in Utah in 1952. They used "Kentucky" in the name to make it sound more exotic to Utahns. In fairness, most everything is exotic to Utahns.

Uh, the first franchise was in Utah. Col. Sanders started in... Kentuck.


Sure, but it wasn't called KFC in Kentucky. It was just Sanders' local restaurant.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image image 220x237]


To clarify... after spending 6 glorious months at FT Knox... I promised myself that is how I would revisit the state if I ever had to go back.

Then my sister moved to Louisville for a few years and I had to cancel those plans.

Love your bourbon and the countryside is kinda pretty. Your voters, however...

"I need my health cares!" Same moment "Lets vote for the guy who will take away my health cares"

Also... on the road from Knox...

Church...... strip club..... church... church.... meth lab..... church... strip club...
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cr7pilot: Sure, but it wasn't called KFC in Kentucky. It was just Sanders' local restaurant.


So it wasn't just called Kentucky to make it exotic. It actually has roots in Kentucky.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: TerribleMaps is pretty funny.

[Fark user image image 850x780]


What sort of Midwest includes West Virginia and Oklahoma? Terrible indeed!
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

TerribleMaps: How to find Kentuck on the map https://t.co/2VoztzMcnL


Just keep farking that chicken.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Yeah, the smell gives it away, that's for sure


I wish we still had ours here in town.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a penis
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, it is a state.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: TerribleMaps is pretty funny.

[Fark user image 850x780]


WA and OR? That aint a tan, its rust
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Thanks a lot subby.    Most of our lube sales are to folks who come in for a map to Kentucky.  We tell them that while it's not technically necessary, have some lube on hand really helps.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I would have said look for the one with the most evil senator in history in it.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
First you have to find Route 0. But that ain't easy.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why would anyone ever be looking for that shiathole?
 
Dictatorial_Flair [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was going to guess that you just ask the transportation secretary where to send the "campaign donations" for her husband. I was way off.
 
1funguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: cr7pilot: Sure, but it wasn't called KFC in Kentucky. It was just Sanders' local restaurant.

So it wasn't just called Kentucky to make it exotic. It actually has roots in Kentucky.


CSB:
My daughter went to the "original" restaurant in Kentucky this year that his wife owned after franchising the brand.
Said it sucks. Doesn't taste anything like you think it ought to.
Hope that helps.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Why would anyone ever be looking for that shiathole?


You have to know where something is to avoid it.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Kentucky will go a seriously long way towards redemption if they can unshell a certain tortoise of grand malignancy. We're counting on you
 
skilly
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thorpe: TerribleMaps is pretty funny.

[Fark user image image 850x780]


At first I couldn't understand why there is "No Data" for Michigan's Upper Peninsula. But then, having had been there, I understand why...
 
Kirzania
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Also... on the road from Knox...

Church...... strip club..... church... church.... meth lab..... church... strip club...


Hey now. All the Thoroughbred Lounges along 31W are gone now.
Not sure what all the CEMEX guys do after work now...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

TerribleMaps: How to find Kentuck on the map https://t.co/2VoztzMcnL


Ahhh this graphic again and still no one points out that Maryland is the hub pointed at him.

/Maryland born and raised
//get me some grabs and Old Bay
///or I'll bust a cap in yo ass!
 
jake_lex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

1funguy: LordOfThePings: cr7pilot: Sure, but it wasn't called KFC in Kentucky. It was just Sanders' local restaurant.

So it wasn't just called Kentucky to make it exotic. It actually has roots in Kentucky.

CSB:
My daughter went to the "original" restaurant in Kentucky this year that his wife owned after franchising the brand.
Said it sucks. Doesn't taste anything like you think it ought to.
Hope that helps.


I grew up about 10 miles from Col. Sanders' first restaurant, which, yes, was called Sanders Cafe at the time he opened it.  It's still there in the original location, but it's basically a KFC franchise with a museum attached to it now.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image image 220x237]

To clarify... after spending 6 glorious months at FT Knox... I promised myself that is how I would revisit the state if I ever had to go back.

Then my sister moved to Louisville for a few years and I had to cancel those plans.

Love your bourbon and the countryside is kinda pretty. Your voters, however...

"I need my health cares!" Same moment "Lets vote for the guy who will take away my health cares"

Also... on the road from Knox...

Church...... strip club..... church... church.... meth lab..... church... strip club...


Hey that's a 28% chance of success, 85% if you are a young boy
 
nucal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh I'm Melvin Rose of Texas
And my friends all call me Tex
When I lived in old New Mexico
They used to call me Mex

When I lived in old Kentucky
They called me Old Kentuck
I was born in old Shamokin
Which is why they call me Melvin Rose
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: I would have said look for the one with the most evil senator in history in it.


IDK, north carolina produced jesse helms, so...
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Original: Original Tweet:

TerribleMaps: How to find Kentuck on the map https://t.co/2VoztzMcnL


Ahhh this graphic again and still no one points out that Maryland is the hub pointed at him.

/Maryland born and raised
//get me some grabs and Old Bay
///or I'll bust a cap in yo ass!


Grabs? Are those like skrimps?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Why would anyone ever be looking for that shiathole?


Bourbon.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Original: Original Tweet:

TerribleMaps: How to find Kentuck on the map https://t.co/2VoztzMcnL


Ahhh this graphic again and still no one points out that Maryland is the hub pointed at him.

/Maryland born and raised
//get me some grabs and Old Bay
///or I'll bust a cap in yo ass!


Gun. Hub=gun. Eff autocorrect!
 
varmitydog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So according to this, Memphis is the penis.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Kalyco Jack: Original: Original Tweet:
TerribleMaps: How to find Kentuck on the map https://t.co/2VoztzMcnL

Ahhh this graphic again and still no one points out that Maryland is the hub pointed at him.

/Maryland born and raised
//get me some grabs and Old Bay
///or I'll bust a cap in yo ass!

Gun. Hub=gun. Eff autocorrect!


I thought you may have been making reference to the Woody Allen film, "Take the Money and Run"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: Kalyco Jack: Kalyco Jack: Original: Original Tweet:
TerribleMaps: How to find Kentuck on the map https://t.co/2VoztzMcnL

Ahhh this graphic again and still no one points out that Maryland is the hub pointed at him.

/Maryland born and raised
//get me some grabs and Old Bay
///or I'll bust a cap in yo ass!

Gun. Hub=gun. Eff autocorrect!

I thought you may have been making reference to the Woody Allen film, "Take the Money and Run"

[Fark user image image 850x460]


Feh. I'm either too young or have too sophisticated taste in movies to know Woody Allen as anyone other than that dude that married his step daughter and totally wasn't Ronan Farrow's real dad.
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: I would have said look for the one with the most evil senator in history in it.


??

Strom Thurmond and Robert Byrd (it's a tie) were both from West Virginia.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cr7pilot: Fun Fact: The first KFC was opened in Utah in 1952. They used "Kentucky" in the name to make it sound more exotic to Utahns. In fairness, most everything is exotic to Utahns.


There is a pizza chain in Canada called Boston Pizza.

It was founded in Edmonton.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: I would have said look for the one with the most evil senator in history in it.


Robert Byrd was from Virginian. Strom Thurman was from South Carolina. Both of them have a pretty solid claim on the title.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I just look for the guy passed out next to an opened server and a bottle of Maker's Mark then zoom out from there.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kalyco Jack: Sarah Jessica Farker: Kalyco Jack: Kalyco Jack: Original: Original Tweet:
TerribleMaps: How to find Kentuck on the map https://t.co/2VoztzMcnL

Ahhh this graphic again and still no one points out that Maryland is the hub pointed at him.

/Maryland born and raised
//get me some grabs and Old Bay
///or I'll bust a cap in yo ass!

Gun. Hub=gun. Eff autocorrect!

I thought you may have been making reference to the Woody Allen film, "Take the Money and Run"

[Fark user image image 850x460]

Feh. I'm either too young or have too sophisticated taste in movies to know Woody Allen as anyone other than that dude that married his step daughter and totally wasn't Ronan Farrow's real dad.


I'm betting 'too young'. My parents walked out of this movie when it was in theaters.
 
