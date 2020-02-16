 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Because it apparently needs to be said - DIY home dental procedures may not be all they're cracked up to be   (nbcnews.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dentistry by proxy sounds just stupid. The myriad of issues that the mouth can experience can't be simplified by a couple of cellphone pictures .
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...it's not safe.
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does Bob Mortimer perform his own dentistry? - Would I Lie to You?
Youtube kgI3Y7gxMO4
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only America imposes this ridiculous societal expectation that everyone is supposed to have movie star teeth - perfectly straight and white as the pure, driven snow. Anything less and you get "mouth shamed" by those who are more fortunate.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i removed 2 teeth at home. meth is great
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
MAD TV - Dentist-In-A-Box
Youtube sstCC7T0Do4
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My LASIK at home kit should be here any day. Can't wait!
 
invictus2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Braces are expensive because they are adjusted and monitored by a highly trained professional.
Eliminate the trained professionals and you get this idiotic outcome.
Saving money by skimping on health care is really stupid.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Extract your own teeth for fun and profit!
 
katrina_666
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A patient at my Dental office asked my boss about this company.   He said don't do it and referred her to an Orthodontist. She went ahead with SmileDirectClub because it was cheaper. I saw her a few months ago and her bottom front teeth were so loose I had to hold them in place while I was performing her cleaning. The SmileDirectClub aligners were moving her teeth too quickly and now she is going to lose at least 4 teeth since she has such radical boneloss from it. She said those teeth have been hurting constantly since she started the treatment and SmileDirectClub told her that was normal. Dentists refer to Orthodontists for a damn good reason and my patient is now an example of why.
 
Abox
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I used a dremel to sand down a front tooth to match the length of it's chipped partner.  It came out pretty good.
I asked my dentist to do it but she didn't seem confident about it so I didn't ask again.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [Fark user image 205x141]


Little does she know the secret to being noticed it to stop brushing your teeth.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lighting: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/kgI3Y7gx​MO4]


Came here intending to post this.

There's a couple UK comedians that I'm honestly shocked Fark doesn't have greater appreciation for. Bob Mortimer is one. David Mitchell and Frankie Boyle are two other ones.

/Mitchell is the "Are we the baddies?" guy
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abox: I used a dremel to sand down a front tooth to match the length of it's chipped partner.  It came out pretty good.
I asked my dentist to do it but she didn't seem confident about it so I didn't ask again.


My front bottom teeth were a little jagged on top. At a checkup my dentist casually asked if I'd like him to smooth them out. I said, "Sure.". He filed them down with a pneumatic dremel like tool in about 10 seconds.
 
oldfool
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yes, yes it is. They knew what they were getting into
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One step above this.
images.forbes.comView Full Size
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And this is why dental procedures-including medically necessary orthodonture-should be covered by health insurance. There's even research that shows dental and gum health is related to heart health. Fixing teeth that are misaligned is more than just cosmetic.

(Shout out to Dr. Kerns, who let my parents pay what they could when they could so the four of us kids could have braces.)
 
